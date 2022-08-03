Three COVID-19 Deaths and Slight Decline in Cases Reflected in Lewis County’s Weekly Report

Read on www.chronline.com
Chronicle
Lewis County Embarks on Permitting Process for New Sheriff Substation in East Lewis County
Depending on funding, a new substation of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office could be completed and operational by early 2023, the Lewis County announced in a news release on Friday. The Lewis County Board of Commissioners agreed Wednesday to begin obtaining the necessary permits and environmental review for the...
Chronicle
Thurston County Seeks Applicants as It Expands Board of Health
The Thurston County Board of Health (BOH) is looking to add more community members as it expands, and three new positions are available. The BOH is responsible for supervising public health services in Thurston County. According to a news release, The BOH is looking for one community member to represent...
South King County mayors urge county, state to tackle rising crime
(The Center Square) – Eight South King County Mayors have pleaded with county and state officials to address the “rising tide of crime and violence in our communities,” in a joint message. The mayors of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton and Tukwila believe...
gigharbornow.org
Margin in Pierce County Council primary narrows
Just 84 votes separate the second- and third-place finishers in the Pierce County Council District 7 primary election, according to results posted Friday morning. Paula Lonergan has 5,498 votes (12.07 percent), while Josh Harris has 5,414 (11.89 percent). One of those two Republicans will advance to a general election contest against Democrat Robyn Denson, who won 26,351 votes (57.86 percent) in the primary.
Chronicle
Forest Road Fixes Haven’t Caught Up With East County’s Tourism Boom
It is a chilly Thursday morning. Mist is coating the windshields outside the Tall Timber Restaurant and Lounge in Randle. Once a month, folks gather here for breakfast to advocate for the area’s large population of veterans. As the last sips of coffee are downed and everyone walks out...
KOMO News
King County names 2 groups to run ex-hotels in Auburn, Federal Way to house the homeless
SEATTLE — King County officials on Friday announced who will manage two former hotels in Auburn and Federal Way that have been purchased by the county and will be converted into housing for the homeless. The two buildings are part of the county's Health Through Housing initiative, which aims...
Chronicle
Jaime Herrera Beutler Visits as VA Brings Mobile Medical Unit to Chehalis
The tension was palpable on Wednesday as Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, entered the Veterans Affairs (VA) Puget Sound’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in Chehalis. The unit is an RV fashioned into a miniature doctor’s office parked outside the Veterans Memorial Museum. It arrived months after Herrera Beutler...
Chronicle
Abandoned RVs, Affordable Housing Among Discussion Points at Port of Centralia Meeting
In their bi-weekly meeting at the Port of Centralia on Wednesday, port commissioners gathered with members of the public to discuss issues ranging from affordable housing to abandoned RVs being left in vacant lots the port is responsible for. The commission began the meeting listening to public comments, which ranged...
auburnexaminer.com
South King County Mayors Express Frustration, Demand Action Amid Increased Violent Crime
The mayors of the South King County cities of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila are united in our ongoing plea to our King County and Washington state criminal justice partners to help us stem the rising tide of crime and violence in our communities. King County cities are seeing a disturbing rise in violent crime, as well as drug offenses and property crimes including auto thefts, burglaries, and robberies. Our community of residents, businesses, and visitors – the victims of these crimes – are fed up and action is necessary.
Chronicle
Lewis County PUD Commissioners Vote to Limit Back Billing for Customers
One day a few months ago, a customer with the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) checked her mail and found a bill for $4,500. Apparently, the meter monitoring her electricity, which is managed by the utility, had been inaccurate for close to a decade. The policy in place allowed the PUD to back bill her for up to six years, thus the steep bill.
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Levy Leaning Toward Failure in Thursday Ballot Count
While more Rochester- and Littlerock-area voters have voted in favor of the fire authority’s levy proposal than have voted against it, the two ballot measures hadn’t received the required 60% supermajority as of Thursday’s ballot count. The levy proposal itself is split into two ballot items, one...
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Providing Police Services for Toledo; Council Votes Down Contract With Napavine Police
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily providing law enforcement services to the Toledo area after the city's police chief left the position and a possible policing contract with the Napavine Police Department fell through last month. “We are working on (acquiring) our own police chief,” Toledo Mayor Steve...
Chronicle
With Fatal Disease Reported Nearby, Rabbits Will Not Be Allowed at the Southwest Washington Fair
One week after news of the Southwest Washington Fair staff decision to not host poultry in order to prevent spread of bird flu, Lewis County Parks and Recreation Director Connie Riker made a similar announcement regarding rabbit exhibits this week. “I am sad to announce that we will not be...
beckersdental.com
Washington health department suspends dentist's license, anesthesia permit: 5 things to know
The Washington State Health Department has suspended a dentist's dental license and general anesthesia permit for allegedly failing to document biological spore testing and missing emergency drugs. Five things to know:. 1. Walter Foto, DMD, is the owner of Myers Road Oral Care Center in Bonney Lake, Wash. 2. The...
Chronicle
Scholarship Increases Access to Mental Health Care, Honors Local Woman’s Life
Where: Centralia Train Station, 210 Railroad Ave., Centralia. Cost: Free admission for kids, minimum $10 donation for adults. For more information about this event or how to donate or volunteer for the Joanna Lynn Memorial Scholarship, check out the Joanna Lynn Memorial Scholarship page on Facebook. Kaitlyn Beesley’s mother died...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia considering seeking federal grants to pay for water and wastewater projects
Olympia is contemplating applying for federal Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grants to fund the city's utilities projects. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administers the BRIC grant program, which is intended to support states, local communities, tribes, and territories as they undertake hazard mitigation projects. At the Utility...
q13fox.com
South King County mayors blast county, state officials over recent crime surge
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The mayors of several South King County cities penned a letter decrying the recent surge in crime, urging county and state officials to do something about it. Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus, Black Diamond Mayor Carol Benson, Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, Kent...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey’s Robin Vazquez is Thurston’s new member of County Board of Health
Lacey city council member Robin Vazquez attended her first board meeting as the newest addition to the Thurston County Board of Health (BOH) yesterday, August 2. “I’m excited to be a part of the Board of Health and help steer and offer support for public health in Thurston County,” said Vazquez.
Chronicle
Another Round of Heat Hits Lewis County This Weekend
Lewis County had a much-needed reprieve from the heat this week, but with high temperatures back in the weather forecast through the weekend, health advisers encourage residents to do what they can to stay cool and hydrated. As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service’s Seattle office was forecasting that...
southsoundbiz.com
South Sound Senior Home-Care Provider Adds New Care Model
An Olympia provider of home health care for seniors has partnered with a Hawaii company on a new model providing more home-care options for seniors to help them remain independent in their daily life. Olympia’s Above Home Health last month partnered with Vivia Cares Inc. to become Vivia’s first affiliate...
