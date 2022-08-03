FrontPageBets' best bet for NFL Hall of Fame preseason game: Jaguars vs. Raiders

Read on atlanticcityweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony Salazar
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Related
247Sports
Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels says why Josh Jacobs played in preseason 2022 Hall of Fame game vs. Jaguars
With the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars participating in this year's Hall of Fame game, an extra preseason outing Thursday, it was no surprise that key players sat out. But starting running back Josh Jacobs was not one of them and saw action early in the Raiders’ 27-11 victory. Head coach Josh McDaniels explained his reasoning for Jacobs seeing action, stating that there are certain things one cannot "simulate in practice."
Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
FOX Sports
Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?
The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
NFL・
Time to Schein: Football is BACK with the Raiders Versus the Jaguars!
Adam Schein shares his expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders this season and believes they have a chance to be a top-four team in the AFC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Canton Calling: Raiders Smother Jaguars In Preseason Opener
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2022 preseason with a 27-11 victory over the Jaguars. While the outcome did not matter, how players perform does. In winning their 2022 preseason debut, the Las Vegas Raiders kicked off on a positive note. Granted, no one will remember the score next week. Yet, watching players in actual game situations supersedes any camp footage of padless play. Jarrett Stidham fared well. Plus, the players probably felt great to actually hit an opponent for once. With that said, a few takeaways from last night’s game.
FOX Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars ready to make noise in 2022?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new coaching staff and several new faces on the roster. Can they be one of the surprise teams in the NFL next season?. Jacksonville lost 27-11 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Of course, the majority of the team's starters didn't take the field in what was its first preseason game of the year.
Yardbarker
Jose Ramirez Takes Home A Special MLB Honor
At this point, there is little doubt that Jose Ramirez is the face of the Cleveland Guardians. He has been with the franchise for all of his career, he has already signed two extensions (one considered team-friendly and the other one extremely team-friendly) and is a popular player among his teammates and the community.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders Preseason: 3 Concerns Post-Hall Of Fame Game
Generally speaking, the Las Vegas Raiders looked sharp in Canton. However, there were a few things that should be addressed moving forward. It goes without saying that the Silver and Black need to get a handle on all three of these. What are three concerns for the Raiders as of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas helping offensive line: 'We'll set up a locker for him'
BEREA — Even in flip-flops, Joe Thomas possesses plenty to offer the Browns on the football field. The footwear didn't stop Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan early this week from summoning Thomas, a former 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle who spent his entire NFL career with Cleveland until he retired after the...
Raiders starting lineup on offense vs Jaguars shows whose job is safe and whose is not
Sometimes simply who takes the field can tell a story even more so than what happens on the field. In this case, it showed just how few jobs are safe for the Raiders. Most notably on the offense. Unlike the Jaguars, who released a long list of names of which...
Comments / 0