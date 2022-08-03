ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

49ers’ Jordan Matthews sustains season-ending ACL injury

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6dLt_0h3uCXLd00

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Matthews has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the entire season.

Matthews, 30, sustained the injury on Monday during a non-contact drill.

Matthews was battling to be a backup after being a solid wideout earlier in his career. He has caught 274 passes for 3,288 yards and 22 touchdowns in a six-season span with the Philadelphia Eagles (2014-16) and Buffalo Bills (2017-19).

He joined the 49ers late in the 2019 season and played in just four games in two-plus seasons. San Francisco converted Matthews to tied end prior to the 2021 campaign and he spent most of last season on the practice squad.

Matthews was a standout college receiver at Vanderbilt and was a second-round choice of the Eagles in 2014.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. However, their hopes of repeating are taking a backseat to an injury to Matthew Stafford, which may be something serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford’s elbow injury is actually “bad” tendinitis. The surgery he underwent earlier in the […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog

It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Bills#American Football#Acl#The Philadelphia Eagles#Blue Bombers#Alouettes#Washington Commanders#Turner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
ClutchPoints

Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma tells Warriors star Draymond Green to his face that Showtime Lakers would ‘dominate this era’

Washington Wizards stud Kyle Kuzma recently made a guest appearance on The Draymond Green Show, and there were more than a few interesting tidbits in his conversation with the Golden State Warriors star. One in particular that caught a lot of people’s attention pertains to Kuzma talking up the Showtime Lakers from the 1980s. Kuzma agreed […] The post Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma tells Warriors star Draymond Green to his face that Showtime Lakers would ‘dominate this era’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp

On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches

The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy