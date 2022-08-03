$11K Worth of Beehives Dumped on U.S. Highway 12 After Vehicle Is Stolen

Read on www.chronline.com
Related
Updated: Vehicle Stolen, Beehives Dumped in the Adna Area on Monday
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story was published in Thursday’s edition and included incorrect information. Roughly $11,000 worth of empty beehives were dumped on Frogner Road in Adna on Monday after an unidentified subject stole a pickup belonging to the owner of Hive 5 Bees in Rochester earlier that day.
q13fox.com
2 dead, 2 injured after their car flew into a building in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. - Two people are dead, and two others are recovering in the hospital after a driver crashed his car into a building early Saturday morning. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building on Wheaton Way near Sheridan Road. When officers arrived, two men were found dead, and two other men were found seriously injured. The two survivors were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
KOMO News
2 killed, 2 seriously injured after vehicle careens into building in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. - Bremerton Police say two men were killed and two others seriously injured after the vehicle they were in left the roadway and careened into a building in Bremerton early Saturday morning. Police say the driver was speeding northbound on Wheaton Way when it crossed into oncoming lanes,...
1 arrested after Kelso shooting leaves man hospitalized
A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kelso, Washington on Friday night reportedly left one man hospitalized, according to Kelso Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
mendofever.com
Washington Woman Admits to Law Enforcement She Sparked Yesterday’s Ogulin Fire in Clearlake
41-year-old Angela Kay Smith of Centralia, Washington has been booked into the Lake County jail facing two charges of arson after allegedly admitting to law enforcement a cigarette she was smoking sparked the Ogulin Fire that grew to 17.2 acres and caused mandatory evacuations yesterday afternoon. Sergeant Mike Perreault of...
Suspect arrested in Tacoma shooting that injured 4
SEATTLE — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Tacoma shooting that injured 4 people in early July. On July 3, South Sound 911 received reports of a shooting in the area of 3300 S Asotin St., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived...
q13fox.com
Lacey police arrest suspect who stole a $500 golf club, tried selling it on OfferUp
LACEY, Wash. - Police arrested a man who stole an expensive club from a golf course clubhouse in DuPont, and tried selling it online. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), on Wednesday, authorities received a report of a stolen golf club valued at $500. The person who filed the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake Police seek help identifying suspect who broke into a home, stole 2 cars
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who broke into a home, grabbed multiple sets of car keys and used them to steal two cars out of the driveway Thursday morning. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), the suspect burglarized an...
Chronicle
Sirens: Rape Reported; Man Knocked Unconscious; Cash, Silver Stolen; Trespassing
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3. • A physical dispute between a man and a woman in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was reported just before 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 3. No arrests were made.
The Crime Corner: Bear Spray Bandit is busted, suspect uses big board to smash into business
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Aug. 4. On July 23, a King County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized the “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by. He was taken into custody without incident, and after giving a verbal confession...
Officer helps save toddler who swallowed fentanyl pill at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old boy is recovering at a Tacoma hospital after police said he accidentally ingested a fentanyl pill at a Tacoma park on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the child and his mother were at Oakland Madrona Park when the boy found the pill in the dirt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Toddler rushed to hospital after ingesting fentanyl pill at Tacoma park
A 2-year-old boy ingested part of a fentanyl pill at Oakland Madrona Park in Tacoma. Parents told police they noticed something was wrong with their child, so they put him in the car and rushed to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital.
thejoltnews.com
Multiple felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly stole from store, swung knife at employees
An Olympia man was charged with multiple felonies and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly stealing from a grocery store and swinging a knife at employees who attempted to stop him. Javier Mendoza, 28, was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon, and...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey man accused of throwing rocks at security guards
A Lacey man was arrested on suspicion of hurling rocks at two security guards who were working at the Intercity Transit Center on State Avenue NE. The reporting party wrote in his witness statement that a man, later identified as Clint Ryan Larsen, 33, “was smashing a cinder block across the street from us when he started to throw chunks at the building and at me and the other guard.”
q13fox.com
Police officer credited with saving 2-year-old who ingested a fentanyl pill while playing at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. - A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he ingested a fentanyl pill he found while playing at a Tacoma park. Tacoma police say the child and his parents were at the Oakland Madrona Playfield just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Parents told police they...
kptv.com
Investigation underway after body found on Cowlitz County property
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found on a property in Cowlitz County on Saturday. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road. Detectives had received information that a body was on the property.
thejoltnews.com
Oly man allegedly mugs woman, threatens to throw her in ice box
An Olympia man was arrested after he allegedly demanded money and threatened to throw a woman in a gas station ice box. Olympia police arrested Casey Jay Arbogast, 51, on July 29 after a reported attempted robbery at the Safeway gas station on Harrison Avenue NW. The reporting party told...
q13fox.com
Felon accused of stealing car with 6-month-old baby inside has nearly 30 criminal convictions
KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County prosecutors on Thursday charged a man accused of stealing a car with a 6-month-old baby inside with kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle. Charging documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal that Johnathan Mamel Cruz has nearly 30 criminal convictions. Cruz currently has 16 charges pending trial in 11 different cases across four different jurisdictions.
Chronicle
Sirens: Drugs in the Bathroom ; Criminal Impersonation; Dog, Children Left in Car; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A vehicle prowl reported in the 600 block of Southwest William Avenue just after 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 is under investigation. • At 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 2, a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 600 block of Southwest 20th Street sometime overnight was reported. Other Theft. •...
Comments / 1