Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
wnynewsnow.com
Hundreds Flock To Chautauqua County For The Gerry Rodeo
GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – People from near and far are flocking to rural Chautauqua County for the 77th year of a famous rodeo. The Gerry Rodeo, which attracts spectators from all over the country, and even outside the U.S., returned to the county this week. Contestants from...
School districts still in need of new hires
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
wnynewsnow.com
New Unit Hopes To Crack Longtime Jamestown Cold Case
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly formed cold case task force bringing a nearly two decades old homicide of a Jamestown mother to the forefront, with investigators believing someone has the answers to crack the case. Yolanda Bindics was last seen alive on August 10, 2004 leaving...
chautauquatoday.com
Heat Index Values to Reach 90s in Western New York Today
A combination of heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach the 90s throughout much of Western New York today. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says some locations may see apparent temperatures reach the upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Western New York from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie counties are not included in the advisory area.
Starbucks Workers United says worker fired due to union activity
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starbucks Workers United said Saturday that a 13-year worker at the store in Tonawanda was fired due to being a union leader. According to the union, Starbucks claimed that Sam Amato was fired for closing the store lobby without permission from management, despite the fact the union says that were told […]
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
newyorkalmanack.com
New Threat to Beech Trees Found In 35 NYS Counties
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced that Beech Leaf Disease (BLD), which affects all species of beech trees, has been identified in 35 counties in New York State to date. DEC began tracking BLD in 2018 after it was confirmed in Chautauqua County. Fourteen of...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
Accidents involving red lights on the rise
Stopping for a light is a simple concept. It’s a rule of the road that we learn to follow when we take our drivers test and may learn sooner in early childhood education. But, aggressive driving habits are still on our roads, leading to accidents and injuries. Due to the rising number of accidents reported, […]
wnynewsnow.com
PA Man Arrested Following Overnight Assault In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 58-year-old North East, Pennsylvania man is accused of an overnight physical assault in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Sherman Road in the Town of Ripley around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Following an investigation it is...
“I’m confident that this case is going to be resolved”: New developments in 18 year Chautauqua County cold case
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WIVB) — Investigators are close to cracking a murder case that has haunted the Jamestown area for almost two decades. Yolanda Bindics was last heard from at 8:20 p.m. on August 10, 2004 after she finished her shift at the Family Dollar in Jamestown. Her body was found two years later in what […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival
EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties remain under Drought Watch
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) indicates that most of Western New York remains under a Drought Watch, including Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Chautauqua County and all of Cattaraugus County remains under abnormally dry conditions. There are no statewide mandatory water restrictions in place under the watch, but the DEC says residents are strongly encouraged to voluntarily conserve water.
Sammy Hagar concert at Seneca Allegany Casino postponed
SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino announced Thursday that an outdoor concert featuring Sammy Hagar & The Circle scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to illness. “I was holding out hope that I’d kick this sinus infection in time to perform, but unfortunately woke up [Thursday] and realized that’s just […]
wnynewsnow.com
New Florist Opens In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new flower shop opened for business in Downtown Jamestown on Wednesday. Florist and Store Owner LeAnn Sholl, alongside her Manager Danice Vogt cut, the ribbon officially opening Bloom Buddies Fresh Flowers and Gifts to the public. For the pair, plants have always...
chautauquatoday.com
19-Year-Old Fredonia Man Charged with DWI in Stockton Crash
A Fredonia man is facing charges following an investigation into a one-vehicle crash early Saturday in the Town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to Ellery-Centralia Road just after 1:30 AM and found that the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old David Hahn, was allegedly intoxicated. Hahn was taken into custody and charged with DWI and driving a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device. He was later released with tickets for Stockton Town Court.
Erie County Parks Department warns of Fall Fest vendors to be aware of vendor scams
LANCASTER, N.Y. — As people start to look forward to fall, the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is putting out a reminder for vendors planning on attending the 2022 Fall Fest. On Thursday the parks department is again reminding vendors to make sure they are registering...
