Brent Faiyaz Admits Even He Has A Hard Time Listening To ‘Wasteland’

Chaka Khan Says She Was 'Upset' with How Kanye West Sampled Her Hit Song for 'Through the Wire'
Chaka Khan still dislikes the way Kanye West chose to edit her voice on "Through the Wire." In a new interview with Good Day D.C., the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee opened up about feeling displeased after hearing the end result of how West sampled her 1984 hit "Through the Fire" for his 2003 debut single "Through the Wire."
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
HipHopDX.com
The-Dream Recalls Kanye West Falling Asleep While Recording 'All Of The Lights'
The-Dream helped write Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” from 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and also contributed additional vocals. During a recent appearance on Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning Radio show for Apple Music, he recalled Yeezy falling asleep during a studio session for the song.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled, Drake & Lil Baby Play Hero Hospital Workers In ‘Staying Alive’ Video
DJ Khaled has released a music video for “Staying Alive,” his brand new single with Drake and Lil Baby. Directed by RT!, the visual takes place at Khaled Khaled Hospital and finds the three artists working together on the medical wards. Lil Baby saves a life as a surgeon after smoking a blunt, Drizzy brings out the red cups and hookah, while Dr. Khaled delivers his trademark words of inspiration to the rest of the employees.
Chaka Khan Is Still Mad Kanye West Made Her Sound Like A ‘Chipmunk’ on ‘Through The Wire’
Nearly 20 years later and legendary soul singer Chaka Khan is still upset at Kanye West for how he sampled her voice on his 2003 song debut “Through The Wire”. On Monday, Khan appeared on Good Day DC to promote her new single, “Woman Like Me,” and was asked about her infamous quarrel with West after he used her voice on his debut single and made her sound “like a chipmunk.”
BET
Drake Introduces Fans To His ‘First Girlfriend’ And Their Reunion Is An Entire Mood!
Drake is introducing the world to his first girlfriend!. During a live performance at this year’s October World Weekend on Thursday night (July 28), the rapper took a moment to personally introduce singer Keshia Chanté onstage. “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in...
Complex
Lauren London Talks Having ‘Pure Love’ With Nipsey Hussle and Why She Thinks Many Relationships Are ‘Ego-Driven’
Angie Martinez recently launched the inaugural episode of her new podcast, Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, and her first guest was Lauren London. The two talked about what life has been like for London since the passing of Nipsey Hussle, how she’s been navigating through it, her thoughts about relationships, and much more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie's Brother Claps Back After Rapper Claims He Was Screwed Out Of Yung Bleu's Deal
Things have been bubbling up between Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu recently, though the latter would claim that it's DJ Vlad's fault. This week, Boosie sat down with Vlad where he divulged his issues with Bleu claiming that he wasn't "technically" signed to him. Boosie explained that it was his brother who managed Bleu and eventually tried to cut him out of the deal.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch
Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Curves Fan After She Asks To Ride In His Rolls-Royce: 'Baby, I'm Taken'
Miami, FL – DJ Khaled is a celebrity, and with that comes fans looking to get pictures or even the opportunity to get close to him. On Saturday night (July 16), Khaled was on his way to Matte Collection’s Miami Swim Week afterparty at The Villa Casa Casuarina when one fan tried to finesse her way into his car.
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda’s First Project In Eight Years Drops Tonight: ‘I’m Excited’
Bobby Shmurda has announced that he’s going to be releasing his first project in eight years later tonight in the form of a new EP called BodBoy. The Brooklyn, New York, native hopped on Instagram on Thursday (August 4) to get fans riled up for the highly-anticipated release. In...
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Announces He's Joining Death Row Records
Ma$e is looking to be the first artist to rep both Bad Boy and Death Row, the powerhouse Hip Hop labels who were entangled in a bitter — and ultimately fatal — feud in the ’90s. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (August 3), the Harlem...
Complex
Watch Drake’s New “Sticky” Video
Over a month after releasing his 11th No. 1 album Honestly, Nevermind, Drake returns with a music video for one of the standout tracks, “Sticky.”. The Theo Skudra-directed visual includes footage of Drake in the woods and partying on a boat, with a big spotlight for the Virgil Abloh-designed off-road Maybach, which the late fashion mogul created last year in partnership with Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s chief design officer.
HipHopDX.com
Kevin Gates Says He & Lil Durk Are Related: ‘He Love Me’
Kevin Gates and Lil Durk are related — according to the Baton Rouge rapper, at least. During a recent visit to Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, Gates claimed he and Durkio share blood ties. He didn’t specify what their relation is exactly, but pointed to their mutual Muslim faith.
TMZ.com
Drake and Chubbs Feeling Latto, Not Joe Budden in St. Tropez
Drake's offering some hilarious observations -- some of them subtle -- about his fellow hip hop artists while he's kicking back in St. Tropez. Drizzy was hanging at a pretty lively spot in the south of France when he playfully clowned a daytime rager for Crip walking to Latto’s “Big Energy” -- which seems like a win for female rap fans everywhere.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
