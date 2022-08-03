ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kubHH_0h3uCnWN00

The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday blocked a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana from appearing on Arkansas' ballot this fall.

The panel rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hoped to put on the November ballot. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed approval from by the board to appear on the ballot.

Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana. The proposed amendment would allow people age 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of cannabis and would allow state-licensed dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana.

An attorney for Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group backing the proposal, said it would appeal to the state Supreme Court .

The panel rejected the measure after commissioners said they didn't believe the ballot title fully explained to voters the impact of the amendment. For example, commissioners said they were concerned that the amendment would repeal the state's current limit under its medical marijuana amendment on how much THC is allowed in edible marijuana products.

“If I'm a voter I might be all for this but I'd like to safeguard that edible limit," Commissioner J. Harmon Smith said.

Responsible Growth Arkansas attorney Steve Lancaster said the the board’s criticism was unfair because it would require the ballot title going into an unwieldy amount of detail.

“The type of detail that the board expected, or demanded in this case, would make our ballot title thousands and thousands of words long,” Steve Lancaster told reporters after the vote. “That just simply is not workable for a ballot.”

Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota and Maryland. Supporters are also trying to get measures on the ballot in Missouri, North Dakota and Oklahoma.

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson , who is a former head of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, opposed the proposal. Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Chris Jones said Wednesday that he supports the measure. Republican nominee Sarah Sanders has not said where she stands on the issue. Hutchinson is term-limited and not seeking reelection in November.

The board also rejected a proposal that would scale back a casino gambling measure voters approved in 2018 by removing one of the four counties where a casino is allowed.

Comments / 1

Related
KTLO

Governor: Arkansas is No. 1 pro-life state

Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Lawsuit filed after recreational marijuana ballot title is denied

ARKANSAS, USA — Responsible Growth Arkansas has filed a lawsuit against the State Board of Election Commissioners after the recreational marijuana ballot title was denied certification on the upcoming voting ballot, despite receiving sufficient signatures from registered voters. The lawsuit, filed by Eddie Armstrong and Lance Huey of Responsible...
ARKANSAS STATE
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Renewed interest in Arkansas ballot process following nixed amendments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Following two amendments being rejected by the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners, some Arkansans are beginning to ask more about how exactly the ballot process works. According to content partner KARK, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officials rejected ballot titles related to rejecting a Pope...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
KSLA

Gov. Hutchinson issues call for special session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – On Friday, Aug. 5, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a call for the Third Extraordinary Session of the 93rd General Assembly. According to a news release, the purpose of the session is to provide immediate tax relief for Arkansans and set aside $50 million for a school safety grant program.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox40jackson.com

Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs

An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Sanders
Person
Asa Hutchinson
5NEWS

What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Edible Marijuana#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Supreme Court#Thc
KTLO

Mountain Home superintendent discusses interim report about school safety in Arkansas

This week the Arkansas School Safety Commission released its interim report, sharing recommendations including mental health and prevention; intelligence and communication; audits, educational opportunity programs and drills; law enforcement and security; and physical security. Mountain Home Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jake Long talked about the report and how prepared Mountain...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Augusta Free Press

Arkansas Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in AR

Although there are a few land-based casinos that allow Arkansas poker players to wager and win big, there’s no doubt that by playing at the best offshore casinos you’ll have so much more to look forward to in terms of bonuses, game variety and rewarding tournaments. In this...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Educators prepare to head to Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The back and forth about teacher pay and raises continue. Teachers are making their way to Little Rock. Educators from across the state, including here in the region, are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the state level. They are hoping to address...
JONESBORO, AR
The Independent

The Independent

780K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy