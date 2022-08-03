ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Local Blueberries Ready After Long Wait

Offers blueberries and other farm products at their farm stand. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, including during the Blueberry Festival. U-pick or farm stand offers fresh and frozen blueberries as well as honey, candles, flowers and barn quilts. Cash or check only. Blackriverblues.com or @BlackRiverBluesBlueberryFarm on Facebook. Bunker...
MOSSYROCK, WA
thejoltnews.com

What are your thoughts about the Bountiful Byway tourism plan?

Experience Olympia and Beyond will hold six public workshop sessions beginning Monday, August 8, seeking community members’ thoughts on the Thurston Bountiful Byway Corridor Management Plan. During the sessions, Experience Olympia staff, in partnership with consultant Otak, Inc., will discuss “key byway destinations, experiences and desired improvements” on the...
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Chehalis, WA
Lifestyle
City
Chehalis, WA
Centralia, WA
Business
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Industry
Chehalis, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Chehalis, WA
Business
City
Centralia, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3016 N Narrows Dr #C317

Stunning westerly views of Olympics, Gig Harbor, Narrows Bridge and amazing Sunsets from this recently-totally updated luxury condominium. You'll enjoy this view year round with the ever changing landscape thanks to all the boat traffic and wildlife. Total remodeled one bedroom, one and a half bathroom, open concept living with dining area. Sliding doors to covered deck with breathtaking views. Unit is almost to the end of last building so great views north and south.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Quince Street Village welcomes its first residents from Franklin Street Mitigation Site

Quince Street Village, the new location for Olympia’s Mitigation Site project for the homeless, accepted its first batch of 12 occupants on Monday, August 1. According to the city’s statement, the Homeless Response Team is targeting moving half of the Franklin Street site tenants to the facility by this week and having all of them moved in by the end of the month.
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Agriculture Industry#The Centralia Library
Chronicle

Mount St. Helens Bluegrass Festival at Toledo Park Aug. 12-14

Five bands have been signed by the Washington Bluegrass Association to perform at the group’s annual Mount St. Helens Bluegrass Festival set for Aug. 12-14 at the Kemp Olson Memorial Park in Toledo. The festival normally takes place at Toledo High School, but because of ongoing construction to replace...
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Providence St. Peter Hospital Job Fair Set for Aug. 8

A Providence St. Peter Hospital job fair is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave SE Lacey, WA 98503. Some of the departments that are hiring: dietary, housekeeping, security, admitting and all levels of nursing. Sign-on bonuses are available for...
LACEY, WA
northcoastnews.com

Grays Harbor County Fair begins Aug. 10

Summertime is filled with seasonal festivities. Some kids go off to camp. Some families travel to coastal beaches or favorite camping grounds. Some even get a thrill when it gets time to dust off the air conditioner to stay cool. Regardless of what is going on, summer is the most...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Chronicle

Thurston County Seeks Applicants as It Expands Board of Health

The Thurston County Board of Health (BOH) is looking to add more community members as it expands, and three new positions are available. The BOH is responsible for supervising public health services in Thurston County. According to a news release, The BOH is looking for one community member to represent...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Jaime Herrera Beutler Visits as VA Brings Mobile Medical Unit to Chehalis

The tension was palpable on Wednesday as Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, entered the Veterans Affairs (VA) Puget Sound’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in Chehalis. The unit is an RV fashioned into a miniature doctor’s office parked outside the Veterans Memorial Museum. It arrived months after Herrera Beutler...
CHEHALIS, WA
southsoundbiz.com

South Sound Senior Home-Care Provider Adds New Care Model

An Olympia provider of home health care for seniors has partnered with a Hawaii company on a new model providing more home-care options for seniors to help them remain independent in their daily life. Olympia’s Above Home Health last month partnered with Vivia Cares Inc. to become Vivia’s first affiliate...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey’s Robin Vazquez is Thurston’s new member of County Board of Health

Lacey city council member Robin Vazquez attended her first board meeting as the newest addition to the Thurston County Board of Health (BOH) yesterday, August 2. “I’m excited to be a part of the Board of Health and help steer and offer support for public health in Thurston County,” said Vazquez.
LACEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy