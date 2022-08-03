ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brent Faiyaz Admits Even He Has A Hard Time Listening To ‘Wasteland’

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
HipHopDX.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

The-Dream Recalls Kanye West Falling Asleep While Recording 'All Of The Lights'

The-Dream helped write Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” from 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and also contributed additional vocals. During a recent appearance on Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning Radio show for Apple Music, he recalled Yeezy falling asleep during a studio session for the song.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled, Drake & Lil Baby Play Hero Hospital Workers In ‘Staying Alive’ Video

DJ Khaled has released a music video for “Staying Alive,” his brand new single with Drake and Lil Baby. Directed by RT!, the visual takes place at Khaled Khaled Hospital and finds the three artists working together on the medical wards. Lil Baby saves a life as a surgeon after smoking a blunt, Drizzy brings out the red cups and hookah, while Dr. Khaled delivers his trademark words of inspiration to the rest of the employees.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Dahi
Person
Brent Faiyaz
Person
Drake
Black Enterprise

Chaka Khan Is Still Mad Kanye West Made Her Sound Like A ‘Chipmunk’ on ‘Through The Wire’

Nearly 20 years later and legendary soul singer Chaka Khan is still upset at Kanye West for how he sampled her voice on his 2003 song debut “Through The Wire”. On Monday, Khan appeared on Good Day DC to promote her new single, “Woman Like Me,” and was asked about her infamous quarrel with West after he used her voice on his debut single and made her sound “like a chipmunk.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie's Brother Claps Back After Rapper Claims He Was Screwed Out Of Yung Bleu's Deal

Things have been bubbling up between Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu recently, though the latter would claim that it's DJ Vlad's fault. This week, Boosie sat down with Vlad where he divulged his issues with Bleu claiming that he wasn't "technically" signed to him. Boosie explained that it was his brother who managed Bleu and eventually tried to cut him out of the deal.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wasteland#Get Hard
Pitchfork

Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch

Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"

Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e Announces He's Joining Death Row Records

Ma$e is looking to be the first artist to rep both Bad Boy and Death Row, the powerhouse Hip Hop labels who were entangled in a bitter — and ultimately fatal — feud in the ’90s. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (August 3), the Harlem...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch Drake’s New “Sticky” Video

Over a month after releasing his 11th No. 1 album Honestly, Nevermind, Drake returns with a music video for one of the standout tracks, “Sticky.”. The Theo Skudra-directed visual includes footage of Drake in the woods and partying on a boat, with a big spotlight for the Virgil Abloh-designed off-road Maybach, which the late fashion mogul created last year in partnership with Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s chief design officer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Kevin Gates Says He & Lil Durk Are Related: ‘He Love Me’

Kevin Gates and Lil Durk are related — according to the Baton Rouge rapper, at least. During a recent visit to Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, Gates claimed he and Durkio share blood ties. He didn’t specify what their relation is exactly, but pointed to their mutual Muslim faith.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Drake and Chubbs Feeling Latto, Not Joe Budden in St. Tropez

Drake's offering some hilarious observations -- some of them subtle -- about his fellow hip hop artists while he's kicking back in St. Tropez. Drizzy was hanging at a pretty lively spot in the south of France when he playfully clowned a daytime rager for Crip walking to Latto’s “Big Energy” -- which seems like a win for female rap fans everywhere.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper

Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy