Celebrate Filipino and Pacific Islander culture at this unique festival

Read on www.kens5.com
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission next week before school starts
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to make the most of your final days of summer before the start of the school year? San Antonio Zoo has you covered. The zoo is offering $10 admission from Monday, Aug. 8 - 14 if you order your tickets online. Whether you’re visiting the...
sanantoniomag.com
W.D. Deli Now Offers Breakfast
After coming under new ownership earlier this year, W.D. Deli on Broadway announced this week that they’re adding breakfast. The restaurant will serve egg sandwiches, oatmeal, quiche and other items from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on weekdays and all day (7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.) on Saturdays. Eleanor 1909 Joins Weathered...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Basilica Bazaar at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower
Do you need to purchase some jewelry or art? Maybe you need a gift? Support local and see if you can discover some great and unique finds from vendors at this show!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
Our Lady Bar & Grill's rotating dinner menu and cocktails fuel the neighborhood establishment
The facade of Our Lady Bar & Grill is influenced by Spanish colonial architecture. (Photos by Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) In August 2017, a new building designed with the architectural appeal of the San Antonio missions opened to the public in New Braunfels. But step inside and behind that Spanish...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KENS 5
Things to do in Austin this weekend: Free live music, 'Selena' screening and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a free concert series in the heart of the city to a free screening honoring the Queen of Tejano, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.
KENS 5
Nachos made with organic products from Texas farms served at Hill Country food truck | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a food truck that will leave you feeling full, but also feeling good, then look no further because we have a place for you. This week on Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition, a KENS 5 original series, we visited Lupe's Local Mex-Tex parked at Free Roam Brewing Company on 325 S Main Street in Boerne.
foxsanantonio.com
Southside ISD welcomes back teachers with time travelers' guests for Convocation Day
SAN ANTONIO – The Southside ISD Education Foundation and its sponsors welcomed a couple of guests who just came back from a time-traveling adventure for Convocation Day. Marty McFly and Doc Brown came in the famous DeLorean to welcome back educators at Southside ISD. The time travelers visited Southside...
KSAT 12
Freddy’s celebrates National Frozen Custard Day with free sundaes
SAN ANTONIO – National Frozen Custard Day is Monday, Aug. 8, and in honor of the beloved holiday, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakhouse will offer free mini sundaes from Aug. 8-14 when you sign up on the Freddy’s app. If you are already registered on the app,...
Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World
Did you know that one of the most beautiful sights in the world is just a couple of hours south?. As beautiful as the San Antonio River Walk is, I was surprised to learn that it placed in the top 20 of The World's Most Beautiful Sights in a recent study. Not because it isn't a beautiful place, but because on a global level, I wouldn't have thought it would have done so well.
Enjoy an Overnight Stay In a Treehouse by Guadalupe River In TX
If you ever had a treehouse when you were younger then you know how vital it was to you. For kids who had a treehouse in their backyard was a saving grace for them. Let's face it, when you were younger it was nice to escape your parents and enjoy some alone time. Every kid used their treehouse to enjoy their own personal space beside their bedroom.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Henry's Puffy Tacos' original enchurrito and more
A smothered burrito hits the spot, but was a tad bit salty
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Summer Artisan Show at San Antonio River Walk
Spend some time down by the River Walk and check out local vendor booths at this Artisan Show. Booths will include all sorts of unique gifts or treats. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
seguintoday.com
Seguin Parrot Head Club Phling set for Saturday
(Seguin) – Even the end of summer means a reason to party, just ask members of the Seguin Parrot Head Club. The non-profit organization is gearing up for its annual Phling. The Tropical Party of the Year is set for Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. at the McQueeney Lions Club.
The Beach Boys to play in San Antonio this October
SAN ANTONIO — One of the most iconic of American bands, The Beach Boys, is set to bring their Californian spirit and surf-and-sunshine music to the Majestic Theater on Oct. 3, though the concert won't feature founding members Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and David Marks. Tickets start at $50,...
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In San Antonio
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
culturemap.com
San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
KSAT 12
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Live roaches in the kitchen, unapproved ice for sale top list of violations
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found live roaches, unapproved ice for sale, expired meat and food not being stored properly, among other issues, at the locations featured in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door. Pik Nik Foods. Our first stop in this week’s Behind...
KENS 5
The Alamo City's creative music and arts combination | Great Day SA
All about solidarity, love and justice, Dharma Paax provides everything you could possibly imagine in the form of art. For more information, follow them at https://www.instagram.com/dharmapaax/?hl=en.
seguintoday.com
Allan Dreibrodt Memorial Fundraiser raises money for local kids
(Seguin) — A night of fun, food and music is being offered this weekend, and it’s all in an effort to raise money to support local children. The annual Allan Dreibrodt Memorial Fundraiser will be held on Saturday at the Columbus Club Hall of Seguin. The event is...
Comments / 0