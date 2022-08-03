Read on www.wcbi.com
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
HSFT Stop #41: Victory Christian
Columbus, MS (WCBI)- Chris Hamm had been Victory Christian’s head coach since the program’s inception in 1995. He decided to step back, and longtime assistant Andrew Pace was next in line to take over. “Been doing it long enough, these guys are like kids to me I enjoy...
Battle for Rebels’ starting QB gig between Dart, Altmyer ramps up
The battle for QB1 between USC transfer Jaxson Dart and former Starkville QB Luke Altmyer has ramped up. More:
Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2023 uses platform to encourage others
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A 24-year-old woman from Columbus is proof that adversity can be overcome and conquered, with faith and hard work. When Hannah Perrigin went into the interview portion for the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant, she walked into the room with a Bible verse on her shoe.
JA of Columbus Crown Club decorated school sidewalks
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus Crown club kicked off the first of many projects for the 2022-2023 academic year. All across the Columbus Municipal and Lowndes County School Districts. active members of the Crown Club are using chalk to write positive messages on the sidewalks...
Bye Bye High Pressure
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and humid conditions persist through Sunday, we’ll begin to see a gradual shift Monday as shower and storm chances heighten heading into the new work week. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 92. Heat index values are likely to exceed 100 degrees...
This Weekend’s Forecast
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying mostly dry through Saturday, increased rain and storm chances return on Sunday. FRIDAY: Hot, humid, and mostly dry. A 20% chance of a shower stands in the forecast through the afternoon, mainly south of I-20. High temp: 91, Low Temp: 72. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy,...
Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal
Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
Starkville receiving some new street art on University Drive
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Street Art is a very popular form of art that is spreading quickly all over the world. The city of Starkville is one of the latest cities to join this trend. Students and community volunteers are teaming up to design University Drive by small town...
Artesia Day 2022 is here and people are thrilled
ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s one of the oldest small town festivals in the area. The Artesia Day Festival kicked off Thursday night and continues throughout the weekend. People are excited to be back in the small town for the festivities they’ve grown to love more and more over the years.
Rain Chances Slim Heading Into the Weekend
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying mostly dry through Saturday, increased rain and storm chances return on Sunday. High temperatures range through the low 90s while lows remain in the low 70s. THURSDAY: Expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. The greatest chances of...
Lexington uncertain of future now that it’s rid of racist police chief
Lexington, Mississippi has some important things in common with Ferguson, Missouri, the St. Louis suburb that was exposed nationally for its discriminatory police practices in 2014. Lexington has a 79-17 percent Black to white population base, while Ferguson has a 67-29 Black/white ratio. White mayors and white police chiefs ruled Ferguson, as was the case in Lexington until recently. Black people just went about their lives as second-class citizens in both places, paying the recurring traffic fines and misdemeanor court penalties that never seemed to stop coming but were the lifeblood of the city finances.
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
Rain and Storms Likely Through Next Week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A mix of sun and clouds through Sunday with hot and muggy conditions prevailing, rain and storm chances heighten next week with a slight cool down in store after Tuesday. SATURDAY NIGHT: Some clouds are expected through the overnight with lows landing near 73. A...
Louisville ends city-wide emergency curfew after seeing significant drop in gun crimes
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The emergency curfew for the city of Louisville is no longer in effect after the Board of Aldermen allowed it to expire in late July. People spraying houses with bullets and gunfire ringing out through the night were behind the curfew, which the city established June 7th.
Teenager facing charges in Starkville after robbery
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is facing charges in Starkville after a robbery Wednesday afternoon. Police arrested 17-year-old Jamionte Paster and charged him with armed robbery after an incident on Sherman Street. Investigators say Paster and the victim know each other. No injuries were reported. Police have not...
Local barbershop and nonprofit team up to give free haircuts
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local barbershop and a nonprofit are teaming up to give kids a new look and a new outlook. Marcus Stokes runs the Bluprint foundation. He and barbers at Spotlight barber shop in Columbus invited boys ages 5 to 17 to get a free a haircut today.
Aberdeen, MS – James Strawhorn, Vincent Hale Die in ATV Crash on Old Wren Rd
The collision was reported at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Old Wren Road and Wren Cemetary Road. It was reported that 22-year-old James Strawhorn was driving a motorcycle on the roadway. Strawhorn was involved in a collision with a four-wheeler operated by 54-year-old Vincent Hale. The cause of...
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Amory man died 10 days after wreck
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.
Ms center for reentry helps former incarcerated people adjust to society
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Adjusting to life outside of prison can be a big challenge for people who’ve been incarcerated. State leaders are discussing way to help them transition back into society. A conference in Starkville focused finding to help people after they served their time. Some of the most...
