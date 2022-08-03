It’s Going to be Historic…Apply for Goleta’s Inaugural Historic Preservation Commission

Read on www.independent.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversial Forest-Thinning Project Requests Public Comment
This coming Monday and Wednesday, a tree- and brush-removal project for Los Padres National Forest will be up for discussion in two virtual meetings. The work would remove trees and brush overcrowded from a century of fire suppression. It’s also intended to protect the “wildland-urban interface,” or WUI, as Los Padres borders thousands of homes across Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, and Goleta. However, another school of thought argues the money would be better spent on measures such as fire-resistant roofs and closing up vents — methods known as home-hardening — to directly protect residences and buildings in the WUI.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara New House Sober Living Announces New Executive Director
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara New House is pleased to announce that Adam Burridge has been appointed to the position of Executive Director and will oversee all functions of New House Sober Living, serving Santa Barbara since 1955. Adam recently was the Adult Residential Treatment Services Manager for the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse (CADA). Earlier in Adam’s career he was a resident of New House, Cook, Program Manager, and eventually House Manager. Adam is the recipient of CADA’s John Herzorg Champion of Recovery Award and the Heart of New House Hero Award. In addition to Adam’s appointment, he recently became engaged to Rachel Montano and plans for a wedding soon. Also, Adam is a black belt Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor and competitor. He was recently named World Champion for his age and weight class.
Santa Barbara Independent
Creative Spark for State Street
Our experiences of great cities in the world are defined by many things. Local art, culture, music, and cuisine all leave distinct impressions about a sense-of-place. Sometimes place embodies the natural beauty of a setting, and often it is defined by the manmade environments we create. Santa Barbara certainly enjoys equal measures of both. Many urban places evolve over time, tapestries woven together by careful planning as well as an evolution of a rich language of architecture and landscape design. We revel in a stroll through Venice, arriving at St. Mark’s to be entertained by the flight of pigeons; or gaze at the skaters at Rockefeller Center gliding across the ice; or celebrate the wedding party on our courthouse lawn.
Santa Barbara Independent
Don’t Choose Bad or Awful for Modoc Paths
County planners are forcing stakeholders and community members to choose between two terrible options for the Modoc Multi-Use Path, aka Alignments B and A, otherwise known as “Bad” and “Awful.” These two recommended alignments are described in their July 21 Project Information document here: https://content.civicplus.com/api/assets/ed516900-e9f5-4426-9953-3a4258ec4637. It’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
Voting Now Open Through August 31!
Nomination Period: From June 9 – July 6, you will determine who deserves to be a nominee for each category by nominating your favorites below. Please nominate in at least 20 different categories! Once the nomination period is over, we will create the voting ballot directly based on your responses. The number of final nominees in each category will vary based on the number of votes received in that category.
Santa Barbara Independent
Fire in Foothills Above Goleta
Smoke from a fire in the foothills above Goleta became visible around 2:15 p.m. today, and firefighters from the Forest Service, County Fire, Carpinteria, and Montecito soon arrived on the scene. Two fixed-wing tankers and a pair of helicopters were called up and dropped water on the fire, which was headed into heavy brush and sending up black smoke.
Santa Barbara Independent
South Coast Sees Commercial Sales Soar in Second Quarter of 2022
Radius Commercial Real Estate observed strong commercial activity in its South Coast Market Report for the second quarter of 2022, marking 41 total sales with $254 million in volume. Highlights from the quarter include sales in trophy properties, hotels, and more State Street trading deals. State Street in downtown Santa...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | Outdoor Living from Coast to Coast
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on July 31, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. MAGICAL GARDEN ESTATE. I got to visit one of the most magnificent estates in Montecito this week. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Bike Path Needs
As an avid cyclist, I am grateful for the many local road and bike path improvements that have been accomplished the past few years. However, I wish to bring a couple of things to the attention to the powers that be:. (1) The new bike path in Carpinteria that passes...
Santa Barbara Independent
Our Own Love Letter to Fiesta￼
Inspired by this week’s cover story “A Love Letter to Fiesta,” the Indy team put together our own love letter to one of Santa Barbara’s best-loved summer traditions, with this gallery of favorite Fiesta photos. Viva La Fiesta! And cheers to creating even more great memories at the 2022 celebrations.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Teenager Arrested After Brandishing ‘Ghost Gun’ at Isla Vista Party
UC Santa Barbara Police and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of someone “waving a gun in the air” at a party on Del Playa Drive Saturday night, leading to the arrest of 19-year-old Enzo Urrea, of Goleta, who reportedly tried to flee from police and was found in possession of a plastic “ghost gun” and live ammunition.
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat: Music Academy Wrapping and the Blasters Detente
It ended in picnic mode, with food for the belly and the brain/soul. We’re talking, of course, about the Music Academy’s Friday night “picnic concert” tradition. Because festival travels are pulling me out of town, I regretfully have to miss the last week of Academy happenings, and the final event in a busy summer season for this avid Academy listener was last Friday’s “picnic” affair. A spread of tasty vittles on the Academy’s dreamy grounds preceded a tasty musical Hahn Hall program of Steve Reich, Samuel Barber, Shostakovich, and the two-piano arrangement of Ravel’s gleefully mad waltz salad, La Valse (delivered with brio and apt abandon by pianists ChiJo Lee and Ryan Jung).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
Indy Book Club Returns with Alyssa Cole’s ‘When No One Is Watching’
The Indy Book Club is back in action for August with When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole. Cole ties the horrors of gentrification and racism together in this thriller set in Brooklyn. We follow Sydney Green, a Black woman in her thirties, who starts to notice unusual changes happening in her neighborhood. New construction seems to be everywhere, apartments are selling more than usual, and her lifelong neighbors are disappearing overnight. Developers prowl around Sydney’s neighborhood, promising a better life to those willing to move, but Sydney is convinced something more sinister is at play and teams up with her neighbor Theo to investigate.
Comments / 0