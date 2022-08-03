Sirens: Drugs in the Bathroom ; Criminal Impersonation; Dog, Children Left in Car; Morton and Mossyrock Reports

Read on www.chronline.com
Sirens: Rape Reported; Man Knocked Unconscious; Cash, Silver Stolen; Trespassing
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3. • A physical dispute between a man and a woman in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was reported just before 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 3. No arrests were made.
Police Blotter for Thursday, August 4, 2022
On 08/04/22 at 9:09 p.m. in the 6800 block of Munson Dr SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Calvin Earl Holder, 29, on suspicion of violation of a no-contact order. On 08/04/22 at 12:09 a.m. in the 8500 block of Thuja Ave SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Layla Haley Pilkington, 19, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
Updated: Vehicle Stolen, Beehives Dumped in the Adna Area on Monday
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story was published in Thursday’s edition and included incorrect information. Roughly $11,000 worth of empty beehives were dumped on Frogner Road in Adna on Monday after an unidentified subject stole a pickup belonging to the owner of Hive 5 Bees in Rochester earlier that day.
Washington Woman Admits to Law Enforcement She Sparked Yesterday’s Ogulin Fire in Clearlake
41-year-old Angela Kay Smith of Centralia, Washington has been booked into the Lake County jail facing two charges of arson after allegedly admitting to law enforcement a cigarette she was smoking sparked the Ogulin Fire that grew to 17.2 acres and caused mandatory evacuations yesterday afternoon. Sergeant Mike Perreault of...
Suspect arrested in Tacoma shooting that injured 4
SEATTLE — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Tacoma shooting that injured 4 people in early July. On July 3, South Sound 911 received reports of a shooting in the area of 3300 S Asotin St., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived...
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Providing Police Services for Toledo; Council Votes Down Contract With Napavine Police
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily providing law enforcement services to the Toledo area after the city's police chief left the position and a possible policing contract with the Napavine Police Department fell through last month. “We are working on (acquiring) our own police chief,” Toledo Mayor Steve...
1 arrested after Kelso shooting leaves man hospitalized
A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kelso, Washington on Friday night reportedly left one man hospitalized, according to Kelso Police Department.
The Crime Corner: Bear Spray Bandit is busted, suspect uses big board to smash into business
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Aug. 4. On July 23, a King County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized the “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by. He was taken into custody without incident, and after giving a verbal confession...
Multiple felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly stole from store, swung knife at employees
An Olympia man was charged with multiple felonies and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly stealing from a grocery store and swinging a knife at employees who attempted to stop him. Javier Mendoza, 28, was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon, and...
Lacey man accused of throwing rocks at security guards
A Lacey man was arrested on suspicion of hurling rocks at two security guards who were working at the Intercity Transit Center on State Avenue NE. The reporting party wrote in his witness statement that a man, later identified as Clint Ryan Larsen, 33, “was smashing a cinder block across the street from us when he started to throw chunks at the building and at me and the other guard.”
Man Accused of Almost Colliding With Lewis County Deputy Pleads Not Guilty to Felony DUI
An Oregon man pleaded not guilty in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday to allegations that he drove under the influence and nearly hit a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputy on state Route 508 in October. The man, Philip Patrick Burch Sr., 54, of Gresham, Oregon, was driving westbound...
Bonney Lake Police seek help identifying suspect who broke into a home, stole 2 cars
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who broke into a home, grabbed multiple sets of car keys and used them to steal two cars out of the driveway Thursday morning. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), the suspect burglarized an...
$11K Worth of Beehives Dumped on U.S. Highway 12 After Vehicle Is Stolen
Roughly $11,000 worth of empty beehives were dumped on Frogner Road in Adna on Monday after an unidentified subject stole a pickup belonging to the owner of Hive 5 Bees in Rochester earlier that day. The reporting party, Kevin Mills, who co-owns both Hive 5 Bees and All Star Rent...
Police officer credited with saving 2-year-old who ingested a fentanyl pill while playing at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. - A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he ingested a fentanyl pill he found while playing at a Tacoma park. Tacoma police say the child and his parents were at the Oakland Madrona Playfield just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Parents told police they...
A 2-year-old boy ingested part of a fentanyl pill at Oakland Madrona Park in Tacoma. Parents told police they noticed something was wrong with their child, so they put him in the car and rushed to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital.
Human Remains Found On Kelso Property
KELSO, Wash. — Detectives served a search warrant after learning that a body was found on a property. Human remains were found on Holcomb Road east of Interstate 5 this past Saturday. An autopsy has been conducted. The person’s family has not yet been notified of their death.
TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old boy is recovering at a Tacoma hospital after police said he accidentally ingested a fentanyl pill at a Tacoma park on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the child and his mother were at Oakland Madrona Park when the boy found the pill in the dirt.
Oly man allegedly mugs woman, threatens to throw her in ice box
An Olympia man was arrested after he allegedly demanded money and threatened to throw a woman in a gas station ice box. Olympia police arrested Casey Jay Arbogast, 51, on July 29 after a reported attempted robbery at the Safeway gas station on Harrison Avenue NW. The reporting party told...
Father of missing Oakley Carlson released from jail
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. - The father of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson was released from jail early Wednesday morning. Andrew Carlson was released at about 1 a.m., according to the jail roster in Grays Harbor County. Carlson was convicted of child endangerment for withholding medication from another child. This is...
