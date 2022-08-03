Nominations Open for 2022 Phoenix Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshals

Read on www.aztv.com
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
East Valley Tribune
Man asks Gilbert for $500K over Cactus Yards spill
A man has claimed he suffered serious and ongoing head injuries because Gilbert failed to properly maintain its sports venue Cactus Yards. Carlos Escobar filed a claim April 29 demanding $500,000, which was denied, according to the town. Escobar now has a year from the date of the claim to...
fox10phoenix.com
World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
KTAR.com
Kari Lake captures Republican nomination for Arizona governor race
PHOENIX — Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has captured the Republican Party’s bid in the primary for Arizona governor. Lake topped her closest rival, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Lake never trailed the housing developer and...
KTAR.com
Why Kari Lake should tell Katie Hobbs to get a face tattoo
Immediately after it became obvious that Kari Lake had won the Republican primary, she wasted no time in turning her attention to her opponent in this fall’s race for governor: Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s current Secretary of State. In a statement issued Thursday night, Lake said the election...
KTAR.com
Here’s a roundup of mayoral results in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — The primary election held Tuesday decided the races for mayor across several cities and towns in Maricopa County. About a dozen municipalities either chose a new mayor or decided to retain the current mayor, some of which ran unopposed. Here’s a roundup of mayoral results across the...
AZFamily
Arizona Grand Resort to host World Hip Hop Dance Championship all next week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The World Hip Hop Dance Championship competition is coming to the Arizona Grand Resort for the weekend!. Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra dropped by to scope out the competition and get down with the big guns. To buy tickets and learn more about the event, click here!
scottsdale.org
Mr. Pickles on verge of major Arizona foray
Growing up in Downey, California – the birthplace of the Apollo space program – Michael Nelson learned to shoot for the stars. He’s sticking with that mantra in August when he introduces Northern California’s Mr. Pickles sandwich shops to the Valley at two Scottsdale locations – Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard and Thompson Peak Parkway and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.
fox10phoenix.com
'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years
PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
AZFamily
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs
After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Phoenix
When I think about Greece, I think about ancient history, mythical gods, paradisiacal Mediterranean islands, and delicious food. Greek food encompasses spit-fired meats, olive oil, lemon marinated fish, savory pastries, and fresh salads. A cuisine this fresh and tasty has earned global praise, with many cultures adopting a “Mediterranean diet.”...
Popular Go-Kart Chain Planning Second Arizona Location
See the location of the second facility.
iheart.com
Speakeasies In The Valley
When it comes to cool and fun nightlife in Phoenix, there is nothing better than a speakeasy. A speakeasy got its roots during prohibition, where you had to speak softly while enjoying cocktails in a hidden secret bar. Prohibition has ended long ago, but that does not mean that you can enjoy some amazing speakeasies here in Phoenix. Check out some of these awesome speakeasies, the next time you are looking to enjoy a cocktail with friends.
aztv.com
Champions of Magic is Coming to Phoenix in October!
Fernando Velasco from Champions of Magic stopped by AZ Daily Mix today to talk about their big show coming in the fall and do some tricks and illusions for Lexy and the viewers. Champions of Magic are from UK and are on their Worldwide Wonders North American Tour. Champions of Magic will be performing live Oct 6 & 7 at the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets and info at www.championsofmagic.co.uk.
aztv.com
Wally’s Weekend Drive and 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Crewmax
Sit back and buckle up! Wally went to Sullivan Motor Company to show us the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Crewmax. Sullivan Motor Company is located at 1515 W. Broadway in Mesa. Visit them online at www.smcauto.com.
12news.com
One-of-a-kind Valley alligator passes away
The Phoenix Herpetological Society announced the alligator's death this week. Mr. Stubbs got a second chance at life by receiving a 3D-printed prosthetic tail.
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Arizona History
Here's a look at who won the largest lottery prize in Arizona.
AZFamily
Puppy rescued from dumpster in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Avondale recently, thanks to some firefighters. The crew of Engine 175 said they just happened to be in the right place at the right time as they were returning to their truck after a call. They heard something strange coming from inside a dumpster, so they took a peak inside and found a puppy! The little black and white fella had been abandoned and literally thrown away. The firefighters scooped him up, put him inside of a firefighter helmet, gave him a bath, and have already found him a fur-ever home.
