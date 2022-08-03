ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs says pool timeshare firm Swimply is illegal. The company says it's not going away.

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
Palm Springs may be a hotspot for vacation rentals, but the same will not be true for those looking to rent out just their pools, the city says.

But Swimply, a start-up that lets homeowners rent out pools just as they can houses on Airbnb, says the city is mischaracterizing its business and it is entitled to continue to operate.

The city says homeowners who chose to rent out only their pools on Swimply are breaking city law, at least in the single-family zones where most pools are located.

But as of Wednesday, four pools in Palm Springs were still available to rent on Swimply, which offers a website and a mobile app. The options include a 25-by-15-foot pool located near downtown that is lined with cactuses to what is billed as an Instagram-worthy saltwater pool near the airport.

The available Palm Springs pools can be rented from about $40-$50 an hour and can generally fit from six to 12 people.

The city's conclusion that Swimply's services are not allowed was reported earlier by KESQ.

When The Desert Sun reached out to the city last month about the arrival of Swimply, a staff member said the city was aware of an uptick of listings in the city and still determining if the service should be allowed and regulated.

But after learning more about the business model and taking a look at the city's zoning code, the official in charge of vacation rental compliance said the city has determined that the zoning code prohibits the rental of pools in areas zoned for single family homes — and possibly citywide.

The zoning code allows uses in single-family zoning districts that include single and multi-family homes, hotels and daycare centers. The code bars commercial and industrial uses, but says accessory uses that are "incidental" to the permitted uses are also allowed.

But Veronica Goedhart, the city's director of special program compliance, said the rental of pools has been deemed to to be against the code because it's not listed as an allowable use nor considered to be ancillary or incidental to residential use.

Vacation rentals are also not listed as a permitted use in the zoning code, but the city has a separate vacation rental ordinance on the books that allows short-term rentals as long as the home continues to be used primarily for full or part-time residents.

But while Palm Springs has concluded Swimply-style pool rentals are banned and says it has informed the company of that, the company says its services are legal in the city.

"Swimply is not classified by the city of Palm Springs as a short-term rental platform, and as such, those regulations, including insurance requirements that were set forth for such properties, do not apply to private pools listed on Swimply," Emily Torrans, a PR representative for the company, wrote in an email to The Desert Sun.

Torrans added that Swimply pools are not open to the general public and are thus not commercial property. Instead, homeowners, who the company refers to as "hosts," select who is able to use their property as their private guests. Torrans also noted that Swimply provides all hosts with a $1 million insurance policy.

Goedhart, meanwhile, said City Attorney Jeffrey Ballinger is drafting a letter that will be sent to vacation rental permit holders who are known to use the service advising them that they can be subject to a $500 fine for doing so. But for now, the four pools continue d to be listed.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs says pool timeshare firm Swimply is illegal. The company says it's not going away.

