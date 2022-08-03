Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, HPD dealing with staffing shortages, recruitment and retention issues

Read on www.click2houston.com
Possible drive-by shooting suspect killed after firing at deputies in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a man possibly involved in a drive-by shooting was fatally shot after firing at deputies in north Harris County Monday. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in the 11100 block...
‘Outrageous and inexcusable’: Man arrested, charged after pointing gun at HFD paramedics while at red light in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man is in custody after he reportedly pointed a gun at two Houston Fire Department paramedics in west Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Tian Kingsley, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and retaliation. He is expected to...
1 man in custody after SWAT standoff in Galveston, police say
GALVESTON – A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Galveston Tuesday afternoon, according to police. It’s not clear what prompted the standoff, but Galveston police said the man barricaded himself inside a home located on Rice Street near the Seawall. At some point during the...
Former HPD officer acquitted in deadly 2020 crash, DA announces
HOUSTON – A Harris County judge acquitted a former Houston Police officer in the death of a 71-year-old man in a November 2020 crash. Matthew Valdez was found innocent of the criminally negligent homicide charge on Tuesday. In January 2021, Valdez resigned from The Houston Police Department after being...
DISTURBING VIDEO: HPD releases bodycam footage of handcuffed suspect who died after transported to LBJ Hospital
HOUSTON – Houston police have released several bodycam videos showing the detainment and transport of a patient who, while possibly under the influence of an illegal substance, died shortly after arriving to Lyndon Baines Johnson Hospital. According to HPD, on July 14, officers were dispatched to the 5500 block...
Hitchcock PD officer struck by suspect’s vehicle, shoots suspect after lengthy cross-county chase, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect was shot by a Hitchcock police officer after a lengthy chase from Galveston County to Houston’s Heights area early Sunday, authorities said. Hitchcock PD Police Chief Wilmon Smith said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger Hemi for reckless driving at Highway 6 near FM 2004 at around 1 a.m.
Man described as ‘Little Red Robbing Hood’ wanted for robbing bank, FBI says
HOUSTON – The FBI Houston bureau needs the public help in finding a man they described as “Little Red Robbing Hood.”. The man is wanted for allegedly robbing the First Convenience Bank located at 5367 Antoine Drive on Aug. 6. The FBI described the suspect only as a...
Woman ambushed, fatally shot after leaving corner store in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman after she left a corner store in southeast Houston Monday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3738 Faulkner St. around 1:45 a.m. When they arrived at...
Bond set at $2.5K for suspected drunk driver accused of striking tree with 10-year-old inside vehicle: Pct. 4
CYPRESS, Texas – A suspected drunk driver was arrested and charged after striking a tree while her 10-year-old daughter was inside of the vehicle Saturday, Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said. Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a tree in the 21600 block...
Woman charged in shootings of 2 sisters at SE Houston apartment complex in July, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a woman they said shot two sisters during an argument at an apartment complex in southeast Houston in July. The suspect, Melanie Bazan, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in...
HPD: Store clerk shoots, kills man who assaulted him in northeast Houston
HOUSTON – A suspect is dead after being shot by a store clerk in northeast Houston Tuesday evening. Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 8101 Lavender Street around 7:50 p.m. Houston police said the suspect entered the store and attempted to assault the store clerk. The...
Man shot in front of boss’ home while picking up money in east Harris Co., HCSO says; 2 masked suspects wanted
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was reportedly shot multiple times in east Harris County while picking up money from his boss Saturday evening. According to deputies, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Victoria Street near Frankie just before 7 p.m. Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s...
VIDEO: Woman known as ‘Baby’ lures man to be robbed at hotel along Gulf Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help in tracking down a woman who set up a man to be robbed by two suspects at a hotel along the Gulf Freeway. Footage of the trio was captured on video and released by police.
Suspect charged after man found shot to death inside vacant apartment in southwest Houston in April: HPD
HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged nearly four months after a man was found shot to death inside a vacant apartment in southwest Houston on April 12, according to the Houston Police Department. Kwamaine Tarver, 27, was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Robert Travis,...
Family, friends react after 4 people killed in major crash involving suspected drunk driver
GALVESTON – A horrific crash is under investigation in Galveston after a suspected drunk driver slammed into a golf cart killing four people and leaving two victims fighting for their lives in the hospital. Forty-five-year-old Miguel Espinoza, the man who police say caused the crash, has been charged with...
Mother charged after 6-year-old found wandering outside apartment complex alone, deputies say
HOUSTON – A mother who allegedly left her 6-year-old child alone was arrested and charged after he was found wandering outside an apartment complex late at night on Saturday, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Kayla Johnson has been charged with child abandonment. Deputies responded to...
18-year-old shot, killed after verbal dispute with suspect at SW Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON, Texas – An 18-year-old teen is dead after he was shot multiple times at a southwest Houston apartment Sunday afternoon, according to officials. Houston police say the shooting happened around 2:06 p.m. in the 9500 block of Deering Drive near Country Creek. Detective said that the victim was...
Harris County PCT. 4 partners with 6 Houston area school districts to ensure school safety
Harris County Precinct Four Constable’s Office in north Harris County is teaming up with six local districts to make sure students are safe this school year. “It’ll help protect kids and ease the parents a little bit. A lot more needs to be done,” said mother Yvonne Marie.
Suspect charged after man found shot to death on side of road in Humble, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man suspected of fatally shooting another man on July 5 in Humble, according to the Houston Police Department. Dafore Harris, 22, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 48-year-old Kenny Page. Police said Page was found by a...
‘This is a health and safety issue’: Raw sewage flushing from Heights home into neighbors’ front yard
HOUSTON – A murky mess of raw sewage is filling a large hole in the 700 block of E 7th Street in the Heights area. When Hunter and Kyla Linn flush their toilets or run water, they say the wastewater fills a hole across the street in front of their neighbors’ homes.
