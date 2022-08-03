Read on liteonline.com
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Kuna Days returns this growing town to its roots with a wild party
KUNA, Idaho — Kuna Days Tailgating Party has been a staple in the summer in Kuna for more than 60 years, but as the town and this event continues to grow this rural town still holds on to its small town values. This is highlighted by the down and...
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
Discover 9 MORE Unique Festivals in the Boise Area This Summer
It may be the beginning of August, but summer is far from over in the Treasure Valley. As we all know, the weather in Boise continues to stay beautiful and warm well into October, so we still have plenty of time to play outside. And to our immense delight, new...
Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise
Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today.
10 Well Known Boise Restaurants Famous for a Single Menu Item
If you’re a foodie, Boise is a pretty tasty place to live. Earlier this year, Food & Wine confirmed something that all of us who live here already knew…Boise is one of America’s Next Great Food Cities. We know the trendy thing to do when talking growth...
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
Boise Airport celebrates inaugural Spirit Airlines flight to Las Vegas
BOISE, Idaho — Travelers flying in and out of the Boise Airport now have a new option when selecting their airline. Spirit Airlines cut the ribbon on its first non-stop flight out of BOI to Las Vegas Friday morning. The company offers more affordable ticket options in addition to an elevated guest experience.
15 Signs That Boise Could Be In for a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter
When discussing reasons you feel grateful that you live in Boise, the fact that we experience all “four” seasons is probably a recurring theme. It’s true. We experience spring, summer, fall and winter, but any real Idahoan knows that we actually have 12 seasons. Normal folks would...
Barbacoa Creating Massive New Restaurant in Eagle
I am a major Barbacoa and Coa de Jima fan. Don't get me started on the guacamole cart at Barbacoa. As much as I try to replicate at home I cant make it as delicious. These creative concept restaurants are popular go-tos for locals and visitors. Between the unique eclectic atmosphere to the incredible food and drinks they are ready to create another popular high end restaurant.
Neighbors near Barber Park report strangers trespassing on property
BOISE, Idaho — After a series of trespassing incidents, the Boise Police Department (BPD) is reminding visitors at Barber Park to be respectful of neighbors living in the area. Neighbors have reported strangers coming onto their property to blow up their tubes for the river, according to Boise Police.
See T-Rex SUE at Discovery Museum of Idaho Before it’s Gone, SLIME is NEXT
The rotating exhibits are worth checking out at the best STEM place in the Treasure Valley. The Discovery Museum of Idaho currently has SUE, the most complete best preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever found. If you have kiddos of any age who have shown interest in Dinosaurs this is a must visit before it disappears on September 4th.
10 Best Boise Neighborhoods To Take A Walk In!
Walking is easy and free PT that's good for you. While most of us know walking is gentle on the joints, a lesser known fact is the tremendous impact it has on the heart. The Arthritis Foundation reports the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other "lowers the risk of blood clots, since the calf acts as a venous pump, contracting and pumping blood from the feet and legs back to the heart, reducing the load on the heart."
Moose spotted in Eagle near State Street
People are urged to be aware and keep distance, as moose encounters can be deadly. This is the second recent moose sighting in an Ada County neighborhood.
Sex-Crazed Swingers or People Who Just Love Pineapples? [exclusive expose]
Two months ago, a co-worker enlightened me with Hidden Springs' rumored penchant for spouse-swapping sexcapades. Instantly, the storylines of every Harlequin romance novel ever published impregnated my imagination. Clutching a ripe pineapple in one hand and a box of red wine in the other, there was something sensual about the...
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is Hosting an Experience Like No Other
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is a historic landmark in downtown Boise that is unlike any other. For 101 years, it was a prison that incarcerated thousands of inmates, and around 130 of them died during that time for some cause or another. It is said to be one of the...
Boise Scares Up Spooky Fun at Upcoming Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention
Over the last few days, the "spooky season" memes have started following you around social media. You know the ones we're talking about!. Right now you're in that weird place between being sad that summer is coming to an end and the overwhelming urge to pull out your Halloween decorations. Well, August 12-14, you have the perfect reason to give into that urge. The Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention is returning to the Red Lion Boise Downtowner for its second annual event.
Discover Three Exciting Music Festivals Coming to the Boise Area
Boise’s music scene is absolutely booming. We currently have Boise Music Festival and Treefort every year, as well as a number of other festivals that are starting to pop up that we are so excited about!. However, there are some music festivals that have been around in Idaho for...
Section of Curtis Road in Boise closed in both directions due to car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A section of Curtis Road in Boise is closed in both directions Saturday night due to an investigation into a car crash, the Boise Police Department said in a Twitter post. The closure stretches from the inbound exit of Interstate 84 to Irving Street. Boise Police...
Top 10 Highest Rated & Reviewed Seafood Restaurants in the Boise Area
Did you know Boise is home to some of the best Seafood restaurants?. Stacker recently compiled a list using data from Tripadvisor to show us all of the highest rated seafood restaurants in Boise, and I wanted to use that to create a Top 10 list for y’all — enjoy!
Spirit Airlines Officially Lands in Boise
Here come the big yellow planes, Boise! Spirit Airlines has officially invaded the Boise Airport and now you have another way to get to Las Vegas, directly, for a low price. It seems like the internet can't ever let up on the airline... Look, we get it, Spirit Airlines might...
