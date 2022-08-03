Read on alerts.weather.gov
Laclede Record
Severe storm hits Laclede County
An unforeseen storm hit Laclede County Wednesday evening, shaking up residents and leaving a path of destruction. Luckily, the cell which brought 60+ MPH winds and a few microbursts resulted in zero injuries for residents or emergency responders. Though uprooted trees and downed power lines blocked part of Highway 64 and a few residential roads, all were open to through traffic the following morning. “Thankfully we didn't have any injuries. Most of the folks somehow got to their basement or their safe rooms. Everything is opened back up and you can quite literally see the damage that could happen in a matter of seconds,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Randy Rowe. “This was not a forecasted storm and it’s just one of those weather events that we have to deal with and be very cautious of. They can do millions of dollars in damage with no forecast at all. ” For more on this story see the LCR.
KYTV
Storms knock out power across the Ozarks Thursday morning
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -Strong storms moved through the Ozarks Thursday morning. The storms have knocked out power in several counties. The scattered outages added up to more than 2,000. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon and Bennett Spring State Park. The high winds...
KYTV
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding at busy intersections in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain in Springfield Friday evening led to several water rescues. The rain hit around 4:45 p.m. It lasted for about 45 minutes. Emergency crews rescued one driver whose car stalled out underneath the bridge at Commercial and Grant. Heavy rain led to travel...
KTTS
Power Outages Reported North, East Of Springfield
(KTTS News) — Most of the Ozarks has been dealing with heavy rain and lightning this morning. But some places lost power after strong storms overnight. Most of the outages were reported north and east of Springfield. Outages have been reported in Benton, Camden, Phelps and Shannon counties. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
933kwto.com
Hundreds of Power Outages Across the Ozarks
A flurry of strong to severe weather rolled through the Ozarks Thursday morning leaving hundreds without power. According to poweroutage.us, by 8 am there were reports of over 2000 customers without power in Barton, Camden, Greene, Howell, Laclede, Texas, and Phelps Counties.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
KYTV
PICTURES: Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around the Lebanon, Mo. area
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A strong line of storms damaged several structures, power lines, and trees in the Lebanon area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area around 7 p.m. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon...
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Rain Overnight Could Be Heavy In Spots And Come With Gusty Winds
Another round of scorching heat blistered the area today. Temperatures topped out in the upper 90s and low 100s along and north of I-44. Springfield registered 101 as the high Wednesday, the eigth time to hit 100 this summer. A wave of rain and thunderstorms is expected to douse the...
Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue. Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck. A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.
KYTV
KY3 Traffic Alert: MoDOT beginning work on I-44 east of Springfield on Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday, August 8, you might want to build in a little extra travel time if you’re driving eastbound on I-44 between Springfield and Strafford. That’s because a section of the interstate will be closed for up to 26 days for bridge and pavement work....
KYTV
Driver killed in a crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man from Lebanon Thursday afternoon. The patrol reports a pickup driven by Junior McGuire, 66, crossed the centerline of Highway MM and hit an SUV. The patrol says McGuire was thrown from the pickup. The...
KYTV
CoxHealth reopens emergency room at Cox North after flooding
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth reopened its emergency room at Cox North after flooding temporarily closed it Friday evening. The heavy rain flooded some patient rooms in the emergency department of the facility on North Jefferson. Crews worked quickly to clean up the mess. The staff provided care to walk-in...
KYTV
Camden County commissioners begin moving offices due to asbestos clearing
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Several Camden County offices are being relocated temporarily. The county to take care of removing the asbestos in some county buildings. The concern came a few years ago. Some people in Camden County said they worried about asbestos in older county buildings. ”Some local people claimed...
Camdenton man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Wednesday night
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camdenton man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Neongwah Bend Road near Double Tree Lane around 6:40 p.m. Troopers said 67-year-old Dennis G. Harmon was hurt after the motorcycle went off the side of the road, The post Camdenton man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Laclede Record
Crashes end in fatality, multiple injuries
Two people were hurt in a 11:10 p.m. crash Tuesday on Route F, north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob T. Mitchell, 28, of Lebanon, the driver of a 1992 Kawasaki 2x1100 struck the rear of a northbound 2021 Honda C8500 driven by Caleb B. Whaley, 22, of Lebanon. Mitchell was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while Whaley.was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Lebanon. The Highway Patrol described their injuries as moderate to serious. Both were listed as reportedly wearing safety devices. For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022
A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
KYTV
Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
KYTV
Police say several vehicles hit by bullets in West-Central Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are trying to find the person who fired several shots Friday morning. Officers found several shell casings near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombard Street just after 4-30. Police say bullets hit several vehicles at a nearby business. Witnesses say they saw the driver of a motorcycle speed off shortly after the shots were fired.
ozarkradionews.com
Cabool Man Injured on Highway 60
Cabool, MO. – A 2016 Chevy Cruze has been totaled and its driver injured as a result of a crash that happened early yesterday morning. Stephen Hill, 32 of Cabool, was driving his vehicle Westbound on Highway 60, just East of Cabool, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway. He then struck a road sign, and the vehicle overturned.
KRMS Radio
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
