It’s Going to be Historic…Apply for Goleta’s Inaugural Historic Preservation Commission

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara New House is pleased to announce that Adam Burridge has been appointed to the position of Executive Director and will oversee all functions of New House Sober Living, serving Santa Barbara since 1955. Adam recently was the Adult Residential Treatment Services Manager for the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse (CADA). Earlier in Adam’s career he was a resident of New House, Cook, Program Manager, and eventually House Manager. Adam is the recipient of CADA’s John Herzorg Champion of Recovery Award and the Heart of New House Hero Award. In addition to Adam’s appointment, he recently became engaged to Rachel Montano and plans for a wedding soon. Also, Adam is a black belt Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor and competitor. He was recently named World Champion for his age and weight class.

2 DAYS AGO