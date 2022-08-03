ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, HPD dealing with staffing shortages, recruitment and retention issues

Click2Houston.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.click2houston.com

Comments / 1

Related
Click2Houston.com

1 man in custody after SWAT standoff in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON – A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Galveston Tuesday afternoon, according to police. It’s not clear what prompted the standoff, but Galveston police said the man barricaded himself inside a home located on Rice Street near the Seawall. At some point during the...
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Former HPD officer acquitted in deadly 2020 crash, DA announces

HOUSTON – A Harris County judge acquitted a former Houston Police officer in the death of a 71-year-old man in a November 2020 crash. Matthew Valdez was found innocent of the criminally negligent homicide charge on Tuesday. In January 2021, Valdez resigned from The Houston Police Department after being...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Click2Houston.com

Hitchcock PD officer struck by suspect’s vehicle, shoots suspect after lengthy cross-county chase, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect was shot by a Hitchcock police officer after a lengthy chase from Galveston County to Houston’s Heights area early Sunday, authorities said. Hitchcock PD Police Chief Wilmon Smith said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger Hemi for reckless driving at Highway 6 near FM 2004 at around 1 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy