Nebraska State

Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts thanks Neb. National Guard for service in Middle East

This week, Governor Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraska National Guard (NNG) Soldiers from the 1057th Military Police Company for their service during a visit to the Middle East. The Governor spoke to Soldiers at Camp Arifjan Army Base in Kuwait to celebrate a rare occurrence—one Nebraska team transferring its command to another detachment of fellow Nebraskans. The Scottsbluff-based team of the 1057th Military Police deployed in October 2021. As they return home, the Kearney-based detachment of the 1057th is carrying on their mission.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Ricketts: There's nothing more Nebraskan than the state fair

We’re less than a month away from our state’s biggest annual celebration—the Nebraska State Fair. From August 26th through September 5th, Nebraskans from across the state will gather to share all that Nebraska agriculture has to offer. It will be the 153rd time we gather for this time-honored tradition. Last year, the State Fair attracted more than a quarter-million attendees to Grand Island, including visitors from 10 countries and 43 states. This year, we’ll be ready to welcome even more guests looking to get a taste of the Good Life.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

August is National Immunization Awareness Month

Lincoln – While life-saving vaccines can be given at any time during the year, August is an ideal time for immunizations, as teachers and students are typically due for their annual check-ups. . According to the World Health Organization (WHO), immunizations help prevent between two to three million deaths each year.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska State
Panhandle Post

Black Hills Energy recognizes 811 Day

Lincoln, Neb. – August 11 is right around the corner, and Black Hills Energy hopes the date will remind Nebraskans to call 811 before starting any projects that require digging. The summer is peak season for working in the garden and tackling home improvement and construction projects, making it...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Fentanyl, methamphetamine seizures remain high in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. – As students across Nebraska prepare for a return to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division encourages families to make time for conversations about the dangers of drug use and consequences of experimentation. Methamphetamine and fake pill seizures remain high in Nebraska and the DEA wants to raise awareness to the drug marketing being used to target youth.
Panhandle Post

Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair appearance

Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. We are a band, but more importantly we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience."
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire raging in the Nebraska Panhandle led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes just south of Gering. The blaze, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire, was reported Saturday evening and began as two separate fires in heavily treed areas of the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land, fire and emergency management officials said.
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities

WASHINGTON (AP) — When a 10-year-old Ohio girl traveled to Indiana last month to end a pregnancy allegedly forced onto her by a rapist, several conservative politicians and TV pundits called the report a hoax. After horrific details confirmed the case was real, some tried a new tact: claiming,...
OHIO STATE
Panhandle Post

NSP emphasizes safe speeds as summer travel continues

LINCOLN, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is urging motorists to maintain safe speeds as the summer travel season continues. The guidance is part of the national Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, which is running from July 20 through August 14. The National Safety Council reports that speeding was a factor in 29% of traffic fatalities across the country in 2020.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

One winning ticket claims $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation's...
ILLINOIS STATE
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

