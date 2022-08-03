Sister says woman didn’t know she’d shot her ex-boyfriend following argument

Read on www.news4jax.com
james moseley
2d ago
no excuses! you did what you did! it's on video! he was walking away! no it's time to pay the price! I didn't know I hit him is not an excuse! you pulled a gun. you pulled the trigger. you are guilty! if you were that afraid you should have never invited him over and followed through with the protection order! time to pay the piper! see ya in 20!
Reply(1)
6
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Video shows interrogation of Jacksonville rapper charged in 2 separate murder cases
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville rapper accused in two separate murders is back in the news again after video of a police interrogation of Hakeem Robinson started generating chatter online. News4JAX obtained that March 2021 interrogation video that shows Robinson, also known as rapper Ksoo, in a room being...
News4Jax.com
Man fatally shot at apartment complex in Ortega Farms, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot behind an apartment building in Ortega Farms and died at the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they responded to the shooting around 3:20 a.m. at the Palms at Ortega complex. The man was found by someone...
Kids being questioned after witnessing shooting death in Jacksonville home
Jacksonville, Fl — An active investigation is underway following the shooting death of a man inside a home in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore area. Jacksonville police swarmed the neighborhood off Braddock Road late on Wednesday night. An unidentified man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
News4Jax.com
Arrest made in connection with June double murder of man, woman in 20s, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting a month and a half ago on the city’s Southside that left two people dead, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. According to JSO, the double shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. June 20 in...
First Coast News
Atlantic Beach woman says intruder accused her of being a witch during attack
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Atlantic Beach woman is speaking out after she says a stranger who accused her of being a witch forced her way into the family home and attacked. The victim asked to not be identified for her safety but says she lives in a quiet area of Atlantic Beach. She says it was one of those situations that she never imagined happening to her.
residentnews.net
Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder
Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
News4Jax.com
Camden County deputies, Kingsland Police officer accused of racial profiling during ‘unlawful’ arrest
KINGSLAND, Ga. – The NAACP Camden County Branch is accusing the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingsland Police Department of racially profiling and unlawfully arresting a young Black man during a traffic stop. The group held a news conference Saturday afternoon demanding accountability and disciplinary action against...
JSO and U.S. Marshals make arrest in Bowden Road double murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in the case of a double murder. Action News Jax first reported the double homicide on June 21. On Monday, June 20, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m., officers with JSO responded to the intersection...
JSO says man dead in Northside home shooting near Forest Trails
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 11:30 p.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 6700 Sandle Drive after reports of a shooting were called in. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue located an unidentified man inside a residence who had been shot. JFRD pronounced that man dead at the scene.
Man suffering serious injuries due to gunshot wounds in hands and leg
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one man suffering serious injuries due to a gunshot wound in the hands and leg. At around 8:45 p.m. JSO responded to the 1300 block of 5th Street in reference to a person shot. Patrol officers were also dispatched to the 1200 block of Stelle St. where officers located a man in his mid-20s suffering from a gunshot wound in his hand and leg.
JSO: Man in serious condition after shooting in Durkeeville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the Durkeeville area Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they responded to a call of a person shot around 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of 5th street....
It's been 12 days since the fatal police chase near Jacksonville Zoo. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Twelve days after a deadly police chase shut down the area surrounding the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, forcing visitors to shelter inside the zoo for hours, the only living suspect has still not been formally charged.
News4Jax.com
Warrant: Fence company owner took $20K; I-TEAM receives more customer complaints
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is receiving even more complaints about a Jacksonville fencing company accused of taking deposits and not doing the job. The I-TEAM began reporting on Father and Sons Fence Co. in June, and this week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for the owner, Glen Northrup. He turned himself in on Wednesday.
Family celebrates PJ Wesley's birthday after he was killed at 19-years-old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Angela Wesley said she won't rest until her son's murderer is locked up. Her son, PJ Wesley, was killed at the young age of 19. He would've turned 20 on August 4. To celebrate his life, family and friends held a candle light vigil in his memory. The event was at the Brookwood Forest Apartment Complex, where he was last seen. Family, friends and neighbors describe him as a good kid who worked hard.
Man formally charged in death of James Branner
A man who allegedly was involved in a cold case more than 25 years ago has been formally charged.
News4Jax.com
38-year-old killed when car T-boned by semi in Bradford County: FHP
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman was killed Friday morning in a crash with a semi on State Road 16 in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 8-year-old girl in her car suffered minor injuries, troopers said. Both are from Jacksonville. According to the report,...
Lanes open on Beach Boulevard near I-295 after police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lanes are now open on Beach Boulevard near N I-295 after being closed for several hours, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. First Coast News has learned from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that the incident that closed all lanes for several hours was a suicide.
Acquittal motions for father and son convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery denied by judge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report) A federal judge has denied motions to acquit the federal hate crimes charges for Travis and Gregory McMichael in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. In a 27-page court order filed Thursday, Judge Lisa Godbey Wood writes, "because...
News4Jax.com
$5,000 reward offered for information in case of murdered Baker County friends
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Sheriffs’ Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 reward to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of anyone responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas.
JSO: Victim in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Springfield area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a victim was shot multiple times at the intersection of 19th Street and Main Street. Detectives said that at approximately 5 a.m., the victim was taken to a hospital by a witness. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.
