ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Celebrate Filipino and Pacific Islander culture at this unique festival

KENS 5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
sanantoniomag.com

W.D. Deli Now Offers Breakfast

After coming under new ownership earlier this year, W.D. Deli on Broadway announced this week that they’re adding breakfast. The restaurant will serve egg sandwiches, oatmeal, quiche and other items from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on weekdays and all day (7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.) on Saturdays. Eleanor 1909 Joins Weathered...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Basilica Bazaar at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower

Do you need to purchase some jewelry or art? Maybe you need a gift? Support local and see if you can discover some great and unique finds from vendors at this show!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Islander#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Arts Crafts#Filipino#Food Truck#Civic Center#Parade#Schertz
LoneStar 92

Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World

Did you know that one of the most beautiful sights in the world is just a couple of hours south?. As beautiful as the San Antonio River Walk is, I was surprised to learn that it placed in the top 20 of The World's Most Beautiful Sights in a recent study. Not because it isn't a beautiful place, but because on a global level, I wouldn't have thought it would have done so well.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Enjoy an Overnight Stay In a Treehouse by Guadalupe River In TX

If you ever had a treehouse when you were younger then you know how vital it was to you. For kids who had a treehouse in their backyard was a saving grace for them. Let's face it, when you were younger it was nice to escape your parents and enjoy some alone time. Every kid used their treehouse to enjoy their own personal space beside their bedroom.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Summer Artisan Show at San Antonio River Walk

Spend some time down by the River Walk and check out local vendor booths at this Artisan Show. Booths will include all sorts of unique gifts or treats. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin Parrot Head Club Phling set for Saturday

(Seguin) – Even the end of summer means a reason to party, just ask members of the Seguin Parrot Head Club. The non-profit organization is gearing up for its annual Phling. The Tropical Party of the Year is set for Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. at the McQueeney Lions Club.
SEGUIN, TX
culturemap.com

San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90

SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Allan Dreibrodt Memorial Fundraiser raises money for local kids

(Seguin) — A night of fun, food and music is being offered this weekend, and it’s all in an effort to raise money to support local children. The annual Allan Dreibrodt Memorial Fundraiser will be held on Saturday at the Columbus Club Hall of Seguin. The event is...
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy