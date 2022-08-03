ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Only One Thurston County Elected Official Running Behind Challenger in First Tally

By The Olympian
Chronicle
 3 days ago
gigharbornow.org

Margin in Pierce County Council primary narrows

Just 84 votes separate the second- and third-place finishers in the Pierce County Council District 7 primary election, according to results posted Friday morning. Paula Lonergan has 5,498 votes (12.07 percent), while Josh Harris has 5,414 (11.89 percent). One of those two Republicans will advance to a general election contest against Democrat Robyn Denson, who won 26,351 votes (57.86 percent) in the primary.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Commentary: Election Fraud Mania Reaches the Trenches of Democracy

This has been vote-counting week around the state. But the guy in charge of counting them down in Mason County says he can't go into the vote-counting room. "If I go in, someone would immediately accuse me of fraud," says Paddy McGuire, Mason County's Democratic auditor. "I have a great team down there, so I just stay up here in my office."
MASON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Napavine Fire Levy Still Failing as of Thursday Ballot Count

Lewis County Fire District 5’s levy initiative was still failing as of Thursday’s updated ballot count. While the proposal was failing by just 31 votes on election night, updated counts have increased the gap to 55 votes. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, 1,338 voters, 51.05% of the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Early primary election results show some clear winners

Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Primary Election 2022: Local and State Results

Results of the primary election will be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are races to represent the 3rd Congressional District, Lewis County Commissioner District 3, the Lewis County Public Utility District, state representative for the 19th Legislative District , Washington secretary of state, U.S. senator and more.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Seeks Applicants as It Expands Board of Health

The Thurston County Board of Health (BOH) is looking to add more community members as it expands, and three new positions are available. The BOH is responsible for supervising public health services in Thurston County. According to a news release, The BOH is looking for one community member to represent...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County PUD Commissioners Vote to Limit Back Billing for Customers

One day a few months ago, a customer with the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) checked her mail and found a bill for $4,500. Apparently, the meter monitoring her electricity, which is managed by the utility, had been inaccurate for close to a decade. The policy in place allowed the PUD to back bill her for up to six years, thus the steep bill.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Decides on New Location for Animal Shelter

Lewis County officials have announced they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will pay $960,000 for the property. The site was originally released...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Jaime Herrera Beutler Visits as VA Brings Mobile Medical Unit to Chehalis

The tension was palpable on Wednesday as Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, entered the Veterans Affairs (VA) Puget Sound’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in Chehalis. The unit is an RV fashioned into a miniature doctor’s office parked outside the Veterans Memorial Museum. It arrived months after Herrera Beutler...
CHEHALIS, WA
The Stranger

Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.

On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
SEATTLE, WA

