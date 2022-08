Snyder head football coach Wes Wood is one of the youngest coaches in the Big Country and the state. Wood is 31 years old, and he took over the Tigers program when he was 28. That is a really early start to a head coaching career, but he grew up with a coach in the house and his grand dad was a coach. His dad, David Wood, won 189 games in Muleshoe and a state title.

SNYDER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO