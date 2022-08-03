Man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments in 2019 found not guilty

Read on www.12newsnow.com
Related
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man acquitted for 2019 shooting at Louis Manor Apartments
A Port Arthur man was acquitted of a July 2019 shooting that took place at a local apartment complex. Sean Flythe was found not guilty by a jury Wednesday in Judge Raquel West’ 252nd District Court, according to information from the court. The trial began Monday, and attorney Brittanie...
MySanAntonio
GPS contradicts story of woman accused of killing Port Arthur senior
A Port Arthur woman, who claimed she found a senior citizen dead in his home, could now face court for his alleged murder, but that doesn't appear to be all of her legal trouble. Lace Skyler Christian, 24, on Wednesday was indicted for murder by a Jefferson County grand jury....
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Man jailed on Aggravated Kidnapping/Aggravated Assault Family Violence warrants
BEAUMONT — Update: Johnson has been taken into custody. Beaumont Police Department - BPD Family Violence Detectives are looking for 24 year old Aaron Jamal Johnson who has two outstanding warrants for Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault- Family Violence. He also has a Motion to Revoke Probation drug warrant along with a Terroristic Threat warrant.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man bonds out of jail following drugs, gun and cash raid
A Port Arthur man who was the target of a police raid has bonded out of jail. Johnathan Granger, 32, was arrested Thursday on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Friday morning with bond set at $40,000 and was released on bond at approximately 10 a.m., according to jail personnel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Port Arthur News
Pot Arthur man allegedly leads police on chase through 2 cities
A Port Arthur man who reportedly led police on a high speed chase through two cities was arrested this week. Eric Ngoc Tran, 28, is being held on a $35,000 bond on a charge of evading detention with a motor vehicle. Tran was still in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility as of Thursday afternoon.
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police arrests & responses: July 25-July 31
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 25 to July 31:. Ramiro Zuniga, 55, assault by threat-family violence. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 25 to July 31:. July 25. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block...
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police, Sheriff’s Office investigating numerous vehicle burglaries
NEDERLAND — Vehicle burglars struck this past week in Nederland and just north of the city, breaking into vehicles that were unlocked and locked. From July 26 to Aug. 1, there were eight reported vehicle burglaries in Nederland, Chief Gary Porter said. The burglaries were in various areas of...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur raid leads to arrest, cocaine and crack seizure plus confiscation of guns
The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit, along with members of the SWAT team, executed a Thursday search warrant at 1950 10th St. Authorities said the operation was for the possible discovery of crack cocaine. During the search, police said they located 15.96 grams of powder cocaine and 5.10...
12newsnow.com
Man arrested after narcotics, guns seized from Port Arthur home
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A search warrant was executed Thursday which led to the arrest of one man in Port Arthur. The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed the warrant at 1950 10th Street, for the possible discovery of crack cocaine, according to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Orange Leader
1 arrest, numerous code violations as Sheriff’s Office drops in on 2 game rooms Thursday
Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks on Thursday. The first was at The Getaway Game Room, 2610 N. Main St. in Vidor, and the second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Jefferson County Correctional Officer accused of bringing drugs into jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned a Jefferson County correctional officer is accused of bringing drugs into the jail. Sheriff Zena Stephens tells us the officer is Dylan Michael Moore, 24. She says he was arrested Wednesday and has bonded out of jail. He was hired in April and is from Groves.
'I'm not going to stop' | Mother of man shot, killed by Port Neches Police speaks out after grand jury clears officers of charges
PORT NECHES, Texas — A heartbroken mother is speaking out after a Jefferson County grand jury "no-billed" a pair of Port Neches officers involved in a shooting that left her 21-year-old son dead in early July. Neither officer will face charges in the shooting death of Trevon Darion Hull....
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman indicted following grandfather’s shooting death
A woman whose court-ordered GPS tracking device reportedly put her in the location of her grandfather’s fatal shooting was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. Lace Skyler Christian is charged with murder following the May shooting death of Russell Vernon Reado. Arrested July 13, Christian remains in...
KPLC TV
Neighbors in shock after 11th St. man’s death ruled a homicide
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The death of a man found inside a home on the 1100 block of 11th Street Wednesday has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Officers visited the home in reference to a welfare concern around 2:44 p.m., according to police....
Beaumont man rejects plea deal, will stand trial for 2020 fatal shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has rejected a plea deal and will stand trial for the shooting death of a 32-year-old Beaumont man nearly two years ago. Markeith Rashaad Morgan, 34, could face from five to 99 years in prison if found guilty of fatally shooting Antonio Wilson, 32, on August 6, 2020.
Port Arthur News
Family concerned for Port Arthur man missing since July 24
The Port Arthur Police Department requested the media’s help Thursday afternoon to create public awareness for a missing person. Port Arthur Newsmedia shared news of the local man’s status on July 30 when first notified of his case. According to authorities, Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, left his home...
kogt.com
Stolen Skid Steer Located
One Friday, July 29th, 2022 Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division went to 408 Waddell St in Vidor after receiving information there was possibly a stolen ATV on the property. Detectives searched the property and did not locate the ATV, but did locate a Kubota skid steer. The skid steer was parked behind a portable building and appeared to have been done in an attempt to conceal its location.
KFDM-TV
DPS investigating a fatal crash north of Lumberton near Village Creek
DPS Lt. Chuck Havard has confirmed to KFDM/Fox 4 that troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash north of Lumberton near Village Creek involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 for additional updates.
kjas.com
Orange County Constable tries to save a life
A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
Scene cleared after reports of a burglary at a home in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police have given the all clear Thursday night after a homeowner called police, saying she saw someone trying to break into her home. It happened in the 3500 block of Bowling Lane in Orange. 12News crew at the scene said officers showed up in force and...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 1