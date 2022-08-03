Ne-Yo LIKES Crystal Smith's post stating he cheated on her with several women

Read on www.floor8.com
thebrag.com
The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims
It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"
The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
ETOnline.com
Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating
Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
ETOnline.com
Drake and YouTube Star Suede Brooks 'Having Fun Together' Amid St. Tropez Trip, Source Says
Drake has his sights set on a new woman -- and it's none other than model and social media star Suede Brooks. The duo was spotted on vacation together in St. Tropez, France, looking cozy on a yacht. A source tells ET, Drake has been hanging out with Suede in...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Dances At Release Party To Daughter’s New Jam ‘Heated’: Watch
“I got to fan myself off!” Tina Knowles captioned the video of her dancing at the release party for Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. When “Heated” came on, Ms. Knowles, 68, felt the urge to get out of her seat and dance along. She nailed the choreography, grooving in front of a set of balloons that spelled out the new album’s title. Ms. Knowles was clearly having fun with this new song, judging by the smile at the end (and how she released her wiggle.)
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Beyoncé seemingly references elevator incident with Jay-Z, Solange in new album ‘Renaissance’
As Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated new album "Renaissance" was released, some tracks seemingly addressed her husband Jay-Z’s cheating scandal and his infamous elevator fight with her sister Solange. The "Break My Soul" singer, 40, whose 16-track album was reportedly leaked two days early, got candid in her seventh studio...
Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker has a message for 'mean people' amid recent backlash
Recently the newlyweds, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker received some backlash after the couple was spotted parked up in a reserved handicap spot, but the Blink-182 drummer took a not-so-subtle dig at commentators. "Mean People Suck," the recently married rock star wrote in an Instagram post, posing with his pug,...
TODAY.com
Ne-Yo's wife slams singer in scathing post: 'To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane'
Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Smith, has accused the singer of being unfaithful for eight years, wishing him "nothing but the best" in a scathing social media post shared Saturday night. Smith, 35, who has been married to Ne-Yo, 42, for six years, detailed the cheating allegations in a pointed Instagram post...
ETOnline.com
Keke Palmer Claps Back at Zendaya Comparisons, Colorism Debate: 'I'm an Incomparable Talent'
Keke Palmer is not interested in being compared to anyone else. The 28-year-old actress clapped back at an online debate that caught fire over the weekend, with one Twitter user opening a dialogue about whether, despite a seemingly similar career trajectory beginning as child stars, Zendaya's perceived mainstream popularity is "one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood."
‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show
For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kelis Says Beyoncé Has "No Soul" After Using Sample Without Permission
Beyoncé is just hours away from officially releasing her forthcoming project, Renaissance, though it did leak a few days in advance. As more information on the project circulates, Bey revealed some of the samples she used on the project, including Kellis's 1999 hit record, "Get Along With You." Unfortunately, it seems like Beyoncé didn't get Kelis's approval before using the sample.
From Monica Lewinsky to Diane Warren: All the Times the Beyhive Defended Beyoncé
Watch: Beyonce to Replace CONTROVERSIAL Renaissance Lyric. When it comes to Beyoncé, the Beyhive means bzzz-ness. In case you've been MIA from the Internet during this past week, the Grammy's winner latest album, Renaissance, (which dropped July 29) has become a trending topic for days on end. Not only are fans celebrating and dissecting the singles included on the 16-track album, but they've also come to the singer's defense as controversies arise.
Kelis Accuses Beyoncé Of Theft & Having 'No Soul' After Learning Bey Sampled Her Music On Leaked Album 'Renaissance'
Kelis isn't happy about being featured on Beyoncé's upcoming Renaissance album. She has accused Beyoncé of "theft," claiming the Grammy winner has "no soul" because she allegedly didn't ask Kelis permission to sample her music, Radar has learned. The Milkshake singer took to social media to call out Bey, claiming she didn't discover she was featured on the album until it leaked Wednesday."My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding," Kelis wrote. "I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems,...
