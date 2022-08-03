ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Barrero hits first 2 HRs, Reds drop Brewers into 2nd place

MILWAUKEE (AP) — José Barrero hit his first two major league home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat Milwaukee 7-5 on Saturday night, dropping the Brewers into second place in the NL Central. Joey Votto and Donovan Solano each had a solo homer for the Reds, who hadn’t scored more than three runs since an 8-2 win July 30 over Baltimore. Milwaukee fell a game behind the St. Louis Cardinals, who blanked the New York Yankees 1-0 for their sixth consecutive victory. With the Reds leading 2-0 in the fourth inning, Barrero launched a two-run homer into the Brewers’ bullpen off starter Aaron Ashby (2-10).
The Associated Press

Twins top Blue Jays 7-3 behind clutch Polanco, strong 'pen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s bullpen — and prospect of staying in first place — took a badly needed turn this week for the better. The trade deadline produced some true relief for them. Jorge Polanco had a pair of two-out RBIs and Jose Miranda homered for the Twins, who beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 behind a stellar bullpen performance on Saturday night. “It’s a really good feeling going to the ’pen right now and knowing what we’re sending out there to attack the opposition with,” manager Rocco Baldelli said after six relievers teamed to allow two hits and one run over five innings. “Our guys are excited coming into these games in these spots to help us win a game right now. Their confidence gives me confidence and gives, I think, the rest of the group confidence, too.”
