Chehalis, WA

Centralia Back to School Drive to Take Place on Friday and Saturday at Chehalis Walmart

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 3 days ago
Related
Chronicle

Toledo School District to Host Celebration of Life for Miguel Soto

The Toledo School District will hold a celebration of life for Miguel Soto on Saturday, Aug. 13. The 20-year-old Toledo High School graduate drowned in the Chehalis River on July 29. The celebration of life will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Toledo High School gym. Soto’s family invites guests...
TOLEDO, WA
thurstontalk.com

55+ Living: Harbor Heights Creates Connection Opportunities for Residents with Summer Activities

As a 55+ active living community, Harbor Heights provides exceptional opportunities for residents to stay connected and active well into their golden years. Transitions like retirement or downsizing from the family home can feel isolating, but Harbor Heights provides ample ways for residents to get together and stay active and engaged. Harbor Heights’s new Sales and Events Manager, Elizabeth Keith, is eager to create unique and inviting experiences for residents that help them stay vibrant and healthy.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

What are your thoughts about the Bountiful Byway tourism plan?

Experience Olympia and Beyond will hold six public workshop sessions beginning Monday, August 8, seeking community members’ thoughts on the Thurston Bountiful Byway Corridor Management Plan. During the sessions, Experience Olympia staff, in partnership with consultant Otak, Inc., will discuss “key byway destinations, experiences and desired improvements” on the...
OLYMPIA, WA
auburnexaminer.com

Santa House Returning to Auburn, Washington

The materials have been bought and we are starting the build on Aug 6th at 10 am. The Santa house will be build at the home of Kristi and Bill Newman’s, (Rail Hop’n Brewery owner) at 513 A ST NE Auburn, WA 98002 starting at 10 am on Saturday.
AUBURN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey ‘Young Child and Families Center’ project takes its first step

The Lacey City Council signed a memorandum of agreement yesterday, August 4, with North Thurston Public Schools and the South Sound YMCA to fund afeasibility study of what’s being called the “Young Child and Families Center.”. “The initial partnership of three agencies would help leverage to connect with...
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Decides on New Location for Animal Shelter

Lewis County officials have announced they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will pay $960,000 for the property. The site was originally released...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
northcoastnews.com

Grays Harbor County Fair begins Aug. 10

Summertime is filled with seasonal festivities. Some kids go off to camp. Some families travel to coastal beaches or favorite camping grounds. Some even get a thrill when it gets time to dust off the air conditioner to stay cool. Regardless of what is going on, summer is the most...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Paving on SR 7 wraps up in Tacoma and Spanaway

TACOMA – Travelers who use State Route 7 in Spanaway and Tacoma are now enjoying a smoother ride. This week, contractor Tucci and Son’s working for the Washington State Department of Transportation completed paving and striping on two large sections of the highway. In June, crews began repairing,...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Jaime Herrera Beutler Visits as VA Brings Mobile Medical Unit to Chehalis

The tension was palpable on Wednesday as Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, entered the Veterans Affairs (VA) Puget Sound’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in Chehalis. The unit is an RV fashioned into a miniature doctor’s office parked outside the Veterans Memorial Museum. It arrived months after Herrera Beutler...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Suzanne Duncan: 1939-2022

Mrs. Suzanne Marie Lee Duncan, aged 83, of Lacey, Washington, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on April 14, 1939, in Portland, Oregon, to Edward and Grace Patrick Tuley Lee. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert O. (Rod) Duncan on Nov. 17, 1956. They were longtime residents of Rochester, and then Lacey, Washington. She was preceded by her parents, her brother and her husband. She is survived by her three children, Robert Owen, Catherine Marie (Pratt) and Steven Gene, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
LACEY, WA

