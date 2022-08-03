Sierra Central Credit Union donates $20,000 in scholarships to support local students

Read on www.lassennews.com
2news.com
Northern Nevada HOPES Gets $1 Million Donation
The funds will be used to expand care and services for their LGBTQ+ patients. Dr. Barry Frank and his family donated $1 million to Northern Nevada HOPES.
mynews4.com
"I spent around $800": Reno teachers struggle with inflation
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Teachers struggle to pay for school supplies but also feel the pressure from parents and the school district to meet unrealistic expectations. I am not just a teacher. I am a nurse, a friend, and sometimes a social worker. Washoe County...
Rural Counties Push Back as California Seeks to Expedite Solar and Wind Energy Projects
Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves guided his pickup to a stop next to a long line of chain-link fencing. On one side of a gravel road stood row after row of glinting solar panels. The automated mirrors pivot and turn, following the sun in its daily path across the Central Valley sky.
Where is the real center of California?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
Do you support the idea of California counties seceding from the state?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — San Bernardino County residents now have the opportunity to vote on whether they want to potentially secede from California. The county’s board of supervisors agreed to put the question on the ballot in November. County leaders say San Bernardino is owed more state and federal funds than they currently receive. Despite […]
963kklz.com
Get More Fruits And Veggies From Nevada
Our local community food banks will be receiving more fruits and vegetables from right here in Nevada!. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that their Agriculture Marketing Services division has “signed a cooperative agreement with Nevada” to begin a program whereby they purchase “locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.”
Indy DC Download: Senate holds weekend session on Democrats’ agenda as Nevada gets workforce funding
Nevadaworks, the state's workforce development hub in northern Nevada, received a $14.9 million federal grant as part of a new program to employ more than 50,000 in well-paying jobs across the nation. The post Indy DC Download: Senate holds weekend session on Democrats’ agenda as Nevada gets workforce funding appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
SFGate
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
KDWN
Northern Nevada: victims seek over $85 million for Tamarack Fire damages
RENO, Nev. (AP) — People who lost their homes and property in last summer’s Tamarack Fire in northern Nevada and California have filed a claim against the U.S. Forest Service seeking more than $85 million. Attorney Bill Jeanney said the filing was the first step to filing a lawsuit against the agency. The U.S. Forest Service initially decided to hold off on offering assistance on the Tamarack Fire as it struggled with limited resources and perceived the fire as contained to a small area in early July 2021. But soon, the fire spread rapidly, scorching nearly 109 square miles along the Nevada-California border.
Washoe County responds to theft, bedbug, drug concerns at Cares Campus homeless shelter
A woman named Neva Elliott wrote to the RGJ recently to share her experience living at the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter for five months earlier this year, detailing concerns about lice, drugs and the treatment of mentally ill clients. You can read her story here. Bugs, drugs, theft: One woman's story of...
Lassen County News
Kimball named to Dean’s List at University of Maryland Global Campus
Kaydeen Kimball, of Janesville, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
actionnewsnow.com
Statewide water use drops by more than 7%, several Northern California communities lead the way
CHICO, Calif. - Many communities in California are still working toward meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's 15% water conservation goal. Statewide water use in June was 7.6% lower than in June 2020, more than double the 3% savings in May. The Sacramento River Region -- which covers the Northern California area -- saved 10%.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
thedesertreview.com
Riverside County hires firm for North Shore revitalization project
RIVERSIDE – Riverside County hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore, the first major project for the Riverside County northern portion of the Salton Sea, according to a recent press release. The Riverside...
California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. Later Thursday, Sheriff Dale Wagner said six homes had burned as well as eight other structures. With the help of state and local resources, Wagner said the fire was starting to calm down and all evacuations were lifted as of 8 p.m.
Lassen County News
Arts Council announces show opening
The Lassen County Arts Council has a new show opening today, Saturday, Aug. 6, featuring watercolors by artists Jacquie Cordova, Sally Posner and Susan Dunklau. The council invites residents to stop by and see the show after attending the Farmers Market — Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. A reception for the artists will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Lassen County News
Plumas National Forest issues Stage II Fire Restrictions
The Plumas National Forest moved into Stage II Fire Restrictions Thursday, Aug. 4. Despite recent thunderstorms and rain showers, fire danger is steadily increasing. Extended hot, dry summer weather has dried forest fuels. The extended forecast in the mountains includes dry weather and high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after...
Nevada Republican candidate for governor Joey Gilbert will ‘never’ concede, he says
Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert said Thursday he will "never" concede the primary election he lost in June.
