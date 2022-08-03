ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisle, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

959theriver.com

Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20

As hummingbirds prepare to migrate south for the winter, the Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates these tiny creatures with a Hummingbird Fest and other viewing opportunities. Also on tap are caterpillar, food truck and volunteer programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
WILL COUNTY, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Don’t miss this Weekend’s CHICAGO AREA “FAIRS & FESTIVALS

RomeoFest | August 4 – 7. 4 Days Filled with Fun! Live Music, Carnival, Food & Drinks, Fireworks, Shuttle Buses, Car Show, Talent Show, Artisan Market, 1 Mile Race, Tournaments. 900-1050 W. Romeo Rd., Romeoville | www.romeoville.org/romeofest. Warrenville Summer Daze | August 5 – 6. Featuring live music, food,...
WARRENVILLE, IL
valpo.life

Annual Popcorn Festival serves as the best way to celebrate NWI

The Popcorn Festival is a staple of Valparaiso. Every year, people gather to celebrate Orville Redenbacher with delicious food and great company, and this year will be no exception. “We have a couple of pre-festival activities planned this year that we're really excited about. The first is on Thursday, September...
VALPARAISO, IN
WSPY NEWS

Food wars battle for appetites at the Kendall County Fair

Looking for a lunch or dinner location this weekend, then the Kendall County Fair has the delicious, mouth-watering choices, beef or pork. As the heat rippled off the big grill, Jake Cooper of Yorkville wore the chef hat for the Kendall-Grundy Beef Association. Just next door, the Kendall County Pork...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend August 5-7, 2022

Shop locally, celebrate the Lake County community and hit the fairway. These are the things to do this weekend August 5-7. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America. Take...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
WHEELING, IL
959theriver.com

Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach

Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
BATAVIA, IL
ourchanginglives.com

Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois

These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
CBS Chicago

Camp Aramoni brings boutique camping experience to site less than two hours away from Chicago

TONICA, Ill. (CBS) -- In the town of Tonica – less than two hours away from Chicago and right next to Starved Rock State Park – a hidden treasure sits on 96 acres of preserved land. A husband-wife dup transformed a decades-old abandoned brickyard into Camp Aramoni – a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. Camp Aramoni is the first of its kind in Illinois. The tents are not your typical camping tents – more like glamping tents. They're equipped with luxury amenities, air conditioning and heating, several bedding options, a shower, and a bathroom. Each tent, which was...
TONICA, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Taste of Greektown, a celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, returns! OPA!

Greektown Chicago’s popular Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with one of the city’s largest celebrations of Hellenic cuisine and culture. The event will take place Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. The neighborhood’s acclaimed Greek restaurants are the stars of the show, along with live music and entertainment, Greek dancing, unique shopping and retail, family friendly activities and more. Opa!
CHICAGO, IL
warrenville.il.us

Summer Daze Fun August 5 & 6

Enjoy live music, adult beverage tent, delicious food, business booths, and fun for the entire family. Located at City Hall, 28W701 Stafford Place. Onsite seating will be limited. Bring your own lawn chairs, etc. 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀:...
WARRENVILLE, IL
Eater

Suburban Chicago Bakery Wins, Can Hold Future Drag Brunches

Thanks to the support of the American Civil Liberties Union, a suburban Chicago bakery will be allowed to host drag shows and other entertainment events. UpRising Bakery and Cafe remained in a holding pattern this week after officials in Lake in the Hills, a town 45 miles north of Chicago, told them last week they could no longer host events of this nature due to improper zoning.
CHICAGO, IL
superhits935.com

Movie being filmed in Rochelle this week

A section of Rochelle this week is being used in the filming of a movie called "Dandelion". Crews used the Spring Lake Marina on Tuesday which will be part of the movie. The Helms Athletic Complex football stadium was used last night. Local residents may have seen the stadium lights being used.
ROCHELLE, IL
NBC Chicago

Jeremy Allen White, Star of Chicago-Based ‘The Bear' Has Some Choice Words About Our Pizza

He may play a Chicago chef on television, but off-camera, he'd really just prefer a New York slice. In a profile for InStyle magazine, Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear -- an FX show, set in Chicago about a chef who must leave his 5-star kitchen to take over his family's famed-but-failing Italian Beef shop -- did not hold back about his regional food preferences.
CHICAGO, IL

