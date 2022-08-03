With Fatal Disease Reported Nearby, Rabbits Will Not Be Allowed at the Southwest Washington Fair

August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO