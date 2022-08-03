ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of selling heroin, woman arrested for failure to appear following East Rockingham drug raid

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — Two people are facing charges following the serving a search warrant by multiple law enforcement agencies last week.

According to a press release posted to Facebook by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received multiple complaints of drug activity at a home on 2nd Street Saffie in East Rockingham and identified 41-year-old Gerald Wayne Goins as a suspect.

The RCSO Community Impact Team, Rockingham Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit and agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, with help from the RCSO Special Response Team, served a search warrant at the home on July 29, according to the release.

Investigators reportedly found and seized 7 grams of heroin, assorted prescription pills, items used for manufacturing and packaging drugs and an undisclosed amount of currency.

According to the release, Goins was arrested and charged with: selling a Schedule I controlled substance; delivering a Schedule I controlled substance; and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Richmond County Jail records show Goins is also charged with: four additional counts of selling a Schedule I controlled substance; two additional counts of delivering a Schedule I controlled substance; two additional counts of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance; two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin; one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance; and one count of trafficking in opium or heroin.

He is being held on a combined $225,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 18.

Investigators also arrested 30-year-old Tiffany Leigh Childers on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court. Online court records currently do not list any charges.

Childers is being held on a combined $1,230.90 cash bond. Her court date is slated for Aug. 4.

Goins has no criminal history in North Carolina, however South Carolina court records show he was convicted in 2006 on a drug charge in Marlboro County.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Childers was previously convicted of delivering or selling a Schedule II controlled substance in 2016, a school attendance law violation in 2017, and felony child abuse in 2018. Probation on the drug charge was revoked upon conviction of the child abuse charge, and she was incarcerated for nearly three months.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Richmond Observer

