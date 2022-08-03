ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico United working on privately funded stadium

By Annalisa Pardo
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0baVYC_0h3u9YaK00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned New Mexico United is looking into at least three spots for a new stadium.

On Wednesday, the team would only say they are actively working on a privately funded stadium and have a ‘bunch’ of locations in mind. “Back in November, there was a vote that didn’t say no to a stadium , it just said no to that funding mechanism for a stadium being led by the city. We heard what the people said, we’ve been working on it really hard–I think in the next month or two we’re gonna make some exciting announcements,” said Peter Trevisani, owner of United, back in May.

Story continues below

But, a city official has confirmed at least three of the sites the team is looking at. According to this official, the spots include the UNM property on Cesar Chavez across the street from Lobo Village, at Mesa Del Sol where the team already has a practice facility, and on private property near the West Mesa. Albuquerque Representative Mo Maestas is still in favor of a United stadium downtown, but said a stadium anywhere in the city is better than no stadium at all.

“It puts us on the map with other cities. It gives us an identity and it helps us create a city where young people want to live and thrive and that’s what we need here in Albuquerque,” said Rep. Maestas.

Back in November, voters turned down $50 million in bonds toward a city-owned downtown stadium the team would use. Rep. Maestas said even if the new stadium is privately-owned, the state legislature could still help pay for infrastructure around the facility to help bring new businesses and development.

“We have to realize that if we want to grow economically and keep our kids home then we have to do what other cities are doing and that’s building modern stadiums,” said Rep. Maestas.

He also hopes even a privately-owned stadium would have a partnership with the state so New Mexico students could play there and community events could be held there. KRQE News 13 asked the team about the size of a new stadium this time around and were told it’s all being discussed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lead & Coal speed cameras back in place in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Speed cameras are back on Lead and Coal after one of the original cameras was vandalized. The camera at Lead and Cornell in the University of New Mexico area was ripped off its base in late June just two weeks after it was installed. The city removed the corresponding camera on Coal […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Roswell, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Isotopes holding Al Hurricane tribute night

The Albuquerque Isotopes will be celebrating the life and legacy of New Mexican music legend, Al Hurricane. The team will host a tribute night to him on August 12. His son, Al Hurricane Jr. will hold a special concert before the game. “It’s a great honor, I can’t even express feelings and I’m so proud. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

SAT: New details emerge on New Mexico helicopter crash, Albuquerque police investigate killings of 3 Muslim men, + More

Report details wreckage of fatal New Mexico helicopter crash – By Associated Press. Federal transportation authorities said Friday that a helicopter returning home from a firefighting mission made a rapid descent without making any turns before plowing into the ground last month, killing the four first responders onboard. Investigators...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New medical center opens in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cano Health hosted a grand opening for its third location Friday morning. The new medical center, located near Coors and Rio Bravo, focuses on primary care services. Cano Health provides a variety of primary care services, they also specialize in senior care. “Here within our community receiving health care is very difficult. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Family mourns, NM United stadium, Storms and flood watch, Overrun with weeds, Anthem auditions

Thursday’s Top Stories Shooting leaves 17-year-old Clovis girl dead, 1 arrested Rio Rancho man accused of assaulting New Mexico State Police officer Santa Fe’s amended junk vehicle ordinance Crews work to save endangered fish in the Rio Grande Video: Fight between two groups turns deadly in Albuquerque Russian prosecutors seek 9 1/2-year sentence for Brittney […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cibola football relying on new pieces in 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District 1 in Class 6A is arguably the most competitive district in New Mexico high school football. While Cleveland and Rio Rancho have been dominating lately, the Cibola Cougars believe they have the roster to make a deep playoff run, and playing through district will set them up for success. “By far […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM football begins training camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team began training camp on Friday night. UNM hopes to make a big jump from last year’s team that ended the season with only three wins. There are plenty of new pieces on offense to make that happen, however, the team knows it won’t happen overnight. “I thought there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NBC News

A race to save fish as Rio Grande dies, even in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren’t thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico United#New Mexico Legislature#Stadiums#Rv#Unm
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico cannabis sales hit record monthly high

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department announced that July cannabis sales set a new record. According to officials from the office of Gov. Lujan Grisham, July’s total sales topped the previous months of legalized recreational, […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Construction scheduled for major Santa Fe road

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, August 8, the City of Santa Fe will begin repaving on Cerrillos Rd. between Camino Carlos Rey and Cielo Court. The city says work hours on the road will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city says the project will take about a month […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque businesses turn to private security to deter theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With crime on the rise in many parts of Albuquerque, businesses are taking it upon themselves to protect their customers, employees, and their merchandise by paying for private security. “In the last few months there’s been a tremendous uptick in people desperate for security of all different kinds,” said Aaron T. Jones, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

City Planning Director Killed in Albuquerque

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, who was the planning and land use director for the City of Española, was shot and killed near his home in Albuquerque on the night of Aug. 1. The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating Hussain’s death as possibly connected to the recent shootings of two other Muslim men in the city.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy