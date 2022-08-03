ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FrontPageBets' best bet for NFL Hall of Fame preseason game: Jaguars vs. Raiders

By Gerry Ahern FrontPageBets
atlanticcityweekly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on atlanticcityweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels says why Josh Jacobs played in preseason 2022 Hall of Fame game vs. Jaguars

With the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars participating in this year's Hall of Fame game, an extra preseason outing Thursday, it was no surprise that key players sat out. But starting running back Josh Jacobs was not one of them and saw action early in the Raiders’ 27-11 victory. Head coach Josh McDaniels explained his reasoning for Jacobs seeing action, stating that there are certain things one cannot "simulate in practice."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?

The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Ohio State
City
Jacksonville, OH
Canton, OH
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Local
Ohio Football
City
Canton, OH
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Canton, OH
Sports
Yardbarker

Canton Calling: Raiders Smother Jaguars In Preseason Opener

The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2022 preseason with a 27-11 victory over the Jaguars. While the outcome did not matter, how players perform does. In winning their 2022 preseason debut, the Las Vegas Raiders kicked off on a positive note. Granted, no one will remember the score next week. Yet, watching players in actual game situations supersedes any camp footage of padless play. Jarrett Stidham fared well. Plus, the players probably felt great to actually hit an opponent for once. With that said, a few takeaways from last night’s game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars ready to make noise in 2022?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new coaching staff and several new faces on the roster. Can they be one of the surprise teams in the NFL next season?. Jacksonville lost 27-11 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Of course, the majority of the team's starters didn't take the field in what was its first preseason game of the year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Jose Ramirez Takes Home A Special MLB Honor

At this point, there is little doubt that Jose Ramirez is the face of the Cleveland Guardians. He has been with the franchise for all of his career, he has already signed two extensions (one considered team-friendly and the other one extremely team-friendly) and is a popular player among his teammates and the community.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Preseason: 3 Concerns Post-Hall Of Fame Game

Generally speaking, the Las Vegas Raiders looked sharp in Canton. However, there were a few things that should be addressed moving forward. It goes without saying that the Silver and Black need to get a handle on all three of these. What are three concerns for the Raiders as of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence

Comments / 0

Community Policy