$11K Worth of Beehives Dumped on U.S. Highway 12 After Vehicle Is Stolen

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.

KELSO, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO