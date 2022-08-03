Power of the Purse: Centralia Mayor Selected as the Woman of the Year by United Way

Read on www.chronline.com
Chronicle
Abandoned RVs, Affordable Housing Among Discussion Points at Port of Centralia Meeting
In their bi-weekly meeting at the Port of Centralia on Wednesday, port commissioners gathered with members of the public to discuss issues ranging from affordable housing to abandoned RVs being left in vacant lots the port is responsible for. The commission began the meeting listening to public comments, which ranged...
Chronicle
Lewis County Embarks on Permitting Process for New Sheriff Substation in East Lewis County
Depending on funding, a new substation of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office could be completed and operational by early 2023, the Lewis County announced in a news release on Friday. The Lewis County Board of Commissioners agreed Wednesday to begin obtaining the necessary permits and environmental review for the...
thejoltnews.com
Are you ready to pay 47% more for fire and EMS in 2024 than you did in 2022?
The Regional Fire Authority (RFA) planning committee will meet for the 12th time this Monday, August 8 at 5:30 p.m. to prepare its recommendations to Olympia and Tumwater city councils the following day. The committee is set to vote on key aspects of the proposed RFA to be included in...
Chronicle
Jaime Herrera Beutler Visits as VA Brings Mobile Medical Unit to Chehalis
The tension was palpable on Wednesday as Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, entered the Veterans Affairs (VA) Puget Sound’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in Chehalis. The unit is an RV fashioned into a miniature doctor’s office parked outside the Veterans Memorial Museum. It arrived months after Herrera Beutler...
Chronicle
Thurston County Seeks Applicants as It Expands Board of Health
The Thurston County Board of Health (BOH) is looking to add more community members as it expands, and three new positions are available. The BOH is responsible for supervising public health services in Thurston County. According to a news release, The BOH is looking for one community member to represent...
Chronicle
Lewis County Announces New Location for Animal Shelter
Lewis County officials have announced that they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will be paying $960,000 for the property. Currently, the Lewis...
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Levy Leaning Toward Failure in Thursday Ballot Count
While more Rochester- and Littlerock-area voters have voted in favor of the fire authority’s levy proposal than have voted against it, the two ballot measures hadn’t received the required 60% supermajority as of Thursday’s ballot count. The levy proposal itself is split into two ballot items, one...
Chronicle
Toledo School District to Host Celebration of Life for Miguel Soto
The Toledo School District will hold a celebration of life for Miguel Soto on Saturday, Aug. 13. The 20-year-old Toledo High School graduate drowned in the Chehalis River on July 29. The celebration of life will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Toledo High School gym. Soto’s family invites guests...
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Providing Police Services for Toledo; Council Votes Down Contract With Napavine Police
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily providing law enforcement services to the Toledo area after the city's police chief left the position and a possible policing contract with the Napavine Police Department fell through last month. “We are working on (acquiring) our own police chief,” Toledo Mayor Steve...
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Mossyrock Blueberry Festival; Antique Fest; Winlock Pickersfest
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Aug. 5 through 7 in Downtown Centralia; Fri: 3 to 7 p.m., Sat: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be an outdoor vintage flea market that will include “vintage,...
KXRO.com
Grays Harbor led state on how many local residents are in prison
A recent report tracked what part of the state Washington’s imprisoned population comes from, and Grays Harbor leads the list. The report from the Prison Policy Initiative called “Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in Washington,” was released this week. PPI states...
Chronicle
Commentary: Election Fraud Mania Reaches the Trenches of Democracy
This has been vote-counting week around the state. But the guy in charge of counting them down in Mason County says he can't go into the vote-counting room. "If I go in, someone would immediately accuse me of fraud," says Paddy McGuire, Mason County's Democratic auditor. "I have a great team down there, so I just stay up here in my office."
Chronicle
Forest Road Fixes Haven’t Caught Up With East County’s Tourism Boom
It is a chilly Thursday morning. Mist is coating the windshields outside the Tall Timber Restaurant and Lounge in Randle. Once a month, folks gather here for breakfast to advocate for the area’s large population of veterans. As the last sips of coffee are downed and everyone walks out...
Chronicle
Scholarship Increases Access to Mental Health Care, Honors Local Woman’s Life
Where: Centralia Train Station, 210 Railroad Ave., Centralia. Cost: Free admission for kids, minimum $10 donation for adults. For more information about this event or how to donate or volunteer for the Joanna Lynn Memorial Scholarship, check out the Joanna Lynn Memorial Scholarship page on Facebook. Kaitlyn Beesley’s mother died...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
Chronicle
100 Years and Counting: Woodland Village in Chehalis Celebrates Lives of Eight Centenarians
Woodland Village in Chehalis celebrated the lives of eight centenarians on Monday. Ahead of the celebration, The Chronicle was able to interview four of them as they reflected on their more than 100 years of life and shared their experiences. Louise Carpenter, 100, was born on April 15, 1922, in...
Chronicle
Another Round of Heat Hits Lewis County This Weekend
Lewis County had a much-needed reprieve from the heat this week, but with high temperatures back in the weather forecast through the weekend, health advisers encourage residents to do what they can to stay cool and hydrated. As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service’s Seattle office was forecasting that...
northcoastnews.com
Grays Harbor County Fair begins Aug. 10
Summertime is filled with seasonal festivities. Some kids go off to camp. Some families travel to coastal beaches or favorite camping grounds. Some even get a thrill when it gets time to dust off the air conditioner to stay cool. Regardless of what is going on, summer is the most...
Chronicle
Only One Thurston County Elected Official Running Behind Challenger in First Tally
The results of Tuesday’s primary for Thurston County’s countywide offices were largely for show, since none of the races involved more than two opponents who will both move on to the general election. However, the results of one race could predict trouble for an incumbent in November. Sheriff...
Chronicle
Bill Moeller Commentary: New Farmers Market Location Is a Very Welcome Change
As you read this it’s probably sometime around Thursday, Aug. 4, but I wrote it Saturday morning, July 29. At the time, I was debating whether or not an old geezer should even be considering attending the usual Saturday noon session spent holding a sign for Veterans for Peace in front of the Centralia Library — in over 90-degree heat.
