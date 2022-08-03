Man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments in 2019 found not guilty

One Friday, July 29th, 2022 Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division went to 408 Waddell St in Vidor after receiving information there was possibly a stolen ATV on the property. Detectives searched the property and did not locate the ATV, but did locate a Kubota skid steer. The skid steer was parked behind a portable building and appeared to have been done in an attempt to conceal its location.

