Tyler, TX

East Texas teachers get day of motivation at UT Tyler Back-To-School Bash

By Ashlyn Anderson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – UT Tyler hosted a back to school bash for 11 local districts to re-energize and motivate for the new school year.

1200 educators listened to motivational speakers and took away principles to become leaders in the classroom and changing children’s hearts.

“Being reminded that they are working with individuals who have all this potential ready to go and often times need a champion in the classroom and that being the teacher is one of the best things that can happen,” said Wes Hickey, Dean of the College of Education and Psychology and Professor at UT Tyler.

The two speakers were Flip Flippen and Dr. Rick Rigsby. Flip spoke about capturing the child’s heart before getting to their minds. Rick spoke about goals and the mission of a teacher.

“We place a demand on ourselves to grow, to be better, to keep striving in order for us to have to credibility to place a demand on someone else.” said Rigsby.

Dean Hickey said he hopes to have this bash again next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

