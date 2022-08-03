Video: Thoughts – and even a few guarantees – on the 2022 PFL playoffs

The PFL is back this week with a pair of semifinal bouts in the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions to kick off its 2022 playoffs.

Key among those four fights in New York is a rematch between former UFC and WEC champ Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray, who upset Pettis in the regular season – which Pettis said he went into lackadaisically because he already had secured the top playoff position no matter the outcome.

Pettis signed with the PFL in 2021 and had a disappointing season and fell short of the playoffs. Can he right the ship with a win over Ray to reach the final? And what might happen in the other playoff brackets?

That’s what we asked our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Matthew Wells, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Danny Segura, along with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

Check out their breakdown in the video above. And don’t miss this week’s full episode in the video below.