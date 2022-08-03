SDSU, USD Summit League Conference Basketball Schedules Announced

Read on drgnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen Walters
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Related
SDSU begins practice, Gronowski ready to go
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) - With the calendar recently turning to August, the South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team took to the field early Friday afternoon for their first official practice of the 2022 season.
drgnews.com
Faulkton/Highmore Loses VFW State Tourney Opener
ALEXANDRIA – A four-run first inning led Parkston to a 4-1 victory over Faulkton/Highmore Friday in the first round of the SD VFW B 16U State Tournament. The Hitmen, who will play Saturday in the consolation round, outhit Parkston 4-3. Layne Cotton struck out 10 in four and two-thirds innings. Landon Wagner drove in the only run for Faulkton/Highmore with a third-inning single.
sdpb.org
South Dakota Hall of Fame: Randell Beck
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. The South Dakota Hall of Fame has enshrined more than700 South Dakotans. Its mission is to champion a culture of excellence and to preserve the stories of South Dakotans who played a big part in that culture. Journalist Randell Beck joins us today from SDPB’s Kirby Family studio in downtown Sioux Falls.
gowatertown.net
Pro rodeo action returns to Watertown this weekend! (Audio)
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 16: Wade Clifford of Gunnedah competes in the Bareback Bronc Riding during the National Rodeo Finals on June 16, 2013 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images) August 5, 2022. Mike Tanner. WATERTOWN, S.D.–Professional rodeo competition returns to Watertown this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
From wrestling to restaurants: Professional wrestler pins hopes on a new career
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You likely have heard of pro-wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, but what about Guerrero Rojo? He was once a big-time wrestler in Mexico and wound up wrestling in the WCW. But instead of wrestling, he’s now pinning his hopes on a...
Harrisburg coach remembers former player killed in crash
Mason Jacobson was an 18-year-old graduate of Harrisburg High School. He was preparing to play at the Minnesota State University in Mankato.
KELOLAND TV
Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
kingsburyjournal.com
Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering
On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
RELATED PEOPLE
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
dakotanewsnow.com
‘A Walk to Remember’ taking place in Sioux Falls Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. The organizer of the event and founder of the Oaklyn Foundation, Jessica Remme, joined...
Grasshoppers take over South Dakota corn field
As farmers hope for rain, there is another threat they may be dealing with. At first glance it might look like hail damage, but it's actually from grasshoppers.
KELOLAND TV
Heavy rain likely this weekend across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ingredients for locally heavy rain will be around KELOLAND this weekend. After a long stretch of hot and mainly dry weather for many of us in July, this first weekend in August represents a good opportunity for a wider swath of rain in KELOLAND. Just how much rain falls depends on several factors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
KELOLAND TV
Winners of Sioux Falls a 100 mile/day challenge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced this year’s winners of his one-hundred miles in a hundred-day fitness challenge. It doesn’t matter if you walked, rode a bike, ran or swam… the goal was to go 100 miles in 100 days.
dakotanewsnow.com
Inflation impacts vendor prices at Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation on the rise the Sioux Empire Fair may look a little bit different this year. President and CEO of W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Sioux Empire Fair Association, Scott Wick says they have experienced many price increases with inflation. “As far as us as...
KELOLAND TV
‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
gowatertown.net
Goss Opera House announces shows for their 2022-2023 season
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Goss Opera House in Watertown, South Dakota launches their third season of live entertainment and will consist of (7) seven shows from September 2022 – April of 2023. This diverse entertainment line-up consists of the JAS Quintet – instrumental jazz and improvised music, For the Love...
Several animals killed in South Dakota barn fire
Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings.
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
Comments / 0