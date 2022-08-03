Read on www.mymoinfo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Diana Elizabeth Choate — Service 8/9/22 10:30 A.M.
Diana Elizabeth Choate of Pevely passed away Tuesday, August 2nd, she was 78 years old. The funeral services will be Tuesday (8/9) morning at 10:30 at Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for Diana Choate will be Monday (8/8) evening from...
mymoinfo.com
Scot Taylor Campbell — Service TBA
Scot Taylor Campbell of Festus passed away on August 3rd, he was 67 years old. The funeral services for Scot Campbell will be held at a later date in his hometown of Pontiac, Illinois. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Edith “Lucy” Louise Johnston — Service 8/5/22 2 P.M.
Edith “Lucy” Louise Johnston of Hillsboro passed away Tuesday, August 2nd, she was 86 years old. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon, August 5th, at 2 at Sandy Baptist Church in Hillsboro. The burial will be in Sandy Baptist Church Cemetery in Hillsboro. The visitation for Lucy...
mymoinfo.com
Collette Marie Fenwick — Service 8/9/22 10 A.M.
Collette Marie Fenwick of Festus passed away Tuesday (8/2) she was 94 years old. The funeral mass will be Tuesday (8/9) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. The visitation for Collette Fenwick will be Monday (8/8) evening from 4 until...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Sharon K. Coker — Private Services
Sharon K. Coker of Hillsboro passed away Monday, August 1st, she was 77 years old. Funeral services for Sharon Coker will be private and under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
mymoinfo.com
Paula’s Playground in Park Hills to be Dedicated Sunday
(Park Hills) A new playground in Park Hills, named in memory of a former city employee, will have it’s dedication ceremony on Sunday. Tamara Coleman is the executive director of the Park Hills/Leadington Chamber of Commerce. She says the playground is in memory of Paula Lee. Paula’s Playground will...
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: 23 Jefferson County families forced to leave homes with no warning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two dozen families living in a Jefferson County mobile home park say they were told to leave their homes Friday afternoon with no warning. News 4 Investigates learned this comes amid a long running dispute over a sewer line between the property owner and the city of Arnold, leaving families stuck in the middle.
KFVS12
Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes
A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dozens rescued from flash flooding in Fenton, Mo.
FENTON, Mo. – The Saline Valley Fire Protection District just off of 141 in Fenton was the command center Wednesday night into Thursday morning for flash flood responses and crews have been busy. Flood waters swamped the Covered Bridge RV Park near Highway 141 by Saline Creek. Rescuers went door to door through the campsite making […]
KFVS12
Crews respond to water rescues in Madison County, Mo.
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain from storms pushing through the Heartland have created dangerous driving conditions, especially in Fredericktown. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and emergency crews responded to several water rescues because Saline Creek is flooding roadways. The sheriff’s office said there were...
kfmo.com
Bismarck Woman Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 46 year old Christina P. Avalos, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was in a one vehicle wreck Thursday evening in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports Avalos was driving an SUV south on Route NN, south of Highway 221, at 6:50, when an unknown vehicle traveling north lost an unsecured large barrel of liquid that fell into the southbound lane of 221. The barrel hit the front of the SUV. Avalos was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. She was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
Disaster Declaration Requested For St. Louis Area
(St. Louis) Missouri has requested a major disaster declaration in response to record flash flooding in the St. Louis region. Governor Mike Parson has requested that President Biden issue a major disaster declaration to provide federal help in the City of St. Louis as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties.
Fireproof mansion designed by Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis architects
ST. LOUIS – A million-dollar mansion built in the early 20th century and designed by one of St. Louis’ preeminent architectural firms at the time has gone on the market. Located on a private street in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood, 27 Woodson Terrace is less than a mile away from Forest Park.
KFVS12
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Friday, 8/5/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
mymoinfo.com
National Weather Service On Rain And Drought
Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) After a hot and dry start to summer in southeast Missouri, things have turned around and it’s been very wet the last couple of weeks. Jon Carney is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. We asked him if this means that concerns over drought-like conditions have subsided.
mymoinfo.com
Spotlight Community Theater first performance
(Festus) The Spotlight Community Theater in Festus formed its group several months ago and is about to have its first performance this month. Courtney Wisely is one of the members of the group. She says their performance will be a pretty well-known comedy. Wisely says they have several people involved...
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT on finished and ongoing road construction in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has a lot of ongoing projects in Jefferson County, but at the same time has wrapped up quite a few as well. MoDOT area Engineer Stephen O’Connor goes over some of the road work that was wrapped up recently. O’Connor talks...
mymoinfo.com
Dan Dan The Pizza Man Retires
(Farmington) It’s the end of an era. After nearly 50 years of making and selling pizzas, Dan Combs is no longer “Dan Dan the Pizza Man.” Combs has sold both of his Little Caesar locations in Farmington and Desloge. Dan was our guest on the radio this week and he told us that it was kind of surprising that he got into the pizza business in the first place.
Comments / 0