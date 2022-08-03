Read on www.wgrz.com
New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses
In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
wbfo.org
With talks ramping up, both Kaleida and workers agree that Catholic Health contract is the goal
Kaleida Health and approximately 6,300 workers represented by CWA Local 1168 and 1199 SEIU announced last week that they will not extend their previous contract, and will increase bargaining to five days a week in order to get a new one. The goal, according to 1199 SEIU vice president for...
WGRZ TV
August 6 - Spectrum Health & Human Services
(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY SPECTRUM HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES) Spectrum Health and Human Services is holding their "Not One More: Stand Together To End Overdose" event on Wednesday, August 31st at Veterans Memorial Park located behind 1250 Union Road in West Seneca. This event will feature a concert by the Patti Parks Band, activities for kids, food trucks, and information tables from partners who offer crisis & community services. For more information about this event or to learn more about all the services that Spectrum Health & Human Services provides, give them a call at (716) 662-2040 or visit www.shswny.org.
wnypapers.com
Mental Health Association, Niagara Falls Housing Authority collaborate on mental health support services
The Mental Health Association in Niagara County (MHA), in collaboration with the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, will offer mental health support services to NFHA residents. The agencies will be working together to support the behavioral health recovery, as well as physical health and wellness efforts of the residents, by providing experienced mental health staff who will work one-on-one with residents who may need, or want, additional support to help them better identify, manage and recover from mental health issues they may be dealing with.
Nearly 200 UB students receive medical white coats
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly 200 University at Buffalo medical students received their white coats on Friday. 184 students in the class of 2026 of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB took the Oath of Medicine. It’s a symbolic rite of passage shared by medical students across the United States. Of […]
Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier to become health care worker in N.Y.
ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker."Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.
informnny.com
New York State allocates $1.3 billion for health care worker bonuses
(WSYR-TV) – In an effort to strengthen and bolster the health care workforce, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The program includes $1.3 billion allocated for retention bonuses for eligible health care and mental hygiene workers through an online...
School districts still in need of new hires
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
Starbucks United says worker fired due to union activity
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starbucks Workers United said Saturday that a 13-year worker at the store in Tonawanda was fired due to being a union leader. The union says that Starbucks claimed that Sam Amato was fired for closing the store lobby without permission from management, despite the fact the union says that were told […]
wbfo.org
Home tests make tracking COVID harder. WNY health officials are turning to the sewers instead
While official testing numbers in Western New York for COVID-19 are running high, with 11.45% positivity on Wednesday, those figures are regarded as less reliable than they used to be. That's because more people are using home test kits and not all of them are reporting when they're positive. Instead,...
WNY Still Has The Highest COVID-19 Positivity Rate In New York State
COVID-19 is still hanging in there and the Western New York Region has the highest positivity rate. Three regions in New York State have 7-day COVID-19 positivity rates over 10 percent, with WNY being the highest. Six regions are quickly approaching 10 percent. And of course Monkeypox is still spreading...
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
nylcv.org
2022 New York State Legislative Wins
The 2022 legislative session saw huge wins for New York State’s environment with the Assembly and Senate having shown their commitment to protecting New York’s health and environment. This year both houses passed major legislation covering Land Conservation, Climate Change Mitigation, Waste, Public Health and Electrification. These bills are incredibly important to making our State a more healthy and sustainable place to live. We encourage Governor Hochul to sign these great bills into law!
wnypapers.com
Niagara County DMH email account compromised
Statement from Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services:. “The Niagara County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Department (the Department of Mental Health) learned that it experienced a single business email compromise of one of its employee’s email accounts between May 4-5, 2022. Upon further internal investigation, the county discovered in June 2022, that this incident could have involved certain types of protected health information (‘PHI’). While we have no indication that there has been any unlawful use or disclosure of PHI or personally identifiable information (‘PII’), out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Mental Health is providing this public notice for the benefit of anyone who may have received services from the office recently.
Several ideas, but no firm plans by Buffalo Public Schools in place to tackle transportation challenges
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Amid a shortage of bus drivers and bus aides, a committee appointed to tackle the challenge of getting students to and from classes in the Buffalo Public Schools met with reporters on Friday. While committee members have brainstormed several ideas since they began meeting in July,...
wnypapers.com
New York State Insurance Fund has returned more than $550 million to New York businesses
New York state's largest workers' compensation carrier distributes more than half a billion dollars to majority of policyholders through dividends & discounts. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced the New York State Insurance Fund, New York's largest workers' compensation insurer, distributed more than $550 million over the past year to New York businesses through its discounts and dividends programs.
wutv29.com
First Student applicant says company is not following its job posting requirements
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Just yesterday, Buffalo Public Schools announced they’re willing to pay parents to drive their children to and from school as a solution to the bus driver shortage. At the same time, the transportation company that works with the district says they've been recruiting new drivers. But...
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
WGRZ TV
Black licensed therapist opens up new office in Depew focusing on the Black community
DEPEW, N.Y. — One of the first Black-owned private mental health practices in Western New York just opened its doors in July. It's been an important resource, especially during the pandemic and after the Tops mass shooting. The new space is for people to focus on their mental health...
WGRZ TV
Thousands of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
