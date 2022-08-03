FrontPageBets' best bet for NFL Hall of Fame preseason game: Jaguars vs. Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2022 preseason with a 27-11 victory over the Jaguars. While the outcome did not matter, how players perform does. In winning their 2022 preseason debut, the Las Vegas Raiders kicked off on a positive note. Granted, no one will remember the score next week. Yet, watching players in actual game situations supersedes any camp footage of padless play. Jarrett Stidham fared well. Plus, the players probably felt great to actually hit an opponent for once. With that said, a few takeaways from last night’s game.

