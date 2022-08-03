ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Thoughts – and even a few guarantees – on the 2022 PFL playoffs

By MMA Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
The PFL is back this week with a pair of semifinal bouts in the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions to kick off its 2022 playoffs.

Key among those four fights in New York is a rematch between former UFC and WEC champ Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray, who upset Pettis in the regular season – which Pettis said he went into lackadaisically because he already had secured the top playoff position no matter the outcome.

Pettis signed with the PFL in 2021 and had a disappointing season and fell short of the playoffs. Can he right the ship with a win over Ray to reach the final? And what might happen in the other playoff brackets?

That’s what we asked our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Matthew Wells, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Danny Segura, along with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

Check out their breakdown in the video above. And don’t miss this week’s full episode in the video below.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G1 Climax 32 Night 13 results: Jonah tries to slow Okada in Osaka

Can anyone stop Kazuchika Okada from making G1 Climax 32 his the same way he’s done before? The Rainmaker is undefeated so far, despite being drawn into the so-called Monster Block in A Block, full of very large humans. Okada has cruised to a 3-0 mark, but may get his stiffest test yet in Night 13 in the form of the very confident Jonah. At 2-1 with his only loss coming because of the machinations of Toru Yano, Jonah could be the top threat to Okada to come out of A Block, especially if he can grab a win in Osaka. Four...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 40 video: Terrance McKinney makes quick work of Erick Gonzalez, calls out Paddy Pimblett

Terrance McKinney returned to the win column in a big way Saturday when he quickly submitted former Combate Global standout Erick Gonzalez at UFC on ESPN 40 in Las Vegas. The lightweight bout kicked off the main card at the UFC Apex and did not last long. McKinney (13-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC) submitted Gonzalez (14-7 MMA, 0-2 UFC) via standing rear-naked choke at 2:17 of Round 1.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 40 video: Cory McKenna makes history, taps Miranda Granger with Von Flue choke

Cory McKenna earned the eighth Von Flue choke finish in UFC history on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 40. McKenna (7-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), who at 23 years old is the youngest female fighter on the UFC roster, got a finish with a rarely-utilized grappling technique against Miranda Granger (7-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) in their strawweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
