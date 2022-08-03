ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school board delays decision on Arredondo's job status for a second time

 3 days ago
news4sanantonio.com

Former Robb Elementary principal accepts new assistant director position with Uvalde CISD

UVALDE, Texas - The Uvalde School District released new information, including about safety, security, and administration changes, according to the release. Elementary school principal Mandy Gutierrez who was out on administrative leave with pay for a brief period and then fully reinstated to her position, will not be serving as an elementary school principal this upcoming school year. According to the release, Gutierrez accepted a new position as assistant director of special education. Chrisy Perez will be taking over as principal of Uvalde elementary. She previously served as assistant principal of Uvalde High School. They say her background as a teacher and counselor will be invaluable as students have the support, they need this upcoming school year. The district will be having a special board meeting on Monday night to talk about safety and security changes and allow for public comment.
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Texas school shooting: Robb Elementary School principal reassigned

UVALDE, Texas — The principal of a Texas elementary school where 19 students and two teachers were killed two months ago in a mass shooting has been reassigned to a position within the school district, district officials said. In a news release, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced...
UVALDE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Uvalde DA defends choice to shield records

Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee defended her choice to delay the release of information around the Robb Elementary massacre to lawmakers and media outlets, saying it could possibly compromise charges she eventually might file. The tug-of-war over information – and early stumbles in presenting facts on the elementary campus...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo postponed again

UVALDE, Texas – A termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo scheduled for Thursday has been postponed for a second time. According to Anne Marie Espinoza, executive director of Communications and Marketing for the district, the hearing was postponed at the request of Arredondo’s attorney due to a scheduling conflict.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Hearing held Thursday over law enforcement response in Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Senator Gutierrez is suing because he filed an open records request on May 31 asking for information about police presence and ballistics surrounding the Uvalde school shooting. Senator Roland Gutierrez continues to seek answers about the DPS response or lack thereof during the Uvalde massacre. Gutierrez...
UVALDE, TX
fox7austin.com

Back-to-school celebration at Uvalde library honors victims

UVALDE, Texas - The public library in Uvalde will host a back-to-school celebration Saturday. At the event, the families of the 21 victims killed in the Robb Elementary shooting will get a special delivery from a local artist: 21 handmade, wooden figures of each victim to be gifted to the families.
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Robb Elementary School principal notified by superintendent of reinstatement

UVALDE, Texas — Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez has been fully reinstated to her position and is no longer on paid administrative leave. Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell notified Gutierrez via letter that she'd be allowed to return to work, while also thanking her for sending a Wednesday letter seeking to clarify conclusions drawn by the Texas House investigative committee's report about Robb security flaws.
UVALDE, TX
