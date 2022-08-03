Notebook: Tulane's first day of preseason football practice

Read on www.nola.com
BREAKING: LSU Gains Commitment From Five-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr.
The Tigers get a tremendous in-state win by landing Sampson Jr., adding a lethal wide receiver to this 2023 class
LSU Commit Jalen Brown Ready To Be Next Great WR Out Of Death Valley
The coveted prospect set to enroll early in January, elevate this offense when his time comes
LSU reportedly leading for top-50 2023 defensive back
LSU is piecing together a very nice 2023 recruiting class, and coach Brian Kelly’s group may be about to get even more talented. According to a report from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, the Tigers are leading the way for four-star Martin (Arlington, Texas) cornerback Javien Toviano, the No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.
MHSAA football state championships return to Southern Miss
The Mississippi High School Activities Association 2022 football championships are returning to Southern Miss. MHSAA executive director Rickey Neaves announced Thursday that this year's football championship games will be held at M.M. Roberts Stadium on Dec. 2-3. ...
LSU Baseball Adds VCU Infielder Ben Nippolt Via Transfer Portal
Nippolt fills a position of need for the Tigers, gives depth heading into next season
Coach Charlie Weis Jr. Discusses Ongoing Quarterback Competition at Ole Miss
The Rebels' co-offensive coordinator was made available to the media on Thursday.
LSU Football Returns. Fall Camp Begins Thursday
New era of LSU football kicks off, full roster intact after an offseason of rebuilding
LSU football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. 2022 LSU Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida State Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Southern Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi State Week ...
Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Texas AM
We conclude our preview series on the Aggies with staff predictions.
LSU awards No. 18 jersey to edge rusher BJ Ojulari
LSU coach Brian Kelly wanted to keep the decision tight lipped when asked a few days ago. But on Saturday, LSU made the news official by awarding the highly touted No. 18 jersey to junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari. Ojulari takes over for linebacker Damone Clark and punter Avery Atkins,...
What LSU is getting in 4-star OT Tyree Adams
New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine offensive tackle Tyree Adams committed to LSU in late July, giving Brad Davis a massive addition.
Why Jeff Lebby Compares Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims to Former Ole Miss Star
Anytime a college wide receiver gets a comparison to a rising up-and-comer in the NFL, it’s extremely high praise.
Ulysses Bentley Finds Running Lanes, Effective Role at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. -- When Ulysses Bentley IV entered the transfer portal, it seemed natural for him to find a place where he could make an impact. The Ole Miss Rebels wound up being the perfect fit for that in his eyes, and now he is a part of a running back room that is expected to do big things in ...
