Norman Arnold “Norm” Sjoberg passed away on July 1, 2022, in Olympia following complications from a stroke. Norm was born to Arnold and Thelma (Thorpe) Sjoberg on Oct. 1, 1940, in Minot, North Dakota, and spent his early years in Sanish, North Dakota. His brother James was born in 1943 and the family moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many happy summers were spent at the family cabin on Prior Lake. Following graduation from high school in 1958, Norm spent time working for Northwest Airlines. In 1965, he married Nancy Williamson and the two first made their home in Minneapolis. In 1969, they moved to Chehalis with daughters Kirsten and Andra. Norm worked for Lewis County for many years before retiring in 2002. Norm was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chehalis, and later Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Olympia, where he enjoyed singing in the choir and helping with church projects. He was part of the Two Town Tuners Barbershop Chorus for several years, including serving as director. He graciously tolerated chauffeuring his daughters to and from rock concerts while they were still in high school. Norm was active in the community and enjoyed helping where there was a need. He operated a construction business, Norm’s Residential Service, and helped put together the first ever Penny Playground at Recreation Park in Chehalis. He and wife Nancy enjoyed RVing and spending time with their beloved dog, Coco.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO