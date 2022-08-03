ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Teachers Are Desperate For Help This Upcoming School Year

By Stephanie Gull
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on liteonline.com

Comments / 4

Related
107.9 LITE FM

The Top 25 lowest-earning counties in Idaho

When it comes to earning money, we Americans and Idahoans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We’ve hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. Regarding Idaho, Stacker says... “Where you...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

7 Ways to Be a Good Neighbor in Idaho

Moving into a new home can be fun, and exciting, but also scary. There is much unpacking to do, enrolling kids in school, figuring out how long it'll take to get to work, and meeting your new neighbors. Sometimes there is pressure to be a good neighbor, and it is often hard to know how to do that. You can stay away and never talk to them, you can be friendly and wave, but never go beyond that, or you can become friends and go above and beyond to help them. If you are looking to make a good impression and stay on good terms with the people living around you, here are some things you can do to become a good neighbor.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho lawmakers react to Biden administrations lawsuit against Idaho

Idaho political leaders reacted strongly when they heard about the Biden Administration lawsuit against Idaho's abortion ban. Responses varied between Raúl Labrador, Lawrence Wasden, Terri Pickens Manweiler and Scott Bedke. Democratic Sen.Melissa Wintrow and House Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel joined Idaho Matters to share their reactions as well.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Income Guidelines Released for 2022-23 Free and Reduced Price Meals in Idaho, Applications Being Accepted Now

BOISE - Families interested in applying for free and reduced-price meals for the 2022-23 school year can now view income guidelines and submit applications. The 2022-23 school year will be the first time since 2020 that families need to apply in order to receive free or reduced-price meals in schools operating the National School Lunch Program and for free milk in schools operating the Special Milk Program.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Gofundme#Amazon#Idahoans
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s lumber industry is more consolidated than ever, and making billions in sales

In Idaho’s nearly 150 years of history with the lumber industry, the trade has transformed from a wide scattering of communities built and centered around logging and mills, to the more consolidated forestry seen today.  After the forests around the Great Lakes were depleted in the early 1900s, there were two places for the timber […] The post Idaho’s lumber industry is more consolidated than ever, and making billions in sales appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Idaho Capital Sun

Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?

Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely […] The post Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Residents and officials warn of new scam claiming to be from Idaho Power

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’ve all gotten those “local calls” from people claiming to offer car warranties or debt relief. However, one new scam going around claims to be from Idaho Power. “It starts out as a recording to where a lady is telling you...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Tales From Idaho’s Most Unusual Gas Station

This was my first experience in Idaho. I bought gas in Utah after leaving Wyoming. It was a blustery day in winter and my Jeep was packed with some furnishings, dishes, and clothes. I wasn’t getting great mileage and having earlier almost run out of gas, I needed to find a pump and fast. I got off the highway in Sublett and found a station where some animals are penned alongside the building.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy