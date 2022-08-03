With Fatal Disease Reported Nearby, Rabbits Will Not Be Allowed at the Southwest Washington Fair

Read on www.chronline.com
Horses Positive for Strangles in Washington and Wisconsin
Two new strangles cases have been reported in King County, Washington, and Green County, Wisconsin. On Aug. 2, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection reported an 18-year-old Miniature Horse gelding positive for strangles at a private facility in Green County. The horse presented with fever, submandibular lymph node abscessation, and facial swelling. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
Chronicle
Housing Shortage Has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, New Study Shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
Chronicle
Local Blueberries Ready After Long Wait
Offers blueberries and other farm products at their farm stand. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, including during the Blueberry Festival. U-pick or farm stand offers fresh and frozen blueberries as well as honey, candles, flowers and barn quilts. Cash or check only. Blackriverblues.com or @BlackRiverBluesBlueberryFarm on Facebook. Bunker...
King County at medium-risk category for COVID-19
KING COUNTY, Wash. — According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, King County is considered to be in the medium-risk category for COVID-19. According to the CDC, counties, states, or territories with 200 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days are defined as having medium community levels of the virus by two metrics:
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
thejoltnews.com
Logged for investment return, now reclaimed for conservation
In June, neighbors near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised by a logging operation about which that they had had no meaningful notice. Many trees in a beautiful, forested area were being logged, and few answers were found at the time. The 25 acres of Green Cove...
Chronicle
100 Years and Counting: Woodland Village in Chehalis Celebrates Lives of Eight Centenarians
Woodland Village in Chehalis celebrated the lives of eight centenarians on Monday. Ahead of the celebration, The Chronicle was able to interview four of them as they reflected on their more than 100 years of life and shared their experiences. Louise Carpenter, 100, was born on April 15, 1922, in...
thejoltnews.com
Coyotes are here to stay in North American cities -- including those in Thurston County
By David Drake, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Bret Shaw, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Mary Magnuson, University of Wisconsin-Madison. Coyotes have become practically ubiquitous across the lower 48 United States, and they’re increasingly turning up in cities. The draws are abundant food and green space in urban areas. Editor's Note: While...
Chronicle
Forest Road Fixes Haven’t Caught Up With East County’s Tourism Boom
It is a chilly Thursday morning. Mist is coating the windshields outside the Tall Timber Restaurant and Lounge in Randle. Once a month, folks gather here for breakfast to advocate for the area’s large population of veterans. As the last sips of coffee are downed and everyone walks out...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
KXRO.com
Grays Harbor led state on how many local residents are in prison
A recent report tracked what part of the state Washington’s imprisoned population comes from, and Grays Harbor leads the list. The report from the Prison Policy Initiative called “Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in Washington,” was released this week. PPI states...
Chronicle
Lewis County Decides on New Location for Animal Shelter
Lewis County officials have announced they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will pay $960,000 for the property. The site was originally released...
2 Washington Oyster Restaurants Among The Best In The U.S.
Mashed found the best places to enjoy delicious oysters.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey cautions Long Lake goers
Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
riptidefish.com
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022
August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
Chronicle
Commentary: Election Fraud Mania Reaches the Trenches of Democracy
This has been vote-counting week around the state. But the guy in charge of counting them down in Mason County says he can't go into the vote-counting room. "If I go in, someone would immediately accuse me of fraud," says Paddy McGuire, Mason County's Democratic auditor. "I have a great team down there, so I just stay up here in my office."
Tri-City Herald
Puyallup business owner raided payroll to gamble, buy a pool and take lavish vacations
The co-owner and financial manager of a steel fabrication company in Puyallup, Wash., pleaded guilty to tax fraud Friday for using more than $1 million in payroll taxes on personal expenses including vacations, gambling and a pool, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Washington announced. Donna Powell, 56, was...
beckersdental.com
Washington health department suspends dentist's license, anesthesia permit: 5 things to know
The Washington State Health Department has suspended a dentist's dental license and general anesthesia permit for allegedly failing to document biological spore testing and missing emergency drugs. Five things to know:. 1. Walter Foto, DMD, is the owner of Myers Road Oral Care Center in Bonney Lake, Wash. 2. The...
travelnoire.com
Olympia, Washington In 24-Hours
Visit Olympia, Washington in 24-hours. Ever find yourself with a delay at Sea Tac Airport and don’t feel like going to Seattle? Olympia is only an hour away from the airport. This adorable town is like a time capsule. Couples can be seen out walking their dogs after dinner, everyone coming out for the kids’ baseball games. There are also day trips and a popular farmers market.
