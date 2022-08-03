ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

450 crew members working to get huge Pratt & Whitney plant finished by November

By Kimberly King
my40.tv
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on my40.tv

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Pratt Whitney#Asheville
my40.tv

Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Storms ground flights in Asheville, nationwide

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was more stress for travelers Friday with hundreds of flights canceled at airports across the United States. According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled. That came after about 1,200 flights were canceled Thursday. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Major roofing project underway for former Days Inn, which will house homeless

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect some corrected information from a previous version. Supporters of helping Asheville's homeless population by first getting them a safe apartment are celebrating a milestone. Nonprofit Homeward Bound officially started the $700,000 roof re-do at the former...
FOX Carolina

Thousands without power in Greenville Co., Duke Energy says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands are waking up to no power Friday morning in the Greenville County area. A crash in the West Greenville area caused an outage Thursday night that continued into Friday morning. Greenville County dispatch said deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

American Red Cross ramps up campaign to install smoke detectors, save lives

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The American Red Cross is "sounding the alarm" by working to protect families across the country through their ongoing Home Fire Campaign (HFC). The organization plans to hand out 50,000 free smoke detectors across the country in 2022. On Saturday, local Red Cross volunteers teamed up with the Edneyville Fire Department to distribute 90 smoke detectors.
EDNEYVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Plesantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers tell us they want smoother pavement and more traffic lights on Pleasantburg Drive, in Greenville County. Plesantburg is about seven miles long, running between US-29 and I-85, in Greenville. You’ll find Greenville Technical College and Bob Jones University off this road. The pavement...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Attorneys seek to consolidate class-action lawsuits against HCA Healthcare

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two class-action lawsuits filed against HCA Healthcare, which is Mission Hospital's parent company, may be merging into one. Attorneys filed a motion in both cases Thursday aiming to consolidate the anti-trust cases. Last week, Asheville City Council and Buncombe County commissioners filed a joint lawsuit...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy