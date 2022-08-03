Read on www.959theriver.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20
As hummingbirds prepare to migrate south for the winter, the Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates these tiny creatures with a Hummingbird Fest and other viewing opportunities. Also on tap are caterpillar, food truck and volunteer programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for you
Tickets are on sale now for the ZooBrew held on Saturday, August 27, where beer lovers can sample approximately 80 different varieties from over 20 breweries. (CHICAGO) If you love the combination of trying new craft beers and hanging out at the zoo, now is the time to snag your tickets to Brookfield Zoo's annual ZooBrew.
Don’t miss this Weekend’s CHICAGO AREA “FAIRS & FESTIVALS
RomeoFest | August 4 – 7. 4 Days Filled with Fun! Live Music, Carnival, Food & Drinks, Fireworks, Shuttle Buses, Car Show, Talent Show, Artisan Market, 1 Mile Race, Tournaments. 900-1050 W. Romeo Rd., Romeoville | www.romeoville.org/romeofest. Warrenville Summer Daze | August 5 – 6. Featuring live music, food,...
Annual Popcorn Festival serves as the best way to celebrate NWI
The Popcorn Festival is a staple of Valparaiso. Every year, people gather to celebrate Orville Redenbacher with delicious food and great company, and this year will be no exception. “We have a couple of pre-festival activities planned this year that we're really excited about. The first is on Thursday, September...
WSPY NEWS
Food wars battle for appetites at the Kendall County Fair
Looking for a lunch or dinner location this weekend, then the Kendall County Fair has the delicious, mouth-watering choices, beef or pork. As the heat rippled off the big grill, Jake Cooper of Yorkville wore the chef hat for the Kendall-Grundy Beef Association. Just next door, the Kendall County Pork...
Things To Do This Weekend August 5-7, 2022
Shop locally, celebrate the Lake County community and hit the fairway. These are the things to do this weekend August 5-7. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America. Take...
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach
Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
Naperville’s Second Annual Irish Fest
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, consider this your lucky break as West Suburban Irish is putting on their second annual Irish Fest at Frontier Sports Complex in Naperville. “It’s something that Naperville can look forward to every year. It’s a fun festival. It’s a little...
Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois
These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
Camp Aramoni brings boutique camping experience to site less than two hours away from Chicago
TONICA, Ill. (CBS) -- In the town of Tonica – less than two hours away from Chicago and right next to Starved Rock State Park – a hidden treasure sits on 96 acres of preserved land. A husband-wife dup transformed a decades-old abandoned brickyard into Camp Aramoni – a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. Camp Aramoni is the first of its kind in Illinois. The tents are not your typical camping tents – more like glamping tents. They're equipped with luxury amenities, air conditioning and heating, several bedding options, a shower, and a bathroom. Each tent, which was...
Turkey vulture picks apart the competition to win July Forest Preserve photo contest
Turkey vultures aren’t known for their beauty. But that didn’t stop a photo of a vulture at Rock Run Rookery from winning July’s portion of the Forest Preserve District’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest. The photo was taken by Joe Viola of Shorewood. His photo won...
Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up
Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area!
Taste of Greektown, a celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, returns! OPA!
Greektown Chicago’s popular Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with one of the city’s largest celebrations of Hellenic cuisine and culture. The event will take place Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. The neighborhood’s acclaimed Greek restaurants are the stars of the show, along with live music and entertainment, Greek dancing, unique shopping and retail, family friendly activities and more. Opa!
Illinois Fast Food Joint’s Sandwich Will Burn Going In And Out, It’s True
If you're a foodie trying something new can be an enjoyable experience. I'm not saying it's always a pleasurable palate feeling but flavorful openmindedness helps. Even though it's indicated in the title of this article, not everything on this list will leave you desperate for the coldest dairy product nearby.
Summer Daze Fun August 5 & 6
Enjoy live music, adult beverage tent, delicious food, business booths, and fun for the entire family. Located at City Hall, 28W701 Stafford Place. Onsite seating will be limited. Bring your own lawn chairs, etc. 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀:...
Suburban Chicago Bakery Wins, Can Hold Future Drag Brunches
Thanks to the support of the American Civil Liberties Union, a suburban Chicago bakery will be allowed to host drag shows and other entertainment events. UpRising Bakery and Cafe remained in a holding pattern this week after officials in Lake in the Hills, a town 45 miles north of Chicago, told them last week they could no longer host events of this nature due to improper zoning.
Movie being filmed in Rochelle this week
A section of Rochelle this week is being used in the filming of a movie called "Dandelion". Crews used the Spring Lake Marina on Tuesday which will be part of the movie. The Helms Athletic Complex football stadium was used last night. Local residents may have seen the stadium lights being used.
Jeremy Allen White, Star of Chicago-Based ‘The Bear' Has Some Choice Words About Our Pizza
He may play a Chicago chef on television, but off-camera, he'd really just prefer a New York slice. In a profile for InStyle magazine, Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear -- an FX show, set in Chicago about a chef who must leave his 5-star kitchen to take over his family's famed-but-failing Italian Beef shop -- did not hold back about his regional food preferences.
