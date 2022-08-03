Nashville Fire crews extinguish recycling center fire

Read on www.wsmv.com
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Construction crew tries to save victim trapped in crashed car in Murfreesboro
When most drivers see a crash, they might look and just keep going. But not one team of workers heading home after a shift.
Man found shot to death in Nashville apartment complex parking lot
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Nashville apartment complex Friday evening.
Detectives investigate decomposed body found in Wilson Co.
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a property where a decomposed body was found off Trammel Lane Saturday morning. Officials said there is no indication at this time of the gender, age, or cause of death due to the high level of decomposition. The...
Decomposing body found in Watertown, investigation underway
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Watertown.
One dead in three vehicle car crash in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash Friday evening. Metro Nashville Police said the three vehicles crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of Bell Road. Another person involved in the crash was reportedly injured in addition to the...
1 Student Killed In A Fatal Crash In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
The Murfreesboro Police was called after a fatal crash led to the killing of one student from Rutherford County Schools. The incident occurred on Friday morning. According to the Murfreesboro Police, the incident occurred on [..]
VIDEO: Rescue crews help horse out of pool
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Rescue Squad worked to help a horse get out of a pool Thursday afternoon. The Tennessee Equine Hospital and Williamson County Animal Control responded to calls for assistance after Tonto the horse refused to come out of his owner’s pool. WCS...
Woman arrested after stealing Good Samaritan’s car with children inside
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested after disabling her own car and stealing a Good Samaritan’s car with an 18-year-old and child inside, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department. The woman wrecked and hit a tree after the children confronted her around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday. According...
whopam.com
Man caught in concrete mixer flown to Nashville hospital after
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday after he became caught in a concrete mixer at a business on Vine Street. He had already been extricated by personnel at the business by the time crews arrived, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says the victim had severe lower extremity injuries and was taken by EMS to an Air Evac helicopter to be flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
Nashville Bar Evacuated After Deck Partially Collapses
No injuries were reported after a deck at a popular Midtown bar buckled.
Good Samaritan's car stolen, crashed while kids still inside
A woman is in custody after attempting to steal a Good Samaritan's SUV with an 18-year-old and a minor still inside.
1 dead, 1 injured in muli-vehicle crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was killed Friday in a multi-vehicle crash on Bell Road near Hickory Highlands Drive. According to Metro Police, a red Nissan Altima traveling south crossed into the continuous left turn lane and struck a Toyota Prius. The Altima then returned to its travel lane and struck a Toyota Venza.
Police: Man fatally shot and left in apartment complex parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Homicide Unit detectives are investigating leads into the fatal shooting of a man Friday evening. MNPD told 33-year-old Timothy M. Hodge, who was killed in the parking lot outside the K building of Knollcrest Apartments, 3301 Creekwood Drive. The incident was reported at 6:17...
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
Montgomery County officials investigate school bus crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville Montgomery County School District bus was involved in a crash Friday with a truck. Montgomery Sheriff’s Office officials said a collision involving a pickup truck and CMCSS school bus partially blocked the roadway of 360 Sango Road around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Children were...
Decomposed body found near Trammel Lane
Police are investigating the scene after two hikers discovered a partially decomposed body off of Trammel Road in Watertown.
One killed, another injured in three-vehicle crash in Nashville on Bell Road
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle collision Friday evening on Bell Road in Nashville.
36-Year-Old Cora Lynn Hammond Killed In A Fatal Accident In Hendersonville (Hendersonville, TN)
According to the officials, a fatal crash occurred on Friday night which killed Cora Lynn Hammond, 36. The officials stated that two vehicles were travelling southwest on Airport road. One of the vehicles passed improperly and the vehicle behind it [..]
22-year-old missing in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department said they are working to locate a missing 22-year-old Thursday. MPD said they are looking for Mya Christine Fuller, who was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29. Mya’s family said they are worried because she never leaves home for an extended period without calling or answering messages.
