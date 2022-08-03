ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

cbs4indy.com

Storm chances Sunday for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Farmers’ Almanac Anticipates A “Bone-Chilling Winter” For Indiana

Get ready for an “unreasonably cold and snowy” winter. The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-2023 winter forecast and it has predicted a bone-chilling winter. They say you should prepare to shake, shiver and shovel!. The annual American publication has been producing weather prognosis since 1818. The National...
WISH-TV

Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A wrong-way driver on the Indiana Toll Road died Friday after crashing head on with a semitrailer, according to Indiana State Police. At 9:35 p.m., State Troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened at the 4.1 mile-marker on I-80/90, according to ISP. The 4.1 mile-marker is located near the Calumet Avenue exit of the Indiana Toll Road.
WNDU

SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
NAPPANEE, IN
wevv.com

Indiana State Police shares list of back-to-school safety tips

Students around Indiana are starting to head back to the classroom. While it's exciting time for many parents and students, law enforcement officials say there are a few important things to keep in mind. The Indiana State Police shared a list of back-to-school safety tips to help make sure the...
city-countyobserver.com

WINNER OF INDIANA’S HIGHEST AGRICULTURAL AWARD

The Indiana State Fair, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented Dr. Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture at Purdue University, and Gary Truitt, Chairman of Hoosier Ag Today and the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo, with the state’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Now in its 16th year, the...
indyschild.com

White Rock Park in Indiana – A Cliff Jumper’s and Thrill Seekers Paradise

White Rock Park is located in Saint Paul, IN, about 45 minutes southwest of Indianapolis. This Indian quarry is known for its surrounding cliffs that provide guests with the perfect opportunities for cliff jumping, rope-swinging, ziplining and more adrenaline-producing activities. Perfect for a quick Indiana day trip. Cliff Jumping and...
Inside Indiana Business

Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities

Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. — UPDATE 11:13 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in an update Thursday on the accident that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Wednesday afternoon. In the updated statement posted on Facebook, investigatiors found that it was the car Walorski was riding in going northbound that veered out of its lane into the center lane and hit the oncoming vehicle going southbound head-on in what proved to be a deadly collision.
NAPPANEE, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN

