ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, PA

Tornadoes Blowing Up To 120 MPH Damage Homes In PA: NWS

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39lenv_0h3u1XzH00
The tornado in Beham, Pennsylvania Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

Two tornadoes touched down in western Pennsylvania on Monday, August 1, according to the National Weather Service.

The first tornado hit at the border of West Virginia in Ohio and Marshall counties, and Washington County, Pennsylvania. It was going between 110 and 120 mph or a EF2.

The second tornado hit just south of Graysville in Greene County, Pennsylvania going approximately 85 mph or an EF0.

Several homes were damaged but no injuries were reported when both tornadoes touched down.

Multiple roads were closed for several hours and approximately 4,500 lost power immediately following the tornadoes, according to local authorities.

Enhanced F Scale

Rating 3 second gust (mph) Rating 3 second gust speed (mph)

  • EF0 65-85
  • EF1 86-110
  • EF2 111-135
  • EF3 136-165
  • EF4 166-200
  • EF5 >200

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Thousands In Maryland Without Power Days After Severe Storms

Nearly 7,000 Maryland customers are still in the dark days after storms rolled through the region, sending power lines flying and downing trees across the state. Baltimore Gas and Electric crews have been working for nearly two days to make repairs and restore power to more than 50,000 customers, though as of 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the utility company was still reporting 700 outages that were impacting 6,922 of its 1,323,704 Maryland customers.
MARYLAND STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County

Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Graysville, PA
State
Washington State
County
Greene County, PA
County
Washington County, PA
Washington County, PA
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
West Virginia State
City
Washington, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Musikfest forecaster says storms stay away until after midnight

Another steamy weekend is in store for the Lehigh Valley, with the potential for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Musikfest fans, including those going to see Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday night on the Wind Creek Steel Stage, should luck out weather-wise, according to the Bethlehem festival’s official forecaster, Allentown-based EPAWA.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Flash flood warnings issued for multiple southwestern Pa. counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Thursday, we had a couple of places that saw more than 3 inches of rain. Those same spots are at the highest risk today of seeing another wet one with rain totals potentially topping 2 inches in the hardest hit spots. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWestmoreland, Allegheny, Greene, Fayette, Washington, Venango, Mercer, Lawrence and Butler counties are under flash flood warnings tonight.Pittsburgh Public Safety said due to flooding, Washington Boulevard is closed due and the floodgates are down at Washington Boulevard and Allegheny River Boulevard.  A downed tree...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornadoes#Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down during storms

Two tornadoes touched down during storms Monday in the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Moon office. The twisters were confirmed Tuesday in Greene County and near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They were the second and third confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh office’s coverage area,...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road

At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
SAXONBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
NJ.com

The first winter forecast for 2022-23 is out: See what the Farmers’ Almanac says for Pennsylvania and New Jersey

The hottest day of summer 2022 may be upon us, but the Farmers’ Almanac is already looking ahead to winter 2022-23. The almanac released its winter forecast on Wednesday, ahead of the latest edition’s release on Aug. 15. The almanac broadly calls for a stormy season in the eastern half of the U.S. and especially frigid temperatures in the North Central U.S., Great Lakes and Northeast.
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania

WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power

While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
332K+
Followers
50K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy