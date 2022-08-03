Read on www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com
columbusfreepress.com
“Cheshire, Ohio” Virtual Screening and “question-and-answer” with Director Eve Morgenstern
“A gun-toting 83-year-old woman refuses to sell her house to the power plant next door. But despite her refusal, the plant has moved ahead with their 20-million-dollar deal to buy out most of Cheshire and bulldoze all the homes. What happened in this Ohio River town overrun by one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the world? A story of money, power, and the increasingly difficult choices we face surrounding coal and the environment, ‘Cheshire, Ohio’ makes us think twice about home.”
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Another car wash coming to Chillicothe on former Sumburger lot
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A new car wash is being built on the former Sumburger lot in Chillicothe. A banner went up this week at 1481 North Bridge Street that “Take 5” was “coming soon.”. Take 5 is the second car wash company to announce in recents...
Portsmouth Times
19 Indictments handed down
PORTSMOUTH – Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 22 and returned 19 public indictments. There were 2 no bills. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. Kevin T. Clark, 45. Oak Hill, Ohio, was...
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Helmet Heroes
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Football practices got underway this week, but one youth program found themselves unsure whether they’d be able to start their season on time due to an equipment issue. Steve Kenney, president of the Gallipolis youth football league, says they’d ordered 60 new helmets in December,...
Ironton Tribune
Fourth time is a charm
Rejoice, Potterheads, Wizardfest is returning to Ironton on Nov. 12-13. This is the fourth year for the Harry Potter fan event, which had to take 2020 off because state pandemic restrictions prohibited large gatherings of people. But the event returned in 2021 and it was more popular than ever. “Last...
meigsindypress.com
July 2022 Meigs Grand Jury Returns Indictments
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on July 13, 2022 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned twenty-two indictments. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. Christopher Caldwell, 40, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, was indicted for...
WSAZ
Man shot and killed in southeast Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died early Friday after a shooting in New Plymouth, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday along state Route 328. A man is in custody. No names have been released yet. Keep checking...
Football returns to ‘The Rock’: West to debut new turf field on Sept. 2
WEST PORTSMOUTH — Home high school football games will be returning to West Portsmouth this fall — beginning with the Senators’ home opener versus Adena on Sept. 2. A season ago, West played each of its usual home games on neutral fields, while still traveling for its road contests.
Commissioners on trick-or-treat, dogs and jail
PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County Commissioners met on Thursday to discuss a packed agenda and to hear citizen concerns regarding various community development projects. Commissioners expressed at the top of the meeting that several residents had reached out to inquire about trick-or-treat times for the county. “This is likely the most important...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – R Kitchen on Paint Reports Reopening
Chillicothe – A restaurant that closed abruptly after 6 years is reporting that they will be reopening. “Same Owners. Same consistency. Same Quality New Concept. New Appreciation. New look Grand Opening September 1st. More Details to come,” said R Kitchen on Facebook. The restaurant even had posted the...
New Marshall University facility taking shape
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The newest addition to Marshall University’s campus is starting to take shape. The Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation had its steel beams placed. Marshall University says the center will be 77,000 square feet. It will have a forum, auditorium, computer and...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Possible Abduction in Ross County
Ross – Multiple law enforcement and first responders are heading to the scene of a possible abduction where a woman was held against her will. According to early reports a female has claimed she was taken by a couple and was tied up on her hands and feet and held at knifepoint. She claims she escaped and met officers in the area of 200 Block of 772.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Agents roundup wanted parolees in Scioto County
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force assisted the United States Marshal Service and Ohio Adult Parole Authority in serving an arrest warrant on a parolee at the Rodeway Inn in Rosemount on Wednesday. Arrested was Nathan Willis of Portsmouth, for an...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police in Waverly search for missing girl
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing. The height of Jordan Grooms is described as 5′ 6″. Officials say she was last seen around 9 p.m. yesterday. Contact the police department at...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
Ledger Independent
Shelter employee allegedly sold dog
Brandon Browning and Justyce Small’s problem began on the last weekend of July when the couple set off for a horse sale in Ohio, leaving their usual dog sitter in charge of their beloved pets. Browning and Small, Flemingsburg residents, bought Puddles, a 2 1/2-year-old Australian shepherd/corgi mix for...
thebigsandynews.com
Area dentist, horseman champions equestrian center from the start
The recent announcement by the Kentucky Racing Commission granting Revolutionary Racing the ninth and final license for a world-class equestrian center in Boyd County will have numerous impacts for the Eastern Kentucky region. The proposed $55 million investment on a 177-acre site will produce much-needed economic development, jobs, and tax...
Scioto County Fair kicks off Monday
LUCASVILLE—Fair season is upon us, and the Scioto County Fair is slated to kick off on August 8th for another fun-filled week of fair events, activities, and entertainment. From August 8th through the 13th, Scioto Countians can expect to enjoy a jam-packed calendar of 4-H and livestock shows, a bevy of fun carnival games and rides, and plenty of quality entertainment.
meigsindypress.com
Meigs Deputies to Participate in High Visibility Enforcement Campaign this Weekend
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Deputies will be participating in an enforcement campaign focusing on traffic safety. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, his office will be conducting a High Visibility Enforcement campaign this upcoming weekend. This campaign is part of the Summer Holiday Enforcement Program Grant through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. High Visibility Enforcement is a universal traffic safety approach designed to create deterrence and change unlawful traffic behaviors. The goal is to reduce fatal crashes in Meigs County.
