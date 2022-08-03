Read on www.chronline.com
In Loving Memory of Suzanne Duncan: 1939-2022
Mrs. Suzanne Marie Lee Duncan, aged 83, of Lacey, Washington, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on April 14, 1939, in Portland, Oregon, to Edward and Grace Patrick Tuley Lee. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert O. (Rod) Duncan on Nov. 17, 1956. They were longtime residents of Rochester, and then Lacey, Washington. She was preceded by her parents, her brother and her husband. She is survived by her three children, Robert Owen, Catherine Marie (Pratt) and Steven Gene, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Mount St. Helens Bluegrass Festival at Toledo Park Aug. 12-14
Five bands have been signed by the Washington Bluegrass Association to perform at the group’s annual Mount St. Helens Bluegrass Festival set for Aug. 12-14 at the Kemp Olson Memorial Park in Toledo. The festival normally takes place at Toledo High School, but because of ongoing construction to replace...
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
In Loving Memory of Norman Sjoberg: 1940-2022
Norman Arnold “Norm” Sjoberg passed away on July 1, 2022, in Olympia following complications from a stroke. Norm was born to Arnold and Thelma (Thorpe) Sjoberg on Oct. 1, 1940, in Minot, North Dakota, and spent his early years in Sanish, North Dakota. His brother James was born in 1943 and the family moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many happy summers were spent at the family cabin on Prior Lake. Following graduation from high school in 1958, Norm spent time working for Northwest Airlines. In 1965, he married Nancy Williamson and the two first made their home in Minneapolis. In 1969, they moved to Chehalis with daughters Kirsten and Andra. Norm worked for Lewis County for many years before retiring in 2002. Norm was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chehalis, and later Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Olympia, where he enjoyed singing in the choir and helping with church projects. He was part of the Two Town Tuners Barbershop Chorus for several years, including serving as director. He graciously tolerated chauffeuring his daughters to and from rock concerts while they were still in high school. Norm was active in the community and enjoyed helping where there was a need. He operated a construction business, Norm’s Residential Service, and helped put together the first ever Penny Playground at Recreation Park in Chehalis. He and wife Nancy enjoyed RVing and spending time with their beloved dog, Coco.
100 Years and Counting: Woodland Village in Chehalis Celebrates Lives of Eight Centenarians
Woodland Village in Chehalis celebrated the lives of eight centenarians on Monday. Ahead of the celebration, The Chronicle was able to interview four of them as they reflected on their more than 100 years of life and shared their experiences. Louise Carpenter, 100, was born on April 15, 1922, in...
Toledo School District to Host Celebration of Life for Miguel Soto
The Toledo School District will hold a celebration of life for Miguel Soto on Saturday, Aug. 13. The 20-year-old Toledo High School graduate drowned in the Chehalis River on July 29. The celebration of life will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Toledo High School gym. Soto’s family invites guests...
In Loving Memory of Tony “Bill” Milanowski: 1943-2022
Tony William “Bill” Milanowski, age 78, passed away at his Pe Ell, Washington, home on the morning of July 25, 2022, one week short of his 79th birthday after a long, courageous struggle with heart disease and other medical issues. Bill was born on Aug. 1, 1943, in...
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Providing Police Services for Toledo; Council Votes Down Contract With Napavine Police
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily providing law enforcement services to the Toledo area after the city's police chief left the position and a possible policing contract with the Napavine Police Department fell through last month. “We are working on (acquiring) our own police chief,” Toledo Mayor Steve...
Abandoned RVs, Affordable Housing Among Discussion Points at Port of Centralia Meeting
In their bi-weekly meeting at the Port of Centralia on Wednesday, port commissioners gathered with members of the public to discuss issues ranging from affordable housing to abandoned RVs being left in vacant lots the port is responsible for. The commission began the meeting listening to public comments, which ranged...
Housing Shortage Has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, New Study Shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
Providence St. Peter Hospital Job Fair Set for Aug. 8
A Providence St. Peter Hospital job fair is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave SE Lacey, WA 98503. Some of the departments that are hiring: dietary, housekeeping, security, admitting and all levels of nursing. Sign-on bonuses are available for...
Community Calendar: Mossyrock Blueberry Festival; Antique Fest; Winlock Pickersfest
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Aug. 5 through 7 in Downtown Centralia; Fri: 3 to 7 p.m., Sat: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be an outdoor vintage flea market that will include “vintage,...
Lewis County Embarks on Permitting Process for New Sheriff Substation in East Lewis County
Depending on funding, a new substation of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office could be completed and operational by early 2023, the Lewis County announced in a news release on Friday. The Lewis County Board of Commissioners agreed Wednesday to begin obtaining the necessary permits and environmental review for the...
Commentary: Election Fraud Mania Reaches the Trenches of Democracy
This has been vote-counting week around the state. But the guy in charge of counting them down in Mason County says he can't go into the vote-counting room. "If I go in, someone would immediately accuse me of fraud," says Paddy McGuire, Mason County's Democratic auditor. "I have a great team down there, so I just stay up here in my office."
West Thurston Fire Levy Leaning Toward Failure in Thursday Ballot Count
While more Rochester- and Littlerock-area voters have voted in favor of the fire authority’s levy proposal than have voted against it, the two ballot measures hadn’t received the required 60% supermajority as of Thursday’s ballot count. The levy proposal itself is split into two ballot items, one...
In Loving Memory of Jerry L. England
Jerry L. England was born to Ted and Emma England. He left behind a wife, brother, children, grandchildren and many friends. Jerry enjoyed working on old cars, street rods and became quite a car nut. A graveside service will be held at Doss Cemetery on Aug. 12, 2022, at 11...
Sirens: Rape Reported; Man Knocked Unconscious; Cash, Silver Stolen; Trespassing
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3. • A physical dispute between a man and a woman in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was reported just before 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 3. No arrests were made.
Jaime Herrera Beutler Visits as VA Brings Mobile Medical Unit to Chehalis
The tension was palpable on Wednesday as Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, entered the Veterans Affairs (VA) Puget Sound’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in Chehalis. The unit is an RV fashioned into a miniature doctor’s office parked outside the Veterans Memorial Museum. It arrived months after Herrera Beutler...
Lewis County Decides on New Location for Animal Shelter
Lewis County officials have announced they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will pay $960,000 for the property. The site was originally released...
Swimmer's Itch Has Been Reported at Long Lake Park in Lacey
The city of Lacey has left a warning at Long Lake Park regarding the possible presence of a parasite in the water that could cause swimmer's itch. Lacey officials said there have been two reported cases of swimmer's itch associated with swimming in Long Lake, according to a social media post.
