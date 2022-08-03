ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Trade deadline madness ends with a promise from Vito Friscia to close friend Logan O’Hoppe

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Mickey Moniak left the IronPigs to be available if the Phillies needed him Tuesday night in Atlanta. But he was traded to the Angels before the game. Joseph Scheller/The Morning Call/TNS

Vito Friscia sat across the table at a Reading area restaurant from close friend Logan O’Hoppe late Tuesday afternoon when the phone call came that both were prepared for but never spoke of.

O’Hoppe left to take the call, then returned to tell Friscia that he was traded to the Angels for outfielder Brandon Marsh.

“It is emotional,” Friscia said Wednesday. “It’s more surreal. You can’t really prepare for something like that. We didn’t know he was going to go, but when he got the call, he left the table. So I was like, ‘OK, he probably got traded.

“But when he came back and said, ‘I got traded,’ it was a whole different feeling. It was like, ‘Whoa! This is real.’”

O’Hoppe was the Phillies’ fourth-ranked prospect before the trade. The 22-year-old slashed .275/.392/.496 in 75 games while sharing catching duties with Friscia at Double-A Reading. He now is the Angels’ top-rated prospect.

The late Tuesday afternoon trade was not a shock because the Phillies were not expected to part with their top pitching prospects — Andrew Painter, Mick Abel and Griff McGarry.

And minor leaguers recognize Major League Baseball’s business side, but it does not minimize the moment’s impact. Nor does it reduce the distraction in the days leading up to the trade deadline.

“That stuff doesn’t bother me because it’s not my name flying around Twitter,” Friscia said. “Twitter really is a tough thing. You can’t avoid it. You go on your phone and someone is either sending it to you or you see it yourself. You can’t help but think about it.”

IronPigs manager Anthony Contreras walked up the clubhouse hallway a couple hours before Tuesday morning’s game to post a new lineup. The anticipation of the other shoe dropping quickly reverberated throughout the clubhouse.

“They all assumed [the change] was [because of a trade],” Contreras said. “It was for some other reason so I had to assure them it was not, that everybody’s fine.”

Outfielder Mickey Moniak left the IronPigs ahead of Tuesday’s game to be part of the Phillies’ taxi squad in Atlanta ahead of a game against the Braves. A few hours later, Moniak was traded to the Angels.

Right-handed pitcher Ben Brown was promoted a few days ago to Double-A Reading. He was traded to the Cubs on Tuesday before making a start for the Fightins.

Low-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez was the only other Phillies minor leaguer dealt ahead of the deadline.

Reading pitching coach Matt Hockenberry, who reached Double-A as a Phillies minor league pitcher, met with Fightins pitchers ahead of a game last month at Somerset to head off the trade deadline distractions.

Hockenberry said it was necessary after what he experienced the previous season when he was with Class A Jersey Shore.

“I made a comment to them to keep your brain where your feet are,” he said, “to make sure they are staying in the moment.

“We had a couple guys last year at Jersey Shore who were traded to the Rangers. Before that, there was all this gigantic hype about who it might have been. There were multiple names floating around. It killed our clubhouse environment.

‘Guys started to panic because they didn’t want to leave. Guys got overly excited because they wanted to get out. You can’t play general manager. That’s what they did, and none of it was true.”

The emotions are real when the trades become a reality. All the players can do is wish their friends the best and hope to see them in the majors.

Friscia said as much in his final conversation with his Reading road roommate.

“I helped him pack his locker, pack his room,” the Bethpage, New York, resident said. “We said our goodbyes. We live 15 minutes from each other, so I’ll see him in the offseason.

“But I already told him that in September when our season is over, I’m going to fly out to LA to watch him make his debut in the big leagues.”

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

4K+
