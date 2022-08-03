ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-State Soccer Hosts Media Day on Wednesday

By KMAN Staff
 3 days ago
K-State Earns United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – For the fourth time in the seven-year history of the program, K-State soccer garnered the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for its performance in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year. United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of high school...
RCPD Report: 8/4/22

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 500 block of Leavenworth St. in Manhattan on August 4, 2022, around 2:30 a.m. A 42-year-old female was listed as the victim when it was reported a 41-year-old male suspect hit her in the face with a baseball bat. The victim was transported to Via Christi for treatment of her injuries. Nicholas Mainville, 41, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated battery and is being held in lieu of bond..
Iacobellis attorneys withdraw, status hearing with new attorney scheduled Aug. 15

A former Manhattan restaurant owner facing more than two dozen charges of sex crimes had his sentencing delayed after his lawyers motioned to withdraw as counsel Friday. 63-year-old Robert Iacobellis is accused of 27 counts of sexual assault and rape by four different people, three of whom were minors at the time. Iacobellis, the longtime owner of Bob’s Diner on 3rd Street, was arrested just over three years ago in August of 2019 and was set to be sentenced on a plea deal Friday morning at 9 a.m.
Junction City man charged in fatal stabbing incident

One person is in custody following a stabbing incident that left one person dead and injured another. Junction City Police say 21-year-old Jalen Thomas is jailed on suspicion of 2nd degree murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery and aggravated assault. At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. in reference to a possible stabbing. Officers located a male adult victim suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for further treatment.
