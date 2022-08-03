ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

With Fatal Disease Reported Nearby, Rabbits Will Not Be Allowed at the Southwest Washington Fair

By Isabel Vander Stoep / isabel@chronline.com
Chronicle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheHorse.com

Horses Positive for Strangles in Washington and Wisconsin

Two new strangles cases have been reported in King County, Washington, and Green County, Wisconsin. On Aug. 2, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection reported an 18-year-old Miniature Horse gelding positive for strangles at a private facility in Green County. The horse presented with fever, submandibular lymph node abscessation, and facial swelling. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
Chronicle

Housing Shortage Has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, New Study Shows

There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Local Blueberries Ready After Long Wait

Offers blueberries and other farm products at their farm stand. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, including during the Blueberry Festival. U-pick or farm stand offers fresh and frozen blueberries as well as honey, candles, flowers and barn quilts. Cash or check only. Blackriverblues.com or @BlackRiverBluesBlueberryFarm on Facebook. Bunker...
MOSSYROCK, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

King County at medium-risk category for COVID-19

KING COUNTY, Wash. — According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, King County is considered to be in the medium-risk category for COVID-19. According to the CDC, counties, states, or territories with 200 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days are defined as having medium community levels of the virus by two metrics:
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Thurston County, WA
Lifestyle
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Lewis County, WA
Lifestyle
KUOW

WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases

Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Logged for investment return, now reclaimed for conservation

In June, neighbors near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised by a logging operation about which that they had had no meaningful notice. Many trees in a beautiful, forested area were being logged, and few answers were found at the time. The 25 acres of Green Cove...
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Wild Rabbits#Livestock#Department Of Agriculture#Rhdv2
Chronicle

Lewis County Decides on New Location for Animal Shelter

Lewis County officials have announced they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will pay $960,000 for the property. The site was originally released...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
thejoltnews.com

Lacey cautions Long Lake goers

Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
LACEY, WA
riptidefish.com

Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022

August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Commentary: Election Fraud Mania Reaches the Trenches of Democracy

This has been vote-counting week around the state. But the guy in charge of counting them down in Mason County says he can't go into the vote-counting room. "If I go in, someone would immediately accuse me of fraud," says Paddy McGuire, Mason County's Democratic auditor. "I have a great team down there, so I just stay up here in my office."
MASON COUNTY, WA
travelnoire.com

Olympia, Washington In 24-Hours

Visit Olympia, Washington in 24-hours. Ever find yourself with a delay at Sea Tac Airport and don’t feel like going to Seattle? Olympia is only an hour away from the airport. This adorable town is like a time capsule. Couples can be seen out walking their dogs after dinner, everyone coming out for the kids’ baseball games. There are also day trips and a popular farmers market.
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy