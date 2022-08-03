ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knob Lick, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Diana Elizabeth Choate — Service 8/9/22 10:30 A.M.

Diana Elizabeth Choate of Pevely passed away Tuesday, August 2nd, she was 78 years old. The funeral services will be Tuesday (8/9) morning at 10:30 at Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for Diana Choate will be Monday (8/8) evening from...
PEVELY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Scot Taylor Campbell — Service TBA

Scot Taylor Campbell of Festus passed away on August 3rd, he was 67 years old. The funeral services for Scot Campbell will be held at a later date in his hometown of Pontiac, Illinois. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Edith “Lucy” Louise Johnston — Service 8/5/22 2 P.M.

Edith “Lucy” Louise Johnston of Hillsboro passed away Tuesday, August 2nd, she was 86 years old. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon, August 5th, at 2 at Sandy Baptist Church in Hillsboro. The burial will be in Sandy Baptist Church Cemetery in Hillsboro. The visitation for Lucy...
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Collette Marie Fenwick — Service 8/9/22 10 A.M.

Collette Marie Fenwick of Festus passed away Tuesday (8/2) she was 94 years old. The funeral mass will be Tuesday (8/9) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. The visitation for Collette Fenwick will be Monday (8/8) evening from 4 until...
FESTUS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Farmington, MO
Obituaries
City
Farmington, MO
City
Knob Lick, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sharon K. Coker — Private Services

Sharon K. Coker of Hillsboro passed away Monday, August 1st, she was 77 years old. Funeral services for Sharon Coker will be private and under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Paula’s Playground in Park Hills to be Dedicated Sunday

(Park Hills) A new playground in Park Hills, named in memory of a former city employee, will have it’s dedication ceremony on Sunday. Tamara Coleman is the executive director of the Park Hills/Leadington Chamber of Commerce. She says the playground is in memory of Paula Lee. Paula’s Playground will...
PARK HILLS, MO
KFVS12

Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes

A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Service
FOX 2

Dozens rescued from flash flooding in Fenton, Mo.

FENTON, Mo. – The Saline Valley Fire Protection District just off of 141 in Fenton was the command center Wednesday night into Thursday morning for flash flood responses and crews have been busy. Flood waters swamped the Covered Bridge RV Park near Highway 141 by Saline Creek. Rescuers went door to door through the campsite making […]
FENTON, MO
KFVS12

Crews respond to water rescues in Madison County, Mo.

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain from storms pushing through the Heartland have created dangerous driving conditions, especially in Fredericktown. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and emergency crews responded to several water rescues because Saline Creek is flooding roadways. The sheriff’s office said there were...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Bismarck Woman Injured in Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 46 year old Christina P. Avalos, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was in a one vehicle wreck Thursday evening in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports Avalos was driving an SUV south on Route NN, south of Highway 221, at 6:50, when an unknown vehicle traveling north lost an unsecured large barrel of liquid that fell into the southbound lane of 221. The barrel hit the front of the SUV. Avalos was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. She was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
BISMARCK, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
mymoinfo.com

Disaster Declaration Requested For St. Louis Area

(St. Louis) Missouri has requested a major disaster declaration in response to record flash flooding in the St. Louis region. Governor Mike Parson has requested that President Biden issue a major disaster declaration to provide federal help in the City of St. Louis as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

J-98 Trading Post Numbers Friday, 8/5/22

(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

National Weather Service On Rain And Drought

Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) After a hot and dry start to summer in southeast Missouri, things have turned around and it’s been very wet the last couple of weeks. Jon Carney is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. We asked him if this means that concerns over drought-like conditions have subsided.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Spotlight Community Theater first performance

(Festus) The Spotlight Community Theater in Festus formed its group several months ago and is about to have its first performance this month. Courtney Wisely is one of the members of the group. She says their performance will be a pretty well-known comedy. Wisely says they have several people involved...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dan Dan The Pizza Man Retires

(Farmington) It’s the end of an era. After nearly 50 years of making and selling pizzas, Dan Combs is no longer “Dan Dan the Pizza Man.” Combs has sold both of his Little Caesar locations in Farmington and Desloge. Dan was our guest on the radio this week and he told us that it was kind of surprising that he got into the pizza business in the first place.
FARMINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy