Here's The Photo John Wall Tweeted On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall sent out a tweet with a photo.

Wall: "Happy to partner with @WakeCountyArmy and my @JWFamFoundation to help kids attend Summer Day Camp!!"

The 31-year-old is a five-time NBA All-Star, and at one point he was a borderline superstar.

He spent the first nine seasons of his career on the Washington Wizards, and then dealt with injuries.

In 2021, he returned to action playing for the Houston Rockets, and averaged a very solid 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest.

This past season, he did not play in a single game, but it was not due to injury.

This offseason he signed with the Clippers, and he now joins a team that has Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and is coached by Ty Lue.

While he may never be the player he was during his prime, he still can be a very good player that will make life easier for their two superstars.

In addition, Leonard and George can take a lot of the focus away from him on offense, and defenses won't be able to guard Wall as closely.

For most of his career, he was the main option on his team.

That will be far from the case in Los Angeles.

This past season, the Clippers dealt with injuries, so they had a down season.

They were the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in the play-in tournament to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.