Gov. Ricketts thanks Neb. National Guard for service in Middle East
This week, Governor Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraska National Guard (NNG) Soldiers from the 1057th Military Police Company for their service during a visit to the Middle East. The Governor spoke to Soldiers at Camp Arifjan Army Base in Kuwait to celebrate a rare occurrence—one Nebraska team transferring its command to another detachment of fellow Nebraskans. The Scottsbluff-based team of the 1057th Military Police deployed in October 2021. As they return home, the Kearney-based detachment of the 1057th is carrying on their mission.
Ricketts: There’s nothing more Nebraskan than the state fair
We’re less than a month away from our state’s biggest annual celebration—the Nebraska State Fair. From August 26th through September 5th, Nebraskans from across the state will gather to share all that Nebraska agriculture has to offer. It will be the 153rd time we gather for this time-honored tradition. Last year, the State Fair attracted more than a quarter-million attendees to Grand Island, including visitors from 10 countries and 43 states. This year, we’ll be ready to welcome even more guests looking to get a taste of the Good Life.
August is National Immunization Awareness Month
Lincoln – While life-saving vaccines can be given at any time during the year, August is an ideal time for immunizations, as teachers and students are typically due for their annual check-ups. . According to the World Health Organization (WHO), immunizations help prevent between two to three million deaths each year.
Google aims to help Nebraska’s demand for construction workers
OMAHA — At least 100 teens, mostly in Omaha and Lincoln, will be offered a jump-start to a career in the construction industry and skilled trades as the result of a $150,000 Google grant. The global technology giant on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Nebraska chapter of the...
Black Hills Energy recognizes 811 Day
Lincoln, Neb. – August 11 is right around the corner, and Black Hills Energy hopes the date will remind Nebraskans to call 811 before starting any projects that require digging. The summer is peak season for working in the garden and tackling home improvement and construction projects, making it...
Equifax issued wrong credit scores for millions of consumers
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has sued Equifax claiming she was denied a car loan because of a 130-point mistake in her credit report that she says was part of a larger group of credit score errors the ratings agency made this spring due to a coding problem.
8 harvested in state’s first special elk depredation season
Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties. “I would call the season a success, with eight elk harvested in...
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Congresswoman Jackie Walorski
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Walorski had represented Indiana’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2013. She...
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seizures remain high in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. – As students across Nebraska prepare for a return to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division encourages families to make time for conversations about the dangers of drug use and consequences of experimentation. Methamphetamine and fake pill seizures remain high in Nebraska and the DEA wants to raise awareness to the drug marketing being used to target youth.
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after...
Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in her lawsuit that attempted to overturn the National Park Service's denial of the state's application to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate 2021's Independence Day.
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair appearance
Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. We are a band, but more importantly we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience."
Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes
GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire raging in the Nebraska Panhandle led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes just south of Gering. The blaze, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire, was reported Saturday evening and began as two separate fires in heavily treed areas of the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land, fire and emergency management officials said.
Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities
WASHINGTON (AP) — When a 10-year-old Ohio girl traveled to Indiana last month to end a pregnancy allegedly forced onto her by a rapist, several conservative politicians and TV pundits called the report a hoax. After horrific details confirmed the case was real, some tried a new tact: claiming,...
NSP emphasizes safe speeds as summer travel continues
LINCOLN, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is urging motorists to maintain safe speeds as the summer travel season continues. The guidance is part of the national Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, which is running from July 20 through August 14. The National Safety Council reports that speeding was a factor in 29% of traffic fatalities across the country in 2020.
One winning ticket claims $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation's...
Flash Flood & T-Storm Warnings for Northern Panhandle-Friday
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... West Central Dawes County in the panhandle of Nebraska... Northeastern Sioux County in the panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 159 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the...
