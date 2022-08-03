ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

SDSU, USD Summit League Conference Basketball Schedules Announced

By David Burrall
drgnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on drgnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
drgnews.com

Faulkton/Highmore Loses VFW State Tourney Opener

ALEXANDRIA – A four-run first inning led Parkston to a 4-1 victory over Faulkton/Highmore Friday in the first round of the SD VFW B 16U State Tournament. The Hitmen, who will play Saturday in the consolation round, outhit Parkston 4-3. Layne Cotton struck out 10 in four and two-thirds innings. Landon Wagner drove in the only run for Faulkton/Highmore with a third-inning single.
ALEXANDRIA, SD
sdpb.org

South Dakota Hall of Fame: Randell Beck

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. The South Dakota Hall of Fame has enshrined more than700 South Dakotans. Its mission is to champion a culture of excellence and to preserve the stories of South Dakotans who played a big part in that culture. Journalist Randell Beck joins us today from SDPB’s Kirby Family studio in downtown Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Pro rodeo action returns to Watertown this weekend! (Audio)

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 16: Wade Clifford of Gunnedah competes in the Bareback Bronc Riding during the National Rodeo Finals on June 16, 2013 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images) August 5, 2022. Mike Tanner. WATERTOWN, S.D.–Professional rodeo competition returns to Watertown this weekend.
WATERTOWN, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Basketball
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Brookings, SD
Basketball
City
Vermillion, SD
Brookings, SD
College Basketball
Brookings, SD
College Sports
Sioux Falls, SD
College Sports
City
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Sports
Sioux Falls, SD
College Basketball
KELOLAND TV

Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering

On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
YANKTON, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oral Roberts
dakotanewsnow.com

‘A Walk to Remember’ taking place in Sioux Falls Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. The organizer of the event and founder of the Oaklyn Foundation, Jessica Remme, joined...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Heavy rain likely this weekend across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ingredients for locally heavy rain will be around KELOLAND this weekend. After a long stretch of hot and mainly dry weather for many of us in July, this first weekend in August represents a good opportunity for a wider swath of rain in KELOLAND. Just how much rain falls depends on several factors.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#Us Dollar#Sports Center#Summit League Basketball#Frost Arena#Coyote
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winners of Sioux Falls a 100 mile/day challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced this year’s winners of his one-hundred miles in a hundred-day fitness challenge. It doesn’t matter if you walked, rode a bike, ran or swam… the goal was to go 100 miles in 100 days.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Inflation impacts vendor prices at Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation on the rise the Sioux Empire Fair may look a little bit different this year. President and CEO of W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Sioux Empire Fair Association, Scott Wick says they have experienced many price increases with inflation. “As far as us as...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
HARTFORD, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KELOLAND TV

Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Goss Opera House announces shows for their 2022-2023 season

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Goss Opera House in Watertown, South Dakota launches their third season of live entertainment and will consist of (7) seven shows from September 2022 – April of 2023. This diverse entertainment line-up consists of the JAS Quintet – instrumental jazz and improvised music, For the Love...
WATERTOWN, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes

Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy