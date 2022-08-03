Reality Star Teresa Giudice Celebrated Her Bridal Shower in Asbury Park, NJ

Read on 943thepoint.com
Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’
The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
Teresa Giudice’s wedding drama, Erika Jayne gets messy and more!
This week, housewives fans were shocked when Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty in her fraud case, just a week before the trial begins. Erika Jayne had to apologize to Garcelle Beauvais for cursing at her son on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Find out why Dina Manzo is not attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube!
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Glows in a White Lace Corset Dress at Her Bridal Shower
The RHONJ cast member dazzled in a flirty strapless minidress while feting her upcoming wedding. Teresa Giudice showed off her glamorous sense of style while celebrating her upcoming wedding with family and friends. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member dazzled in a white lace dress at her recent bridal shower.
bravotv.com
Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas
The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support
Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner gushes over 'super' boyfriend Corey Gamble who's her right-hand man
The Kardashian ‘momager’ Kris Jenner has opened up about her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and how he is ‘such a great person.’. When promoting her new ‘MasterClass’ to People, the Kardashian Queen couldn’t help but open up her relationship with Corey Gamble. Kris and...
Little People, Big World’s Caryn Chandler Is a Proud Mom of 2: Meet Her Kids
Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler is known for appearing on the TLC show as Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, but she also has two kids of her own. Keep scrolling to find out more about Caryn’s children. Who Are Caryn Chandler’s Kids?. The reality TV star shares...
Why Do RHOBH Fans Think Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky Are Having an Affair?
Rumors about various Real Housewives can range from things that are true to things that are absurd. One rumor that has followed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years claims that there is an ongoing affair. Dorit Kemsley is already married to PK. Mauricio Umansky is happily married to...
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
RHOBH star Erika Jayne sparks concern as she’s spotted with bruises after being served $50M lawsuit for fraud scandal
REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are worried about Erika Jayne after seeing the Bravo star covered in bruises amid a $50M lawsuit. The star appears to have taken an intense hobby amid the stress from her legal woes. The reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles,...
Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...
Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding
Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show
The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Reveals Daughter, 17, Is Why She Didn’t Move Back To Coyote Pass
Janelle Brown opened up on why she and her daughter Savannah didn’t move into their RV at the family’s land plot this summer, in an Instagram Live on Saturday, July 9. While the video was mostly a gardening update, the Sister Wives star also explained that Savannah had asked for them not to go for the whole summer, especially as she gets ready for her final year of high school.
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby Windey’s Top 4 and Hometown Dates Revealed by Reality Steve
'The Bachelorette' returns this season with two leads - Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Here's who makes it into Gabby's top four.
Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Just Took a Major Step in Their Relationship
Watch: Becca Kufrin & Andrew Spencer EXCITED for Bachelor Live Tour. Becca Kufrin is moving from roses to homes. On July 15, the former Bachelorette star shared that she and fiancé Thomas Jacobs purchased a house together in San Diego, Calif. "Officially co-home owners!" she captioned a carousel of...
Todd Chrisley asks God to 'keep a healing hand' on Nanny Faye as she battles cancer
Todd Chrisley said on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, on June 17th that Nanny Faye has cancer. Todd’s mother is 77 years old and has been a cast member on Chrisley Knows Best since the show first began in 2014. Nanny Faye is a fan favourite on the show, so many viewers will want to know more about her health in 2022.
‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today
When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
Comments / 0