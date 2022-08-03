Read on www.wevv.com
cbs4indy.com
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
WIBC.com
Farmers’ Almanac Anticipates A “Bone-Chilling Winter” For Indiana
Get ready for an “unreasonably cold and snowy” winter. The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-2023 winter forecast and it has predicted a bone-chilling winter. They say you should prepare to shake, shiver and shovel!. The annual American publication has been producing weather prognosis since 1818. The National...
wbiw.com
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lawrence County and southern Indiana
LAWRENCE CO. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Indiana including Lawrence County. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening into the night. The greatest concentration will be over far southern and southwestern central Indiana.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 49 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
WISH-TV
Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A wrong-way driver on the Indiana Toll Road died Friday after crashing head on with a semitrailer, according to Indiana State Police. At 9:35 p.m., State Troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened at the 4.1 mile-marker on I-80/90, according to ISP. The 4.1 mile-marker is located near the Calumet Avenue exit of the Indiana Toll Road.
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
WNDU
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
wevv.com
Indiana State Police shares list of back-to-school safety tips
Students around Indiana are starting to head back to the classroom. While it's exciting time for many parents and students, law enforcement officials say there are a few important things to keep in mind. The Indiana State Police shared a list of back-to-school safety tips to help make sure the...
2 Indiana State Troopers struck by driver who was allegedly intoxicated
GARY, Ind. - Two Indiana State Troopers, who were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80, were struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated Saturday morning. At about 12:52 a.m., the two troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 mile marker, authorities said.
city-countyobserver.com
WINNER OF INDIANA’S HIGHEST AGRICULTURAL AWARD
The Indiana State Fair, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented Dr. Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture at Purdue University, and Gary Truitt, Chairman of Hoosier Ag Today and the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo, with the state’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Now in its 16th year, the...
$3 Thursdays at the 2022 Indiana State Fair: Admission, food and rides
You can enjoy food at every stand, admission and rides for $3 every Thursday at the 2022 Indiana State Fair.
indyschild.com
White Rock Park in Indiana – A Cliff Jumper’s and Thrill Seekers Paradise
White Rock Park is located in Saint Paul, IN, about 45 minutes southwest of Indianapolis. This Indian quarry is known for its surrounding cliffs that provide guests with the perfect opportunities for cliff jumping, rope-swinging, ziplining and more adrenaline-producing activities. Perfect for a quick Indiana day trip. Cliff Jumping and...
Inside Indiana Business
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, and three other people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 19 and State Road 119 in Nappanee....
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. — UPDATE 11:13 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in an update Thursday on the accident that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Wednesday afternoon. In the updated statement posted on Facebook, investigatiors found that it was the car Walorski was riding in going northbound that veered out of its lane into the center lane and hit the oncoming vehicle going southbound head-on in what proved to be a deadly collision.
WANE-TV
Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
