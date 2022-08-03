450 crew members working to get huge Pratt & Whitney plant finished by November

Read on my40.tv
FOX Carolina
New signs put up on Lake Keowee to help crews responding to emergencies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS) announced that signs marking emergency locations have been put up around the lake to help crews respond to emergencies faster. Officials explained that these signs can be used as reference points that people can use to tell first...
WYFF4.com
'Where is everyone at?': Restaurant owners talk continued struggles in hospitality industry after closing their doors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Restaurants across the Upstate are struggling with staffing shortages, with some even forced to close their doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta joined the list as it closed its doors on Wednesday. The owner said his situation is just a glimpse of what the hospitality...
my40.tv
Sherman's Sports and Army Store celebrates 100 years in business in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A family-owned business in Hendersonville is surviving the odds. Sherman's Sports and Army Store, situated on the corner of North Main Street, is celebrating a major milestone -- 100 years in business. Sherman's opened in 1922 as a general store. Today, it mainly sells outdoor...
my40.tv
Point Lookout Trail to close temporarily for landslide repairs starting Aug. 8
NEBO, N.C. (WLOS) — Point Lookout Trail on the Grandfather Ranger District in Nebo will be temporarily closed for repairs beginning Aug. 8, 2022. Officials said the trail is expected to remain closed for up to two months, and Mill Creek Road can be used as an alternate route during the closure.
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
my40.tv
Storms ground flights in Asheville, nationwide
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was more stress for travelers Friday with hundreds of flights canceled at airports across the United States. According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled. That came after about 1,200 flights were canceled Thursday. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the...
my40.tv
Bill Moore Community Park, Fletcher area sustain damage from strong storms
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Strong storms rolled through parts of western North Carolina late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. Bill Moore Community Park in Fletcher, as well as the surrounding area, had visible damage from the strong winds. Fletcher Mayor Preston Blakely told News 13 at least 10 large trees...
WYFF4.com
Traffic shift on I-85 will soon impact drivers in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers will soon see a traffic shift on Interstate 85 southbound in the Pelham Road exit area. It's part of the lane extension construction that will eventually give drivers four lanes from Pelham Road to the I-85 and I-385 interchange. The South Carolina Department of...
my40.tv
Major roofing project underway for former Days Inn, which will house homeless
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect some corrected information from a previous version. Supporters of helping Asheville's homeless population by first getting them a safe apartment are celebrating a milestone. Nonprofit Homeward Bound officially started the $700,000 roof re-do at the former...
my40.tv
Long-running NC Mineral & Gem Festival celebrates 63rd year this weekend in Spruce Pine
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend and something gorgeous to look at?. The North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival is happening Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 in Mitchell County. The festival is a big deal for one couple from South...
FOX Carolina
Thousands without power in Greenville Co., Duke Energy says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands are waking up to no power Friday morning in the Greenville County area. A crash in the West Greenville area caused an outage Thursday night that continued into Friday morning. Greenville County dispatch said deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at the...
my40.tv
American Red Cross ramps up campaign to install smoke detectors, save lives
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The American Red Cross is "sounding the alarm" by working to protect families across the country through their ongoing Home Fire Campaign (HFC). The organization plans to hand out 50,000 free smoke detectors across the country in 2022. On Saturday, local Red Cross volunteers teamed up with the Edneyville Fire Department to distribute 90 smoke detectors.
my40.tv
Help Desk: Concerns over nearby development dumping runoff on Asheville man's property
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here in the mountains, it's not unusual to see a lot of runoff through your yard after a hard rain. An Asheville man says the river that pops in on his property is all because of a recent development, and he called the News 13 Help Desk for answers.
my40.tv
River dikes, affordable housing on to-do list for Haywood County's $8M in grant funding
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County is receiving nearly $8 million in grant funding to assist with ongoing recovery efforts from flooding associated with Tropical Storm Fred last August. “We conducted damage survey reports post-Tropical Storm Fred, and each of these sites identified and a project estimate and...
biltmorebeacon.com
Parking fees could transform Great Smoky National Park visitor experience
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park system is poised for a burst of growth that will not only address a backlog of unmet needs but position the most-visited national park in the country to better meet visitor expectations. Cassius Cash, who has served as the park superintendent since 2014, spent...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Plesantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers tell us they want smoother pavement and more traffic lights on Pleasantburg Drive, in Greenville County. Plesantburg is about seven miles long, running between US-29 and I-85, in Greenville. You’ll find Greenville Technical College and Bob Jones University off this road. The pavement...
North Carolina county putting AR-15s in every school for security
“I do not want to have to run back out to the car to grab an AR, because that's time lost. Hopefully we'll never need it, but I want my guys to be as prepared as prepared can be,” he added.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
my40.tv
Attorneys seek to consolidate class-action lawsuits against HCA Healthcare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two class-action lawsuits filed against HCA Healthcare, which is Mission Hospital's parent company, may be merging into one. Attorneys filed a motion in both cases Thursday aiming to consolidate the anti-trust cases. Last week, Asheville City Council and Buncombe County commissioners filed a joint lawsuit...
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
