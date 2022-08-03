Read on www.chronline.com
Chronicle
Lewis County Embarks on Permitting Process for New Sheriff Substation in East Lewis County
Depending on funding, a new substation of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office could be completed and operational by early 2023, the Lewis County announced in a news release on Friday. The Lewis County Board of Commissioners agreed Wednesday to begin obtaining the necessary permits and environmental review for the...
Chronicle
Forest Road Fixes Haven’t Caught Up With East County’s Tourism Boom
It is a chilly Thursday morning. Mist is coating the windshields outside the Tall Timber Restaurant and Lounge in Randle. Once a month, folks gather here for breakfast to advocate for the area’s large population of veterans. As the last sips of coffee are downed and everyone walks out...
Chronicle
Abandoned RVs, Affordable Housing Among Discussion Points at Port of Centralia Meeting
In their bi-weekly meeting at the Port of Centralia on Wednesday, port commissioners gathered with members of the public to discuss issues ranging from affordable housing to abandoned RVs being left in vacant lots the port is responsible for. The commission began the meeting listening to public comments, which ranged...
Chronicle
Thurston County Seeks Applicants as It Expands Board of Health
The Thurston County Board of Health (BOH) is looking to add more community members as it expands, and three new positions are available. The BOH is responsible for supervising public health services in Thurston County. According to a news release, The BOH is looking for one community member to represent...
Chronicle
Lewis County Announces New Location for Animal Shelter
Lewis County officials have announced that they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will be paying $960,000 for the property. Currently, the Lewis...
Chronicle
Lewis County PUD Commissioners Vote to Limit Back Billing for Customers
One day a few months ago, a customer with the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) checked her mail and found a bill for $4,500. Apparently, the meter monitoring her electricity, which is managed by the utility, had been inaccurate for close to a decade. The policy in place allowed the PUD to back bill her for up to six years, thus the steep bill.
thejoltnews.com
Logged for investment return, now reclaimed for conservation
In June, neighbors near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised by a logging operation about which that they had had no meaningful notice. Many trees in a beautiful, forested area were being logged, and few answers were found at the time. The 25 acres of Green Cove...
Chronicle
Jaime Herrera Beutler Visits as VA Brings Mobile Medical Unit to Chehalis
The tension was palpable on Wednesday as Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, entered the Veterans Affairs (VA) Puget Sound’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in Chehalis. The unit is an RV fashioned into a miniature doctor’s office parked outside the Veterans Memorial Museum. It arrived months after Herrera Beutler...
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Levy Leaning Toward Failure in Thursday Ballot Count
While more Rochester- and Littlerock-area voters have voted in favor of the fire authority’s levy proposal than have voted against it, the two ballot measures hadn’t received the required 60% supermajority as of Thursday’s ballot count. The levy proposal itself is split into two ballot items, one...
ncwlife.com
I-5 Cowlitz River Bridge begins bridge deck repairs on Monday
The Interstate 5 Cowlitz River Bridge and a bridge in rural Cowlitz County are among the crossings that will be limited for deck preservation work starting Monday. The Washington State Department of Transportation will be patching decks on eight bridges throughout Southwest Washington beginning Aug. 8. The Department of Transportation said the work will smooth the bridge's surface and extend their working lives.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia considering seeking federal grants to pay for water and wastewater projects
Olympia is contemplating applying for federal Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grants to fund the city's utilities projects. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administers the BRIC grant program, which is intended to support states, local communities, tribes, and territories as they undertake hazard mitigation projects. At the Utility...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey’s Robin Vazquez is Thurston’s new member of County Board of Health
Lacey city council member Robin Vazquez attended her first board meeting as the newest addition to the Thurston County Board of Health (BOH) yesterday, August 2. “I’m excited to be a part of the Board of Health and help steer and offer support for public health in Thurston County,” said Vazquez.
northcoastnews.com
Grays Harbor County Fair begins Aug. 10
Summertime is filled with seasonal festivities. Some kids go off to camp. Some families travel to coastal beaches or favorite camping grounds. Some even get a thrill when it gets time to dust off the air conditioner to stay cool. Regardless of what is going on, summer is the most...
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Providing Police Services for Toledo; Council Votes Down Contract With Napavine Police
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily providing law enforcement services to the Toledo area after the city's police chief left the position and a possible policing contract with the Napavine Police Department fell through last month. “We are working on (acquiring) our own police chief,” Toledo Mayor Steve...
Chronicle
Providence St. Peter Hospital Job Fair Set for Aug. 8
A Providence St. Peter Hospital job fair is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave SE Lacey, WA 98503. Some of the departments that are hiring: dietary, housekeeping, security, admitting and all levels of nursing. Sign-on bonuses are available for...
Chronicle
100 Years and Counting: Woodland Village in Chehalis Celebrates Lives of Eight Centenarians
Woodland Village in Chehalis celebrated the lives of eight centenarians on Monday. Ahead of the celebration, The Chronicle was able to interview four of them as they reflected on their more than 100 years of life and shared their experiences. Louise Carpenter, 100, was born on April 15, 1922, in...
Chronicle
Local Blueberries Ready After Long Wait
Offers blueberries and other farm products at their farm stand. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, including during the Blueberry Festival. U-pick or farm stand offers fresh and frozen blueberries as well as honey, candles, flowers and barn quilts. Cash or check only. Blackriverblues.com or @BlackRiverBluesBlueberryFarm on Facebook. Bunker...
thurstontalk.com
Puget Sound Energy Removes Barriers to Accessing Solar Power with Community Solar at Olympia High School
If you are not able to install solar panels on your roof but you want to support alternative energy and reduce your carbon footprint, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and Olympia High School (OHS) partnered to the option to subscribe to solar energy shares. “The Community Solar Program was designed to...
thejoltnews.com
Early primary election results show some clear winners
Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
Chronicle
Only One Thurston County Elected Official Running Behind Challenger in First Tally
The results of Tuesday’s primary for Thurston County’s countywide offices were largely for show, since none of the races involved more than two opponents who will both move on to the general election. However, the results of one race could predict trouble for an incumbent in November. Sheriff...
