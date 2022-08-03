Centralia Back to School Drive to Take Place on Friday and Saturday at Chehalis Walmart

Read on www.chronline.com
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Mossyrock Blueberry Festival; Antique Fest; Winlock Pickersfest
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Aug. 5 through 7 in Downtown Centralia; Fri: 3 to 7 p.m., Sat: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be an outdoor vintage flea market that will include “vintage,...
Chronicle
Toledo School District to Host Celebration of Life for Miguel Soto
The Toledo School District will hold a celebration of life for Miguel Soto on Saturday, Aug. 13. The 20-year-old Toledo High School graduate drowned in the Chehalis River on July 29. The celebration of life will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Toledo High School gym. Soto’s family invites guests...
thurstontalk.com
55+ Living: Harbor Heights Creates Connection Opportunities for Residents with Summer Activities
As a 55+ active living community, Harbor Heights provides exceptional opportunities for residents to stay connected and active well into their golden years. Transitions like retirement or downsizing from the family home can feel isolating, but Harbor Heights provides ample ways for residents to get together and stay active and engaged. Harbor Heights’s new Sales and Events Manager, Elizabeth Keith, is eager to create unique and inviting experiences for residents that help them stay vibrant and healthy.
thejoltnews.com
What are your thoughts about the Bountiful Byway tourism plan?
Experience Olympia and Beyond will hold six public workshop sessions beginning Monday, August 8, seeking community members’ thoughts on the Thurston Bountiful Byway Corridor Management Plan. During the sessions, Experience Olympia staff, in partnership with consultant Otak, Inc., will discuss “key byway destinations, experiences and desired improvements” on the...
The Suburban Times
Lighthouse Activity Center on Standby to Open if Daily Forecasted Temperature is 90 degrees and Above
City of Tacoma press release. The City of Tacoma’s Cooling and Air Quality Relief Center at the Lighthouse Activity Center is prepared to open between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily to all Tacoma residents if temperatures are 90 degrees and above. “We are watching the National Weather Service...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
auburnexaminer.com
Santa House Returning to Auburn, Washington
The materials have been bought and we are starting the build on Aug 6th at 10 am. The Santa house will be build at the home of Kristi and Bill Newman’s, (Rail Hop’n Brewery owner) at 513 A ST NE Auburn, WA 98002 starting at 10 am on Saturday.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey ‘Young Child and Families Center’ project takes its first step
The Lacey City Council signed a memorandum of agreement yesterday, August 4, with North Thurston Public Schools and the South Sound YMCA to fund afeasibility study of what’s being called the “Young Child and Families Center.”. “The initial partnership of three agencies would help leverage to connect with...
Chronicle
Lewis County Decides on New Location for Animal Shelter
Lewis County officials have announced they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will pay $960,000 for the property. The site was originally released...
northcoastnews.com
Grays Harbor County Fair begins Aug. 10
Summertime is filled with seasonal festivities. Some kids go off to camp. Some families travel to coastal beaches or favorite camping grounds. Some even get a thrill when it gets time to dust off the air conditioner to stay cool. Regardless of what is going on, summer is the most...
Chronicle
Abandoned RVs, Affordable Housing Among Discussion Points at Port of Centralia Meeting
In their bi-weekly meeting at the Port of Centralia on Wednesday, port commissioners gathered with members of the public to discuss issues ranging from affordable housing to abandoned RVs being left in vacant lots the port is responsible for. The commission began the meeting listening to public comments, which ranged...
Chronicle
Toledo School District Exploring Parent Transportation as Possible Solution to Bus Driver Shortage
Until the Toledo School District can either hire more bus drivers or organize with parents to transport their kids to school each day, Toledo schools will remain on a staggered schedule for the 2022-2023 school year. Toledo Elementary School is currently scheduled to run 8:10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while...
Chronicle
100 Years and Counting: Woodland Village in Chehalis Celebrates Lives of Eight Centenarians
Woodland Village in Chehalis celebrated the lives of eight centenarians on Monday. Ahead of the celebration, The Chronicle was able to interview four of them as they reflected on their more than 100 years of life and shared their experiences. Louise Carpenter, 100, was born on April 15, 1922, in...
Chronicle
Forest Road Fixes Haven’t Caught Up With East County’s Tourism Boom
It is a chilly Thursday morning. Mist is coating the windshields outside the Tall Timber Restaurant and Lounge in Randle. Once a month, folks gather here for breakfast to advocate for the area’s large population of veterans. As the last sips of coffee are downed and everyone walks out...
The Suburban Times
Paving on SR 7 wraps up in Tacoma and Spanaway
TACOMA – Travelers who use State Route 7 in Spanaway and Tacoma are now enjoying a smoother ride. This week, contractor Tucci and Son’s working for the Washington State Department of Transportation completed paving and striping on two large sections of the highway. In June, crews began repairing,...
thejoltnews.com
Are you ready to pay 47% more for fire and EMS in 2024 than you did in 2022?
The Regional Fire Authority (RFA) planning committee will meet for the 12th time this Monday, August 8 at 5:30 p.m. to prepare its recommendations to Olympia and Tumwater city councils the following day. The committee is set to vote on key aspects of the proposed RFA to be included in...
Chronicle
Jaime Herrera Beutler Visits as VA Brings Mobile Medical Unit to Chehalis
The tension was palpable on Wednesday as Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, entered the Veterans Affairs (VA) Puget Sound’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in Chehalis. The unit is an RV fashioned into a miniature doctor’s office parked outside the Veterans Memorial Museum. It arrived months after Herrera Beutler...
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Providing Police Services for Toledo; Council Votes Down Contract With Napavine Police
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily providing law enforcement services to the Toledo area after the city's police chief left the position and a possible policing contract with the Napavine Police Department fell through last month. “We are working on (acquiring) our own police chief,” Toledo Mayor Steve...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Suzanne Duncan: 1939-2022
Mrs. Suzanne Marie Lee Duncan, aged 83, of Lacey, Washington, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on April 14, 1939, in Portland, Oregon, to Edward and Grace Patrick Tuley Lee. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert O. (Rod) Duncan on Nov. 17, 1956. They were longtime residents of Rochester, and then Lacey, Washington. She was preceded by her parents, her brother and her husband. She is survived by her three children, Robert Owen, Catherine Marie (Pratt) and Steven Gene, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Chronicle
Sirens: Rape Reported; Man Knocked Unconscious; Cash, Silver Stolen; Trespassing
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3. • A physical dispute between a man and a woman in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was reported just before 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 3. No arrests were made.
