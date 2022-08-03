ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, MS

wcbi.com

HSFT Stop #41: Victory Christian

Columbus, MS (WCBI)- Chris Hamm had been Victory Christian’s head coach since the program’s inception in 1995. He decided to step back, and longtime assistant Andrew Pace was next in line to take over. “Been doing it long enough, these guys are like kids to me I enjoy...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2023 uses platform to encourage others

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A 24-year-old woman from Columbus is proof that adversity can be overcome and conquered, with faith and hard work. When Hannah Perrigin went into the interview portion for the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant, she walked into the room with a Bible verse on her shoe.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

JA of Columbus Crown Club decorated school sidewalks

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus Crown club kicked off the first of many projects for the 2022-2023 academic year. All across the Columbus Municipal and Lowndes County School Districts. active members of the Crown Club are using chalk to write positive messages on the sidewalks...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Bye Bye High Pressure

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and humid conditions persist through Sunday, we’ll begin to see a gradual shift Monday as shower and storm chances heighten heading into the new work week. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 92. Heat index values are likely to exceed 100 degrees...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

This Weekend’s Forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying mostly dry through Saturday, increased rain and storm chances return on Sunday. FRIDAY: Hot, humid, and mostly dry. A 20% chance of a shower stands in the forecast through the afternoon, mainly south of I-20. High temp: 91, Low Temp: 72. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Starkville Daily News

Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal

Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville receiving some new street art on University Drive

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Street Art is a very popular form of art that is spreading quickly all over the world. The city of Starkville is one of the latest cities to join this trend. Students and community volunteers are teaming up to design University Drive by small town...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Artesia Day 2022 is here and people are thrilled

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s one of the oldest small town festivals in the area. The Artesia Day Festival kicked off Thursday night and continues throughout the weekend. People are excited to be back in the small town for the festivities they’ve grown to love more and more over the years.
ARTESIA, MS
wcbi.com

Rain Chances Slim Heading Into the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying mostly dry through Saturday, increased rain and storm chances return on Sunday. High temperatures range through the low 90s while lows remain in the low 70s. THURSDAY: Expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. The greatest chances of...
COLUMBUS, MS
jacksonadvocateonline.com

Lexington uncertain of future now that it’s rid of racist police chief

Lexington, Mississippi has some important things in common with Ferguson, Missouri, the St. Louis suburb that was exposed nationally for its discriminatory police practices in 2014. Lexington has a 79-17 percent Black to white population base, while Ferguson has a 67-29 Black/white ratio. White mayors and white police chiefs ruled Ferguson, as was the case in Lexington until recently. Black people just went about their lives as second-class citizens in both places, paying the recurring traffic fines and misdemeanor court penalties that never seemed to stop coming but were the lifeblood of the city finances.
LEXINGTON, MS
wtva.com

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Rain and Storms Likely Through Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A mix of sun and clouds through Sunday with hot and muggy conditions prevailing, rain and storm chances heighten next week with a slight cool down in store after Tuesday. SATURDAY NIGHT: Some clouds are expected through the overnight with lows landing near 73. A...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Teenager facing charges in Starkville after robbery

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is facing charges in Starkville after a robbery Wednesday afternoon. Police arrested 17-year-old Jamionte Paster and charged him with armed robbery after an incident on Sherman Street. Investigators say Paster and the victim know each other. No injuries were reported. Police have not...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Local barbershop and nonprofit team up to give free haircuts

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local barbershop and a nonprofit are teaming up to give kids a new look and a new outlook. Marcus Stokes runs the Bluprint foundation. He and barbers at Spotlight barber shop in Columbus invited boys ages 5 to 17 to get a free a haircut today.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Amory man died 10 days after wreck

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.

