MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s bullpen — and prospect of staying in first place — took a badly needed turn this week for the better. The trade deadline produced some true relief for them. Jorge Polanco had a pair of two-out RBIs and Jose Miranda homered for the Twins, who beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 behind a stellar bullpen performance on Saturday night. “It’s a really good feeling going to the ’pen right now and knowing what we’re sending out there to attack the opposition with,” manager Rocco Baldelli said after six relievers teamed to allow two hits and one run over five innings. “Our guys are excited coming into these games in these spots to help us win a game right now. Their confidence gives me confidence and gives, I think, the rest of the group confidence, too.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 44 MINUTES AGO