ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Thurston County Seeks Applicants as It Expands Board of Health

The Thurston County Board of Health (BOH) is looking to add more community members as it expands, and three new positions are available. The BOH is responsible for supervising public health services in Thurston County. According to a news release, The BOH is looking for one community member to represent...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Lewis County, WA
Business
Chronicle

Lewis County Announces New Location for Animal Shelter

Lewis County officials have announced that they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will be paying $960,000 for the property. Currently, the Lewis...
Chronicle

Lewis County PUD Commissioners Vote to Limit Back Billing for Customers

One day a few months ago, a customer with the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) checked her mail and found a bill for $4,500. Apparently, the meter monitoring her electricity, which is managed by the utility, had been inaccurate for close to a decade. The policy in place allowed the PUD to back bill her for up to six years, thus the steep bill.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Logged for investment return, now reclaimed for conservation

In June, neighbors near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised by a logging operation about which that they had had no meaningful notice. Many trees in a beautiful, forested area were being logged, and few answers were found at the time. The 25 acres of Green Cove...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Jaime Herrera Beutler Visits as VA Brings Mobile Medical Unit to Chehalis

The tension was palpable on Wednesday as Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, entered the Veterans Affairs (VA) Puget Sound’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in Chehalis. The unit is an RV fashioned into a miniature doctor’s office parked outside the Veterans Memorial Museum. It arrived months after Herrera Beutler...
CHEHALIS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Unemployment Rates#Unemployment Rate Rose
ncwlife.com

I-5 Cowlitz River Bridge begins bridge deck repairs on Monday

The Interstate 5 Cowlitz River Bridge and a bridge in rural Cowlitz County are among the crossings that will be limited for deck preservation work starting Monday. The Washington State Department of Transportation will be patching decks on eight bridges throughout Southwest Washington beginning Aug. 8. The Department of Transportation said the work will smooth the bridge's surface and extend their working lives.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia considering seeking federal grants to pay for water and wastewater projects

Olympia is contemplating applying for federal Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grants to fund the city's utilities projects. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administers the BRIC grant program, which is intended to support states, local communities, tribes, and territories as they undertake hazard mitigation projects. At the Utility...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey’s Robin Vazquez is Thurston’s new member of County Board of Health

Lacey city council member Robin Vazquez attended her first board meeting as the newest addition to the Thurston County Board of Health (BOH) yesterday, August 2. “I’m excited to be a part of the Board of Health and help steer and offer support for public health in Thurston County,” said Vazquez.
LACEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
northcoastnews.com

Grays Harbor County Fair begins Aug. 10

Summertime is filled with seasonal festivities. Some kids go off to camp. Some families travel to coastal beaches or favorite camping grounds. Some even get a thrill when it gets time to dust off the air conditioner to stay cool. Regardless of what is going on, summer is the most...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Providence St. Peter Hospital Job Fair Set for Aug. 8

A Providence St. Peter Hospital job fair is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave SE Lacey, WA 98503. Some of the departments that are hiring: dietary, housekeeping, security, admitting and all levels of nursing. Sign-on bonuses are available for...
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Local Blueberries Ready After Long Wait

Offers blueberries and other farm products at their farm stand. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, including during the Blueberry Festival. U-pick or farm stand offers fresh and frozen blueberries as well as honey, candles, flowers and barn quilts. Cash or check only. Blackriverblues.com or @BlackRiverBluesBlueberryFarm on Facebook. Bunker...
MOSSYROCK, WA
thejoltnews.com

Early primary election results show some clear winners

Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy